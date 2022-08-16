How long am I infectious with a cold – and is there anything I can do to stop myself getting one?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the weather changes again, many in Tayside and Fife are reporting they’re suffering from colds.

Since Covid, our relationship with the common cold has changed.

What was once a mild virus most people got at least once a year has turned into fear you could have Covid and be forced to stay away from others.

If you’re consistently testing negative throughout your symptoms, chances are you just have a cold.

So, how long are you infectious with a cold for? Should you be staying away from others?

And is there anything you can do to prevent yourself from catching it in the first place?

We’re answering all your questions.

How long am I infectious with a cold for?

Perhaps you’re taking precautions with your cold to make sure you don’t pass in on to anyone else.

Or maybe, with work and personal commitments, you’re just not able to do that.

Either way, it’s good to know how long you’re infectious for so, if possible, you’re able to stay from others.

The NHS says you can be infectious with a cold for two weeks. However, you’re usually infectious for as long as symptoms last – while this could be two weeks, it’s usually less.

You’re at your most infectious during the first two or three days of symptoms, when they’re usually worst.

You can even be infectious before you notice symptoms starting.

Can I make my cold symptoms go away faster?

Cold symptoms can range from annoying and irritating, to painful and even debilitating. But there are a few things you can do to get rid of them faster:

Drink water to keep yourself hydrated

Get plenty of rest

Gargle salt water

Avoid getting too cold

Use nasal spray to combat a blocked or runny nose

Take paracetamol

Buy sore throat sweets and lozenges containing an antiseptic.

Can I prevent myself from getting a cold?

There’s no sure-fire way to stop yourself from getting a cold, but there are steps you can take to limit the possibility.

The advice is similar to that given during Covid outbreaks:

Frequently washing your hands with warm water and soap

Not sharing towels or household items with someone who has a cold

Avoiding touching your eyes or nose

Disinfect your phone to clean away any germs.

If you currently have a cold and want to limit the spread of it to others, the best ways to do it are:

Washing your hands often with warm water and soap

Using tissues to trap germs when you cough or sneeze and binning used tissues as quickly as possible

If possible, wear a mask in public spaces.

If your symptoms last longer than two weeks it could be due to lack of proper rest, dehydration or that you’re treating the wrong illness.

If symptoms persist after three weeks, or worsen, talk to your pharmacist or GP.