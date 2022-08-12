Covid Scotland: What are the case numbers in Tayside and Fife this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: What are the case numbers in Tayside and Fife this week?

By Saskia Harper
August 12 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

Covid cases across Tayside and Fife are continuing to decline in all four local regions, as numbers also fall across Scotland.

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Fife all saw a decrease in case numbers this week.

Perth and Kinross saw the largest decrease, with case numbers falling by 42.7%. There were 122 people confirming a positive test last week. The week before saw 212 people test positive.

Angus saw a drop of 30.4% in case numbers. There were 110 positive cases across the area, compared with 157 the week before.

Shoppers queue outside a Tesco during the peak of lockdown.

Fife saw the largest drop, with case numbers falling by 25.1%. The area saw 400 people test positive between July 30 and August 5 compared with 530 the week before.

In Dundee, there was a decrease of 22.8%, with 169 people testing positive across the city last week. In the previous week, 219 people tested positive.

What has been the picture over the last few months?

We’d all hoped 2022 would be the year we finally said goodbye to Covid.

But many of us have had it for the first time and have even been reinfected in recent weeks as a new wave spread across Scotland.

The start of the year saw a surge in case numbers, with restrictions brought in over Christmas and New Year.

As we emerged from the winter wave and case numbers declined, restrictions begun to be eased with rules around self-isolation being the first to change.

And as cases continued to fall, restrictions were completely removed, as we no longer had to wear masks, self-isolate or test from April.

However, new variants such as Omicron XE, BA4 and BA5 emerged and it was announced we were facing a new wave of the virus with no restrictions in place.

During the latest wave, the Scottish Government announced it would launch an autumn/winter booster vaccine programme for those who are most vulnerable.

It’s not yet certain whether the recent decline in cases is the start of the end of the new wave, or if it’s a temporary drop in figures.

But if figures continue to decrease, it could be a sign we’re emerging from the latest wave of the virus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]