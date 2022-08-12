Covid Scotland: What are the case numbers in Tayside and Fife this week?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases across Tayside and Fife are continuing to decline in all four local regions, as numbers also fall across Scotland.

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Fife all saw a decrease in case numbers this week.

Perth and Kinross saw the largest decrease, with case numbers falling by 42.7%. There were 122 people confirming a positive test last week. The week before saw 212 people test positive.

Angus saw a drop of 30.4% in case numbers. There were 110 positive cases across the area, compared with 157 the week before.

Fife saw the largest drop, with case numbers falling by 25.1%. The area saw 400 people test positive between July 30 and August 5 compared with 530 the week before.

In Dundee, there was a decrease of 22.8%, with 169 people testing positive across the city last week. In the previous week, 219 people tested positive.

What has been the picture over the last few months?

We’d all hoped 2022 would be the year we finally said goodbye to Covid.

But many of us have had it for the first time and have even been reinfected in recent weeks as a new wave spread across Scotland.

The start of the year saw a surge in case numbers, with restrictions brought in over Christmas and New Year.

As we emerged from the winter wave and case numbers declined, restrictions begun to be eased with rules around self-isolation being the first to change.

And as cases continued to fall, restrictions were completely removed, as we no longer had to wear masks, self-isolate or test from April.

However, new variants such as Omicron XE, BA4 and BA5 emerged and it was announced we were facing a new wave of the virus with no restrictions in place.

During the latest wave, the Scottish Government announced it would launch an autumn/winter booster vaccine programme for those who are most vulnerable.

It’s not yet certain whether the recent decline in cases is the start of the end of the new wave, or if it’s a temporary drop in figures.

But if figures continue to decrease, it could be a sign we’re emerging from the latest wave of the virus.