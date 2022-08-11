How wonderful baby Willow is helping other families in Tayside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspirational baby Willow Hughes has already had a rocky health journey, despite being just over a year old.

Willow, from Carnoustie, was born with a strawberry birthmark on her face, which has led to many challenges and hospital trips in her short life.

But her mum Katy explains their “little superstar” is now helping to support other families.

Mum-of-four Katy says: “Willow was our little superstar from the very beginning.

“She was born by C-section. And right away we noticed a slight mark on her face.”

Doctors took pictures of Willow’s face and tested the pressure of her eyes before she came home from the hospital.

A shock at the hospital

A few weeks later, she attended an appointment at dermatology.

Katy adds: “By that time her mark had become really red, raised and had taken over the right side of her face.

“But we thought it would be a case of going in and getting cream.”

Although birthmarks are common, the size, position and because Willow was born with it, made hers more rare.

Tumour

“There were lots of people in and out of the room and they said it was a hemangioma, which is a tumour.

“We were told Willow would have to go for an MRI. We just didn’t expect to hear that.

“Five days later at just five weeks old, I had to feed her, wrap her and stand at a distance as she was put in for the MRI.

“She slept through most of it, but started to stir in the last few minutes.

“But luckily, they’d got as much as they needed by then.”

Willow’s treatment journey

Thankfully, the results showed Willow’s hemangioma hadn’t gone into her brain or affected her liver.

But to stop it affecting her eyesight, she had to start treatment immediately.

She was admitted to Ward 29 for over a week and prescribed beta blockers.

Katy explains: “There were cardio checks, dosage checks and a plan put in place.

“The stay was full of ups and downs with many a panic at beeping machines, medical teams crowding Willow’s tiny cot and sleepless nights.”

Due to the pandemic, Katy was the only person who could stay with Willow.

But Dad Kevin visited for daily walks outside the hospital with Willow’s siblings to allow the family a chance to catch up.

And family and friends kept in touch through phone calls.

Love and care

“It was an extremely challenging time for our family but it was full of love, care, kindness, and support from other parents in the same boat as us in hospital,” says Katy.

After Willow was stabilised she was able to go back home, but faced a range of side effects from fatigue to breathlessness due to the beta blockers.

Willow’s medication had to be changed but Katy says despite all the challenges, the little one takes it in her stride and isn’t phased by the continuing medical appointments.

“She has been through so much. But she is happy, really confident, very funny and mischievous,” says Katy.

“She watches and hears everything her brother and sisters are doing.

“She’s so easy going and now she walks into Ninewells and waves to everyone.”

Helping others

Willow is also now helping others, along with family and friends, by raising money for the department that treated her.

Katy adds: “This Saturday, Harley, our close family friend Graham Campbell and myself will be cycling from Dundee City Quay to Glasgow Pacific Quay to raise money for the dermatology department.”

Dad Kevin and Willow’s sisters will follow some of the 86 mile route by car and others, including Willow’s lead consultant, will be cheering them on.

“The fundraising is the silver lining,” adds Katy. “We thought we might raise £250, but we smashed that and have already raised £2040.

“We wouldn’t have done this without Willow.

“When Harley and I are doing the cycle we’re going to think of all the appointments Willow’s had and everything she’s gone through as motivation to get us up the hills!

“We’d love it if people support us in any way – by popping up on our route to donate, or with smiles and cheers, or by simply speaking about Willow to others to raise awareness of birthmarks.”

For more information on birthmarks and specialist support click here.