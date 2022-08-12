Dundee dentists unable to take on new NHS patients due to huge backlog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dentistry practices with NHS contracts in Dundee are unable to take on new patients due to a huge backlog of appointments.

NHS Tayside has confirmed there is “no capacity” left in the city and anyone not registered with a dentist is currently unable to receive non-emergency treatment.

The health board says only those with acute dental problems will be given same day emergency appointments.

Pressure on dentistry ‘really concerning’

Dundee’s Liberal Democrat council group leader Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This is a really concerning situation. People in Dundee and right across Scotland should know if they are in pain or face a health emergency that the NHS is there for them.

“But it is clear that NHS dentistry is at breaking point with not a single dental practice in Dundee able to take on new patients.

Mr Macpherson is demanding that the Scottish Government recognise how acutely serious the situation is and takes action to tackle it.

He added, “ Many people have been forced to wait in agony for months due to a lack of NHS dentist appointments. Some are being forced to spend hundreds if not thousands of pounds on private dental care with others even resorting to their own at-home DIY dentistry.”

Research published Monday found that nine in 10 NHS contract practices across the UK aren’t accepting adult applicants.

Eight in ten are having to say no to children.

Almost 7,000 NHS contract practices responded to questions.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the research shows NHS dentistry is now at a “tipping point” following a decade of under-investment.

‘No capacity’ for new patients

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside voiced concern: “Anyone who has a dental emergency, but is not registered with a dentist, should call their local Public Dental Service or Dental Hospital in hours for a same day emergency appointment and NHS24 in the evening and at weekends for advice.”

“In common with many other areas, Dundee dental practices have no capacity to accept new patients for registration and continuing care. As they work through the backlog of unmet need from patients already registered with their practices, we hope that dentists across Scotland will be able to re-open their books for new patients”

It comes shortly after The Courier reported dentists are struggling with the huge pressures and backlogs in Tayside and Fife.

Many described the situation as “toxic, demoralising and stressful”.