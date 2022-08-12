Dundee dentists unable to take on new NHS patients due to huge backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee dentists unable to take on new NHS patients due to huge backlog

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
August 12 2022, 5.33pm Updated: August 12 2022, 5.52pm
All 27 of Dundee's NHS dentistry practices are unable to take on new patients.
Dentistry practices with NHS contracts in Dundee are unable to take on new patients due to a huge backlog of appointments.

NHS Tayside has confirmed there is “no capacity” left in the city and anyone not registered with a dentist is currently unable to receive non-emergency treatment.

The health board says only those with acute dental problems will be given same day emergency appointments.

Pressure on dentistry ‘really concerning’

Dundee’s Liberal Democrat council group leader Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This is a really concerning situation. People in Dundee and right across Scotland should know if they are in pain or face a health emergency that the NHS is there for them.

“But it is clear that NHS dentistry is at breaking point with not a single dental practice in Dundee able to take on new patients.

Dundee Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

Mr Macpherson is demanding that the Scottish Government recognise how acutely serious the situation is and takes action to tackle it.

He added, “ Many people have been forced to wait in agony for months due to a lack of NHS dentist appointments. Some are being forced to spend hundreds if not thousands of pounds on private dental care with others even resorting to their own at-home DIY dentistry.”

Research published Monday found that nine in 10 NHS contract practices across the UK aren’t accepting adult applicants.

Eight in ten are having to say no to children.

Almost 7,000 NHS contract practices responded to questions.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the research shows NHS dentistry is now at a “tipping point” following a decade of under-investment.

‘No capacity’ for new patients

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside voiced concern: “Anyone who has a dental emergency, but is not registered with a dentist, should call their local Public Dental Service or Dental Hospital in hours for a same day emergency appointment and NHS24 in the evening and at weekends for advice.”

A dentist at work. Credit: Yusuf Belek/Unsplash.

“In common with many other areas, Dundee dental practices have no capacity to accept new patients for registration and continuing care.  As they work through the backlog of unmet need from patients already registered with their practices, we hope that dentists across Scotland will be able to re-open their books for new patients”

It comes shortly after The Courier reported dentists are struggling with the huge pressures and backlogs in Tayside and Fife.

Many described the situation as “toxic, demoralising and stressful”.

Dental care changes: All you need to know about seeing a dentist in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

Tags

