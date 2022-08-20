NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside and Fife moves towards strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the NHS pay row continues, staff are edging closer to a strike.

Industrial action looks more and more likely, as discontent over the 5% pay offer on the table mounts.

Unison revealed on Friday last week a staggering 91% of their members voted to reject the offer.

That follows 89% of Unite union’s members also rejecting the deal.

So what happens next? Why are NHS staff considering striking?

And what happens to patients if it goes ahead?

Ballot for strike action

Members of the Unison and Unite unions have voted overwhelmingly to reject what the Scottish Government initially touted as a “record pay deal.”

As part of the initial ballots 77% of Unite’s members say they’re willing to take industrial action with 83% of Unison’s saying that too.

Unions will now have to initiate formal industrial action ballots of their members.

They tell us the decision to go on strike isn’t an easy one for NHS staff.

But many are now struggling to make ends meet, feeling undervalued and angry.

They’re also exhausted because of staff shortages and from working through the pandemic.

‘Show staff they’re valued’

Lorna Robertson, vice-chairwoman of Unite’s Health Committee, says there needs to be efforts made to retain staff and the offer represents a real time pay cut.

“Five percent on pay that’s already years behind is no way to retain staff. They don’t feel valued.”

She says some staff are already struggling to make ends meet.

She’s heard from older staff members investigating whether they can afford to retire, and others looking for flexible working as fuel costs bite.

It paints a bleak picture.

“Members tell us they have applied to work longer hours on three days instead of going in five because they can’t afford the commute to work.

“Others have said they might have to give up their work altogether,” she adds.

‘Pushed from pillar to post’

Wilma Brown, chair of Unison Scotland Health Committee, says staff are angry.

“No one wants or votes to take strike action lightly, but our members are furious.

“They are fed up being pushed and pulled from pillar to post on a daily basis.

“They’re exhausted from working extremely short (staffed), frustrated and terrified they are not delivering the care patients deserve and need.

“I have never heard so many nurses, and other professional clinical staff, stating they will strike if the offer isn’t significantly improved.”

What will happen to patients if they strike?

The news of potential strike action might be causing worry for patients in Tayside and Fife.

Lorna explains if it went ahead Unite will be “very specific about the areas we are targeting”.

For example she adds: “Cancer care would not be affected.”

But staff are so angry she admits, they’ve already had staff from some departments coming forward to volunteer to be those who strike.

But Wilma adds: “Strike action will bring the health service to a standstill very easily because it is already in a very precarious position.

“Obviously, emergency care will continue to be covered but there is far more to a good healthcare system than emergency care.

“The Scottish Government expect staff to be the gift that keeps on giving as they make plans that are completely unachievable.”

‘Disappointed’

In response, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he’s “disappointed” staff voted to reject the offer.

“We’ll consider the next steps and look to re-engage with trade unions as soon as we can, and hope to reach a satisfactory outcome.”