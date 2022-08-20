NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside and Fife moves towards strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside and Fife moves towards strike

By Cara Forrester
August 20 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 20 2022, 1.13pm
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?

As the NHS pay row continues, staff are edging closer to a strike.

Industrial action looks more and more likely, as discontent over the 5% pay offer on the table mounts.

Unison revealed on Friday last week a staggering 91% of their members voted to reject the offer.

That follows 89% of Unite union’s members also rejecting the deal.

Staff have rejected the pay deal.

So what happens next? Why are NHS staff considering striking?

And what happens to patients if it goes ahead?

Ballot for strike action

Members of the Unison and Unite unions have voted overwhelmingly to reject what the Scottish Government initially touted as a “record pay deal.”

As part of the initial ballots 77% of Unite’s members say they’re willing to take industrial action with 83% of Unison’s saying that too.

Unions will now have to initiate formal industrial action ballots of their members.

They tell us the decision to go on strike isn’t an easy one for NHS staff.

But many are now struggling to make ends meet, feeling undervalued and angry.

They’re also exhausted because of staff shortages and from working through the pandemic.

‘Show staff they’re valued’

Lorna Robertson, vice-chairwoman of Unite’s Health Committee, says there needs to be efforts made to retain staff and the offer represents a real time pay cut.

“Five percent on pay that’s already years behind is no way to retain staff. They don’t feel valued.”

She says some staff are already struggling to make ends meet.

Pocket Money
NHS staff are struggling to make ends meet.

She’s heard from older staff members investigating whether they can afford to retire, and others looking for flexible working as fuel costs bite.

It paints a bleak picture.

“Members tell us they have applied to work longer hours on three days instead of going in five because they can’t afford the commute to work.

“Others have said they might have to give up their work altogether,” she adds.

‘Pushed from pillar to post’

Wilma Brown, chair of Unison Scotland Health Committee, says staff are angry.

“No one wants or votes to take strike action lightly, but our members are furious.

“They are fed up being pushed and pulled from pillar to post on a daily basis.

Many NHS staff are ‘fed up of being pushed from pillar to post’, say unions.

“They’re exhausted from working extremely short (staffed), frustrated and terrified they are not delivering the care patients deserve and need.

“I have never heard so many nurses, and other professional clinical staff, stating they will strike if the offer isn’t significantly improved.”

What will happen to patients if they strike?

The news of potential strike action might be causing worry for patients in Tayside and Fife.

Lorna explains if it went ahead Unite will be “very specific about the areas we are targeting”.

For example she adds: “Cancer care would not be affected.”

But staff are so angry she admits, they’ve already had staff from some departments coming forward to volunteer to be those who strike.

A row of hospital beds
‘Emergency care will continue,’ says Wilma.

But Wilma adds: “Strike action will bring the health service to a standstill very easily because it is already in a very precarious position.

“Obviously, emergency care will continue to be covered but there is far more to a good healthcare system than emergency care.

“The Scottish Government expect staff to be the gift that keeps on giving as they make plans that are completely unachievable.”

‘Disappointed’

In response, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he’s “disappointed” staff voted to reject the offer.

“We’ll consider the next steps and look to re-engage with trade unions as soon as we can, and hope to reach a satisfactory outcome.”

