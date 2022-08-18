All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 – from weather forecast to route times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 – from weather forecast to route times

By Cheryl Peebles
August 18 2022, 12.19pm Updated: August 18 2022, 2.46pm
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 route on mobile phone and 2019 walkers on Tay Road Bridge.
Walking or spectating, we have all the info you need for Sunday.

Around 2,300 Kiltwalk Heroes are expected to hike three, 11 or 26 miles in Dundee Kiltwalk on Sunday.

The charity event, which raised almost £700,000 in 2019, is back with a bang after two years of being held virtually due to Covid.

And organisers say they are expecting an ‘incredible turnout’ as participants set off from St Andrews, Tayport and Broughty Ferry for Monifieth in The Mighty Stride, The Big Stroll and The Wee Wander.

Whether you are a walker or a spectator, we have all the information, including the weather forecast, you need ahead of Sunday’s Dundee Kiltwalk 2022.

Kiltwalk in numbers

  • Around 2,300 walkers have signed up
  • 300 charities will benefit
  • 50% added to funds raised by The Hunter Foundation
  • £696,000 raised in 2019
Dundee Kiltwalk’s 2019 walkers raised £696,000. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 weather

Good walking weather is forecast for Sunday, not too hot and little chance of rain.

According to Met Office predictions for Dundee made on Thursday morning, the temperature at 10am will be 15C, with a mixture of sun and clouds, albeit a little breezy with a windspeed of 13mph.

By 1pm the temperature is expected to be 17C, with cloud and wind of 12mph.

The routes – start and finish points

Click on the icons on our maps to find recommended spectator and photography points, start times and average completion times.

The Mighty Stride

At 26 miles, The Mighty Stride is a marathon ramble. But it’s also a scenic one, starting at the West Sands in St Andrews, winding through Tentsmuir Forest and crossing the Tay Road Bridge before passing Broughty Castle.

The Big Stroll

Stretching for 11 miles, The Big Stroll is a great challenge for those new to long-distance walking – but still no walk in the park. Participants set off from Tayport Common.

The Wee Wander

The Wee Wander is a great way for the whole family to join in the fun at a more manageable three miles. It starts at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry.

When do walkers start and finish?

  • The Mighty Stride starts at 9am at West Sands, St Andrews
  • The Big Stroll starts at 11am at Tayport Common
  • The Wee Wander starts at midday at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry

Each route finishes in the Kiltwalk Village at the Blue Seaway park in Monifieth. The first finishers are expected around 1pm, with most crossing the line between 2pm and 3pm.

How will charities benefit?

Participants choose their own charity to raise funds for and around 300 causes are set to benefit from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022.

A 50% top-up for each participant from The Hunter Foundation will add 50p to every pound raised.

How can I learn more?

The Kiltwalk has several online resources including detailed route maps and details about transport and parking.

There is also a mobile Kiltwalk app available on Apple Store and Google Play.

Make sure you pick up a copy of the Evening Telegraph on Monday, which will be publishing a roll of honour with every single Kiltwalk Hero to take part.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: All you need to know

