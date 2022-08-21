Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour

By Cheryl Peebles
August 21 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 21 2022, 4.56pm
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Our favourite pictures from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches…
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Nick Gardner: Completing the Munros at 82 saved me — so why would I…
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
'Can't wait' toilet passes highlighted following anger over Boots toilet decision
1
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 route on mobile phone and 2019 walkers on Tay Road Bridge.
All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 - from weather forecast to…
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Wall of silence: Working group behind appointment of Tayside's period dignity officer refuse to…
3
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women in…
5

More from The Courier

Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Names of all the Kiltwalk Heroes in the 2022 event, including Molly and George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0