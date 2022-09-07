Where can I get free period products in Tayside?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last month, Scotland became the first country in the world to make to access to free period products a legal right.

What has actually changed since the law came into force?

And most importantly, where can people find free period products in the local area?

We’re answering all your questions about free period products in Tayside.

What has changed since the law came into force?

Since the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act came into force on August 15, councils and education providers will be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them.

However, since 2017, the Scottish Government has invested more than £27 million to fund access in a range of public settings.

The law was passed with the aim of ending period poverty across Scotland, ensuring everyone who needs has access to products such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Scotland has been providing free period products to students at schools, colleges and universities since 2018, to ensure no one has to miss school because of their period.

Research carried out by Young Scot showed 65% of young women and girls in Scotland received free period products from their school, college or university in the first year of the scheme.

One in eight (13%) respondents said they accessed the free products because they or their family didn’t have enough money to pay for products.

Where can I find free period products?

Period products will be free in all council-run buildings in Tayside, as well as education providers.

Council-run buildings include libraries and community centres, as well as some sports centres, museums and galleries.

Some privately owned businesses, such as pubs, restaurants and offices may choose to provide free period products to customers and staff, but they are not legally required to do so.

In Dundee, you can find free period products at more than 40 locations including:

Abertay University

Arthurstone Community Library

Dundee International Sports Centre

McManus Galleries.

There are more than 100 locations across Angus, including:

Angus Women’s Aid and Abbey Health Centre in Arbroath

Carnoustie Library and Carnoustie Sports Centre

St Margaret’s Church and Meffan Museum and Art Gallery in Forfar

Montrose Sport Centre and Montrose Museum.

And in Perth and Kinross there are more than 80 locations including:

Perth Leisure Pool and Perth Autism Support

Birnam Arts Centre in Dunkeld

Blairgowrie Parish Church and Blairgowrie Recovery Group

Strathearn Community Campus and Logos Youth Project in Crieff.

You can find all your closest locations offering free period products at the Scottish Government’s My Period website or their PickupMyPeriod mobile app, created with social enterprise Hey Girls.