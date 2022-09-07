Where can I get free period products in Tayside?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where can I get free period products in Tayside?

By Saskia Harper
September 7 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 7 2022, 6.12am
Do you know where you can access free period products in Tayside?
Last month, Scotland became the first country in the world to make to access to free period products a legal right.

What has actually changed since the law came into force?

And most importantly, where can people find free period products in the local area?

We’re answering all your questions about free period products in Tayside.

What has changed since the law came into force?

Since the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act came into force on August 15, councils and education providers will be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them.

However, since 2017, the Scottish Government has invested more than £27 million to fund access in a range of public settings.

The law was passed with the aim of ending period poverty across Scotland, ensuring everyone who needs has access to products such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Free products are now available in all council-run buildings.

Scotland has been providing free period products to students at schools, colleges and universities since 2018, to ensure no one has to miss school because of their period.

Research carried out by Young Scot showed 65% of young women and girls in Scotland received free period products from their school, college or university in the first year of the scheme.

One in eight (13%) respondents said they accessed the free products because they or their family didn’t have enough money to pay for products.

Where can I find free period products?

Period products will be free in all council-run buildings in Tayside, as well as education providers.

Council-run buildings include libraries and community centres, as well as some sports centres, museums and galleries.

Some privately owned businesses, such as pubs, restaurants and offices may choose to provide free period products to customers and staff, but they are not legally required to do so.

In Dundee, you can find free period products at more than 40 locations including:

  • Abertay University
  • Arthurstone Community Library
  • Dundee International Sports Centre
  • McManus Galleries.

There are more than 100 locations across Angus, including:

  • Angus Women’s Aid and Abbey Health Centre in Arbroath
  • Carnoustie Library and Carnoustie Sports Centre
  • St Margaret’s Church and Meffan Museum and Art Gallery in Forfar
  • Montrose Sport Centre and Montrose Museum.

And in Perth and Kinross there are more than 80 locations including:

  • Perth Leisure Pool and Perth Autism Support
  • Birnam Arts Centre in Dunkeld
  • Blairgowrie Parish Church and Blairgowrie Recovery Group
  • Strathearn Community Campus and Logos Youth Project in Crieff.

    Find out where free products are near you.

You can find all your closest locations offering free period products at the Scottish Government’s My Period website or their PickupMyPeriod mobile app, created with social enterprise Hey Girls.

