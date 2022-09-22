‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mum-of-three Jean Wilson from Lower Largo was all set for a trip to New Zealand when her family persuaded her go to the doctor about a bruise on her arm.

Thinking the bruise was probably just from playing with her granddaughter, Jean expected a routine appointment at the GP.

In fact her decision to get the bruise checked out led to early diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Now, seven years after diagnosis, Jean is urging others to be aware of lymphoma’s key symptoms – some of which could be mistaken for other conditions such as the menopause.

Lymphoma is one of the most common cancers – around 50 people a day are diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma – but tends to be less publicised than breast or bowel cancer.

Jean, 68, says: “In 2015 we had a trip to New Zealand planned as part of my husband’s retirement.

“For about a month I’d had a bruise on my arm. My children said to me ‘Mum could you get that checked before we go on holiday’.

‘I didn’t feel unwell’

“My granddaughter was just 11 months old at the time so I thought it was probably just a bruise from her grabbing my arm.

“I didn’t feel unwell, I wasn’t on any medication and there were no signs of illness.”

However, the GP looked at Jean’s arm and immediately called to make an appointment with a vascular consultant.

“She recognised right away that I had a lump in my neck too, and she first thought it could be a deep vein thrombosis,” Jean continues.

“She said I’m sorry but you’ll have to cancel your holiday until we get this checked.”

‘It was such a shock’

Within a week Jean was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She began six months of chemotherapy the following month.

“It was such a shock when I saw the scan. I said to the consultant ‘what could it be?’ and she said ‘it’s a tumour’,” says Jean. “I couldn’t feel the lump in my neck but they discovered other masses in my body.

“However, here I am now seven years on and keeping really well.

“Having Etta, who is now eight years old, was a godsend because it took our minds off things.

“The organisation Lymphoma Action was a saviour to me. They have lots of publications and support. After I finished my treatment I became a volunteer with them.

“There are more than 60 different types of lymphoma. There’s not a lot of knowledge out there so it’s important that people know the symptoms,” says Jean, a retired civil servant.

The symptoms

Symptoms include weight loss, fatigue, itching with no rash and night sweats or a lump in the neck, armpit or groin. Unexplained bruising or bleeding is another symptom.

Jean adds: “If you think about these symptoms, some of them are common.

“For example, women going through the menopause are having night sweats so sometimes GPs may be slow to diagnose it as lymphoma.

“I was very lucky that it was diagnosed right away.

‘Don’t be fobbed off’

“But my advice to anyone is that if you have any of these symptoms go to your GP and do not be fobbed off.”

Jean limited mixing with others while going through treatment and during Covid. But she has since been able to enjoy travel again with her husband, three daughters and grandchildren.

“I think some of it depends on your attitude, or how much of a worrier you are,” she explains.

“Non-Hodgkin is not curable but I’m in remission. They can’t guarantee but it might never come back. Or it could manifest itself in a different way.

“I live a normal life and just have to go for check ups every year.

“I enjoy spending time with family and we’ve been on holiday and on a couple of cruises since my treatment.

“And we got to New Zealand for that holiday just before Covid, after all.”