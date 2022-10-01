5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee – but where are they and how much do they cost?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Going to the gym can be great for your physical and mental health – and for some, a trip to the gym is a staple part of the day or week.

But with the cost of living crisis forcing some to cut back on subscriptions they can no longer afford, it can be tough having to think of parting with your gym membership.

For those who want to keep their membership but can’t afford to anymore, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest gyms across Dundee – starting at just £10 a month.

So you can cut back on gym spending if you need to, but don’t have to stop going altogether.

1. Pure Gym

It’s one of the biggest names in the UK – and Pure Gym has facilities in Dundee, on West Marketgait.

Opening times

The Dundee gym is open 24/7.

Facilities

The Dundee gym has more than 220 bits of kit, including rowing machines, treadmills and spin bikes.

Plus, you’ll have access to an extensive weights area and classes to choose from, ranging from weightlifting workshops to yoga.

How much is a membership?

Memberships for the Dundee gym start at £13.99 a month for an off-peak membership.

It allows you to use the gym at certain times of day (Monday to Friday: midnight to 10:30am;1 to 3pm; and 8:30pm -12:00am; as well as all day at the weekends).

You can also access all classes and book them up to eight days in advance.

On top of the off-peak benefits, their core membership allows you to use the gym any time of day. It costs £19.99 a month.

Their plus membership is £24.99. It allows you access to 97 Pure Gyms across the UK, as well as booking classes two weeks in advance and freezing your membership anytime.

There is usually a £10 joining fee, but if you use the code SAVEHALF at the checkout, you can get your first month for half price and join for free until the offer expires.

You can get a day pass for £6.99 if you’d like to try it first, or just want to visit occasionally.

2. Gym Group

The Gym Group has a facility in Dundee, located in The Stack Leisure Park on Harefield Road.

Opening times

It is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Facilities

The Dundee gym includes a free weights area, functional training stations, free classes and a wide range of equipment for cardio and strength training.

Classes included in the memberships include HIIT, fit pump, legs bums and tums, kettlebells and AMRAP (“as many reps as possible”).

How much is a membership?

The gym has two types of membership: Do It and Live It.

The Do It membership is currently £18.99 a month, plus a £5 joining fee. It includes unlimited training and free classes.

The Live It membership is usually £23.89 per month, but is down to £18.99 for the first month. It increases to the original price thereafter.

It gets you into other Gym Group gyms, access to a free fitness app, bringing a friend to train with you four times a month, as well as fitness and body composition tracking.

3. JD Gym

You might have been to the JD Sports store in the Overgate Centre, but did you know JD also runs gyms – and there’s one in the Wellgate Centre?

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 6am to 10pm

Saturday to Sunday: 8am to 8pm

Facilities

On offer are more than 250 exercise machines and more than 300 classes, ranging from boxercise and body combat, to vibe cycle and Zumba.

You don’t even have to book classes in advance – just turn up. The timetable of classes can be found here.

There is also a large free weight zone, a sprint/sled track, a ladies only area and personal trainers available to work with, as well as free parking.

How much is a membership?

There are two types of membership: Standard and Plus. Both are £10 for the first month. There is no joining fee.

After the first month, the standard membership goes up to £19.99 per month. It includes full access to the Dundee gym and all 300+ classes during peak and off-peak times.

The plus membership goes up to £25 a month, which entitles you to all the standard membership benefits, as well as access to any JD gym and 10% off JD Sports online.

4. Dundee University Institute of Sport and Exercise

Whether you’re a student or not, everyone is welcome to train at Dundee University’s gym.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 7am to 9.30pm

Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Facilities

The gym has 40 cardiovascular machines including treadmills and cross-trainers. There are spin bikes and Peloton bikes, two dumbbell racks and weight resistance machines.

They also provide mats, to ensure you can stretch out properly before your workout, and cool down correctly afterwards.

How much is a membership?

If you’re not a student at the university, you’ll need to purchase a community membership.

The community exercise membership costs £26.50 per month (£295 for the year) and gives you full access to the gym and all classes.

The community sport and exercise membership costs £39 per month (£440 for the year) and also allows you access to the swimming pool and sauna, as well as other sport facilities including the indoor sports hall and squash courts.

5. Leisureactive membership

Leisure & Culture Dundee offers a range of memberships.

They enable you to use facilities in seven centres across Dundee, including Douglas Sport Centre, Lochee Leisure and Swimming Centre and Dundee International Sports Complex.

It also usually entitles you to use facilities at Olympia, which is currently closed due to ongoing maintenance work.

Opening times

The opening times vary depending on the venue. You can get the opening times for each venue by clicking on the relevant one below.

Facilities

Again, the facilities available depend on each venue. You can find out more about what each offers by clicking on the links below:

How much is a membership?

The full fit membership costs £29 per month, giving you access to all seven venues, seven fitness suites, more than 100 classes and four swimming pools.

You can take out a couple’s full fit membership for £50 per month.

For anyone age 60 or older, you can buy a generation fit membership which gives you access to the same benefits, except you’ll have access to more than 25 classes.

It costs £15 per month for a single membership, or £25 for a couple’s membership. It can be used at the Douglas, DISC and Lochee facilities on week days until 4pm and all day at the weekend.

For the same benefits, younger adults can buy the off-peak membership for £20 per month.