5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee – but where are they and how much do they cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee – but where are they and how much do they cost?

By Saskia Harper
October 1 2022, 5.53am
The cheapest gym in Dundee starts at just £10 a month.
The cheapest gym in Dundee starts at just £10 a month.

Going to the gym can be great for your physical and mental health – and for some, a trip to the gym is a staple part of the day or week.

But with the cost of living crisis forcing some to cut back on subscriptions they can no longer afford, it can be tough having to think of parting with your gym membership.

For those who want to keep their membership but can’t afford to anymore, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest gyms across Dundee – starting at just £10 a month.

So you can cut back on gym spending if you need to, but don’t have to stop going altogether.

1. Pure Gym

It’s one of the biggest names in the UK – and Pure Gym has facilities in Dundee, on West Marketgait.

Opening times

The Dundee gym is open 24/7.

Facilities

The Dundee gym has more than 220 bits of kit, including rowing machines, treadmills and spin bikes.

Plus, you’ll have access to an extensive weights area and classes to choose from, ranging from weightlifting workshops to yoga.

How much is a membership?

Memberships for the Dundee gym start at £13.99 a month for an off-peak membership.

It allows you to use the gym at certain times of day (Monday to Friday: midnight to 10:30am;1 to 3pm; and 8:30pm -12:00am; as well as all day at the weekends).

You can also access all classes and book them up to eight days in advance.

On top of the off-peak benefits, their core membership allows you to use the gym any time of day. It costs £19.99 a month.

There is a Pure Gym on West Marketgait.

Their plus membership is £24.99. It allows you access to 97 Pure Gyms across the UK, as well as booking classes two weeks in advance and freezing your membership anytime.

There is usually a £10 joining fee, but if you use the code SAVEHALF at the checkout, you can get your first month for half price and join for free until the offer expires.

You can get a day pass for £6.99 if you’d like to try it first, or just want to visit occasionally.

2. Gym Group

The Gym Group has a facility in Dundee, located in The Stack Leisure Park on Harefield Road.

Opening times

It is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Facilities

The Dundee gym includes a free weights area, functional training stations, free classes and a wide range of equipment for cardio and strength training.

Classes included in the memberships include HIIT, fit pump, legs bums and tums, kettlebells and AMRAP (“as many reps as possible”).

How much is a membership?

The gym has two types of membership: Do It and Live It.

The Do It membership is currently £18.99 a month, plus a £5 joining fee. It includes unlimited training and free classes.

The Live It membership is usually £23.89 per month, but is down to £18.99 for the first month. It increases to the original price thereafter.

It gets you into other Gym Group gyms, access to a free fitness app, bringing a friend to train with you four times a month, as well as fitness and body composition tracking.

3. JD Gym

You might have been to the JD Sports store in the Overgate Centre, but did you know JD also runs gyms – and there’s one in the Wellgate Centre?

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 6am to 10pm

Saturday to Sunday: 8am to 8pm

Facilities

On offer are more than 250 exercise machines and more than 300 classes, ranging from boxercise and body combat, to vibe cycle and Zumba.

You don’t even have to book classes in advance – just turn up. The timetable of classes can be found here.

There is also a large free weight zone, a sprint/sled track, a ladies only area and personal trainers available to work with, as well as free parking.

How much is a membership?

There are two types of membership: Standard and Plus. Both are £10 for the first month. There is no joining fee.

After the first month, the standard membership goes up to £19.99 per month. It includes full access to the Dundee gym and all 300+ classes during peak and off-peak times.

The plus membership goes up to £25 a month, which entitles you to all the standard membership benefits, as well as access to any JD gym and 10% off JD Sports online.

4. Dundee University Institute of Sport and Exercise

Whether you’re a student or not, everyone is welcome to train at Dundee University’s gym.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 7am to 9.30pm

Saturday to Sunday: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Facilities

The gym has 40 cardiovascular machines including treadmills and cross-trainers. There are spin bikes and Peloton bikes, two dumbbell racks and weight resistance machines.

The community membership will enable you to go to the university gym, even if you’re not a student.

They also provide mats, to ensure you can stretch out properly before your workout, and cool down correctly afterwards.

How much is a membership?

If you’re not a student at the university, you’ll need to purchase a community membership.

The community exercise membership costs £26.50 per month (£295 for the year) and gives you full access to the gym and all classes.

The community sport and exercise membership costs £39 per month (£440 for the year) and also allows you access to the swimming pool and sauna, as well as other sport facilities including the indoor sports hall and squash courts.

5. Leisureactive membership

Leisure & Culture Dundee offers a range of memberships.

They enable you to use facilities in seven centres across Dundee, including Douglas Sport Centre, Lochee Leisure and Swimming Centre and Dundee International Sports Complex.

It also usually entitles you to use facilities at Olympia, which is currently closed due to ongoing maintenance work.

Opening times

The opening times vary depending on the venue. You can get the opening times for each venue by clicking on the relevant one below.

Facilities

Again, the facilities available depend on each venue. You can find out more about what each offers by clicking on the links below:

How much is a membership?

The full fit membership costs £29 per month, giving you access to all seven venues, seven fitness suites, more than 100 classes and four swimming pools.

You can take out a couple’s full fit membership for £50 per month.

For anyone age 60 or older, you can buy a generation fit membership which gives you access to the same benefits, except you’ll have access to more than 25 classes.

The full membership gives you access to Menzieshill Community Hub and six other venues.

It costs £15 per month for a single membership, or £25 for a couple’s membership. It can be used at the Douglas, DISC and Lochee facilities on week days until 4pm and all day at the weekend.

For the same benefits, younger adults can buy the off-peak membership for £20 per month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Andrew has raised money for several charities.
Perth man's final fundraiser to thank community for support after life-changing accident
covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4
a man experiencing night terrors in bed with a graphic of someone falling
Why do we experience night terrors - and do you know what to do…
Joy Milne with a picture of her late husband Les.
Perth woman who smelled husband's Parkinson's talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis
Fife's A&E times are causing concern.
NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
Shelley Booth says exercise plays an important part in quality sleep.
Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth on how exercise plays a part in getting good…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Tomasz Lacki at an earlier court appearance.
Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is ‘victim of Brexit’

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
Lauren Lyle stars as Methil-raised DS Karen Pirie in the TV series based on Val McDermid's book.
TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…

Editor's Picks