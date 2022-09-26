Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers

September 26 2022, 9.00am
Up to 50 per cent of sight loss is avoidable and Specsavers believes that nobody should have to live with vision loss which could have been avoided.

That’s why Specsavers stores across Scotland are encouraging everyone to have regular eye tests to keep on top of their eye health. And it’s also why they have invested in advanced eye scanners to ensure the best eye care is available to everyone.

These OCT (optical coherence tomography), scanners allow opticians to take a 3D image of the back of your eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier.

Some of the conditions which can be picked up earlier with the scan include glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. In rarer cases, signs of other serious health issues such as brain tumours have been found.

“Our investment in OCT combined with the expertise of our optometrists across the Specsavers portfolio is a pivotal step forward in the detection of avoidable sight loss conditions in the UK,” says Arlene Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chair.

“This is simply the right thing to do in terms of offering our customers a choice of the best possible technology in their eye examination. Our goal is to transform eye health through investment in professional development and by putting the best equipment right into the heart of the community.”

FAQs: OCT (optical coherence tomography) eye scans

What happens when you have a OCT scan?

If you’ve ever had a picture taken of the back of your eye before your test, it’s quite similar. All you need to do is look into the machine for a short time (one minute max).

How does it work?

The machine works by taking hundreds of pictures of the back of your eye and beyond, looking right back to your optic nerve. All these pictures create a layered image showing all the structures within your eye.

Who should have OCT?

Even if your vision and eye health are fine, an OCT scan is recommended for anyone aged 25+. Getting an OCT scan with your eye test helps to track your eye health over time. With early detection, leads to earlier treatment.

Does it hurt?

Not at all – it’s a quick, painless scan.

Are there any side effects or risks?

None. OCT uses a completely safe laser light source.

How much do eye examinations and OCT scans cost?

The Scottish Government funds NHS eye examinations in Scotland, so if you’re aged 16-60 you can have an NHS funded eye examination every two years if required. An OCT scan is in addition to your eye examination, ask in your nearest store for further details.

Find out more or book an appointment with Specsavers.

