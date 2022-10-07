Polyphasic sleep: What is it and are there any benefits?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polyphasic sleep: What is it and are there any benefits?

By Saskia Harper
October 7 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 7 2022, 6.12am
A graphic showing 3 clocks, symbolising polyphasic sleep
Have you heard of polyphasic sleep? Image: DCT Media.

Most of us will enjoy a solid block of sleep once a day, with the occasional nap perhaps thrown in on those days where we’re really tired.

But would you consider breaking up your sleep pattern and sleeping for a shorter time but more often throughout the day?

That’s what those who follow a polyphasic sleep pattern do.

But what is polyphasic sleep? Are there any benefits? And what are the risks involved?

We’re answering all your questions on the unusual sleeping practise.

What is polyphasic sleep?

Polyphasic sleep is when you sleep more than twice a day. This could look like quick nap breaks through the day, with reduced time asleep at night.

Babies commonly sleep this way, especially newborns. Some animals such as cats, dogs and birds also sleep like this.

But most children, teen and adults practise monophasic sleep – sleeping for one long chunk through the night.

a baby sleeping - following a polyphasic sleep pattern
Babies follow a polyphasic sleep pattern for the first few months of their lives. Image: Shutterstock.

There are different types of polyphasic sleep schedules. The Everyman schedule allows for a three hour sleep at night, with three 20-minute naps through the day.

The Biphasic schedule means sleeping in two blocks. Many who do this sleep for around five to six hours at night with a 1.5 hour nap in the afternoon, like a siesta.

The Triphasic schedule consists of three short sleep periods after dusk, before dawn, and in the afternoon, providing a total of four to five hours of sleep per day.

Other schedules include the Dymaxion and Uberman schedules. They consist of naps throughout the day, leading to just two and three hours of sleep per day, respectively.

Are there benefits to polyphasic sleep?

Polyphasic sleep does not come naturally to humans as we age out of childhood, so experts are often wary to recommend it.

However, it could work for you if you have a non-traditional work pattern, such as shift work or on-call work.

Shift work can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, as well as increase the risk of accidents and impaired decision-making.

Man closing blinds at sunset.
Polyphasic sleep could work for some shift workers, but it’s still better to try and get all sleep in one block.

It’s always better to get some sleep is always better than no sleep. If you’re struggling to stay awake at work, you could try polyphasic sleep.

However, it’s better to sleep in one longer block of sleep, with a nap or two added in on those days where that’s not possible.

What are the risks of polyphasic sleep?

The biggest risk of polyphasic sleep is sleep deprivation. Chronic sleep deprivation puts you at risk of developing physical health conditions such as:

Sleep loss is also associated with adverse effects on mood and behaviour. Adults with chronic sleep loss report excess mental distress, depressive symptoms, anxiety, and alcohol use.

When you’re struggling with sleep, you might be willing to try anything to help improve it.

But expert advice says you should persevere with an eight hour night, for the best quality, most restorative sleep possible.

Tayside and Fife sleep survey results: Here's what's been keeping you awake

Editor's Picks