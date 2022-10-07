Courier readers share their top 7 tips for a good night’s sleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courier readers share their top 7 tips for a good night’s sleep

By Dawn Donaghey
October 7 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 7 2022, 6.12am

How do you sleep? Have you found a tried and tested remedy that helps you get a restful night? Or a tip that’s transformed your nighttime troubles?

As part of our sleep survey we asked readers in Tayside and Fife to recommend the best ways they’ve found to get a good night’s sleep.

We received hundreds of suggestions – with many readers telling us they’ve managed to change their restless nights into peaceful slumber.

Here are their seven top tips.

1. Open windows and shut out the light

It may sound obvious but if you are too warm, or your room is too bright your body may struggle to take the cues that it’s shutdown time.

Those who took our sleep survey agree, saying:

  •  “Shower, cool bedroom, cotton bedding and eye mask work for me.”
  •  “Having worked shifts for many years I used to have terrible sleep quality. I recommend a cool and well ventilated room.”
Investing in an eye mask or blackout curtains could also help with your sleep, say Courier readers.

2. Make sure you’re tired enough

Even something as simple as a walk around the block or getting out into the fresh air can help ensure you’re really ready for sleep, Courier readers advised.

  • “Get outside more, especially before bed. We often go for a long, relaxing dog walk (well as relaxing as it can be with a one-year-old working Lab) before bed and it helps everyone to wind down after a long day.”
  • “Yoga really helped me. The breathing techniques helped with bedtime meditation.”
  • “Plenty of exercise during the day helps.”

3. Take the weight

Some readers said that using a weighted blanket, a pillow or putting a dressing gown on top of their bedding helped them relax into sleep.

  • “Have a consistent sleep schedule so your body knows what to expect. A weighted blanket can help those with anxiety.”
  • “I have a pillow on my chest longways down my torso just under my chin, underneath a normal kingsize duvet. I fall asleep within minutes flat on my back.”
Using a weighted blanket helps some readers.

4. Go easy on snacks

Eating before bedtime, say readers, can interfere with a restful night.

  • “I avoid eating or drinking for an hour or two before bed. I found having cheese or chocolate definitely led to a restless night.”
  • “No food or drink after evening meal. Same bedtime every night works for me.”

5. Wind down your mind

Banning screens from the bedroom came up time and time again for our readers. And they love a good book to help drift off!

  • “Listen to or read a book, keep phone out of room, make sure you have a really comfortable pillow – I use a huge full body one which helps with sore back and is so comfy.”
  • “If I get up in the night to the toilet I then listen to a favourite audiobook or podcast. Being absorbed in a storyline sends me straight back to sleep. If I don’t do that my thoughts will keep me awake. Its a great trick.”

  • “Stay off your phone! I got a new one from my daughter that opened up a whole new world! It has DEFINITELY impacted on what time I go to sleep. Am trying to change this by going back to reading my books again.”
  • “I read before bed and use Soundscapes on the Headspace app.”

6. Cut the caffeine

These readers say ditching stimulants before bed is a must.

  • “I drink herbal sleep tea at bedtime and occasionally listen to a bedtime story online.”
  • “Avoiding caffeine (coffee, tea, chocolate) from 5pm, 2-3pm if particularly sensitive to caffeine.”
Reading before bed was recommended by many of those who did our survey.

7. Take your focus off sleep

Calming your mind by writing down three things you’re grateful for, or things to deal with tomorrow if they are still floating around your head, was a great tip from one reader.

And trying not to stress about how much sleep you’ll get.

  • “Lie on your back and stay still for 10 minutes then you’ll eventually drift off.”
  • “Relax the body. Tense your muscles for a few seconds and then release. Repeat if needed.”
  • “If stressed, watch or read something to either take your mind off it, cheer you up or make you laugh.”
  • “Take the focus off of sleep. Don’t think about how many hours you have or haven’t had. Take off all tracking devices.”

Tayside nurse who has sleep apnoea reveals 5 signs that may mean you have condition

