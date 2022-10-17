Tragic loss inspires families to set up vital cardiac screening for young people in Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tragic loss inspires families to set up vital cardiac screening for young people in Dundee and Perth

By Cara Forrester
October 17 2022, 5.53am
Family and friends of Robert Rowan set up screenings to support CRY.
Family and friends of Robert Rowan set up screenings to support CRY.

Families across Courier country are coming together to support the work of a charity dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac death in young people.

Heart screening sessions have been held in both Dundee and Perth and Kinross recently by different families touched by tragedy.

The screenings, run by the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), were funded by several local families.

They’ve all lost a loved one and been supported by CRY, and are determined to save others from the same horrific experience.

CRY host screenings around the UK. Image: CRY.

Every week in the UK, around 12 young people under the age of 35 die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

80% of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms.

One in every 300 of the young people that CRY tests will be identified with a potentially life-threatening condition.

Screenings at Abertay

Family and friends of Fife brothers Robert Rowan and Jody Gallagher, set up sessions at Abertay University.

More than 200 students and staff were screened, funded by Robert’s Memorial Fund.

Robert died suddenly from cardiomyopathy in November 2018, aged 28.

He was a former scout for Celtic Football Club and the Scotland team and was Technical Director at Brentford FC at the time of his passing.

A banner hung in memorial to Robert Rowan who died suddenly in 2018.
Family and friends hope Robert and Jody would be proud of their efforts. Image: University of Abertay.

After his death, the family set up the fund in Robert’s name to support CRY’s screening programme.

It has raised £90,000 to date and screened over 500 people in his memory.

It includes offering electrocardiogram (ECG) tests to young people between the ages of 14 and 35.

‘I hope we are making him proud’

Robert’s wife Suzanne Rowan, says: “If we can save one family from going through our heartache then all the hard work is 100% worth it.

“Robert is missed every single day and I hope we are making him proud.”

Jackie Rowan, Robert and Jody’s mum, says she can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

The CRY screenings at Abertay were funded in Robert's memory.
The screenings at Abertay were funded in Robert’s memory. Image: University of Abertay.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part in the fundraising.

“Friends and family have played a huge role and Brentford Football Club’s continued involvement has been just amazing.”

‘Brings the family so much comfort’

She adds: “This work reflects the kind, caring and warm people that both Robert and his brother Jody were.

“It brings the family so much comfort knowing we are keeping both their names out there as well as hopefully helping save young lives.”

Robert’s brother Jody Gallagher, a talented videogames artist and college lecturer, passed away just a short time after his brother at the age of 36.

He had struggled to cope following Robert’s death and died by suicide in 2019.

Helping students in Jody’s memory

Jody studied Computer Arts at Abertay, so in addition to their tireless support for CRY, the family created a scholarship at Abertay.

It supports computer arts students from low-income households in Jody’s memory with three students already benefitting.

Large scale cardiac screening in Perth & Kinross

In Perth and Kinross, a series of heart screenings were also held from June to September, funded by the families of three young people from Tayside.

Andrew Murch, Peter McAvoy and Michael Yorston also lost their lives because of undiagnosed heart conditions.

And family and supporters have raised money for their trust funds which have been used to fund screenings to help hundreds of other young people.

Andrew’s dad Gordon Murch, says individual families have funded individual screenings in the area before, but not on this scale.

Screenings in Perth &amp; Kinross
Screenings in Perth & Kinross were on a larger scale than previously. Image: Gordon Murch.

Gordon: “It was very different this time. There was eight days of screenings in four different schools, open to all of pupils in Perth and Kinross.

“As far as I know, I don’t think it’s ever been done before.

“Over the eight days 709 young people were screened. Each day’s screening costs £6,000 because there’s a team of specialists involved.

“But we were able to offer it all entirely free because of fundraising.”

Legacy continues

Gordon explains fundraising will continue with former colleagues of Peter McAvoy’s father (Peter Snr) continuing the work.

Sheena Devlin, Executive Director of Education and Children’s Services with Perth & Kinross Council, says: “The sudden death of my friend and colleague Peter McAvoy Senior’s son as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition was devastating.

“Peter was determined that some light should come from the darkness of that awful time.

Future heart screenings

“It has been my honour to help raise funds for Peter’s trust fund the #4Pete Trust to pay for heart screenings for young people in the hope that we can limit such heartache visiting other families in the future.

“Our ambition is to develop a sustainable model of funding to continue to offer free heart screenings to all eligible young people across Perth and Kinross.”

