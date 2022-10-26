Perth menopause café gets surprise visit from Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth menopause café gets surprise visit from Nicola Sturgeon

By Cara Forrester
October 26 2022, 12.20pm Updated: October 26 2022, 1.27pm
Perth menopause cafe got a visit from Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Rachel Weiss Menopause Cafe.
Perth menopause cafe got a visit from Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Rachel Weiss Menopause Cafe.

Perth Menopause Café got a surprise visit this week from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She joined participants at the pop-up event held at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth on Tuesday night.

Around 40 local people were drinking tea and talking menopause, when the First Minister arrived and joined the conversations at some of the tables.

Nicola Sturgeon at the menopause cafe.
Nicola Sturgeon joined the conversation with local people about the menopause. Image: Rachel Weiss.

She says she couldn’t think of a better place to have a discussion about the menopause.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t know much – if anything – about the menopause.

‘Shrouded in mystery’

“It was shrouded in mystery because women didn’t tend to talk about it.

“Now, I understand that is partly because of the stigma women face when admitting they are going through the menopause – as well as the vulnerability that comes when we start experiencing symptoms.

“I can’t think of a better place to come to have a frank and informative discussion about the menopause than a Menopause Café.

“The idea behind these fantastic events is so important as we work towards normalising these important conversations.”

Rachel Weiss runs Menopause Cafe.
Rachel Weiss runs Menopause Cafe. Image: DC Thomson.

The Menopause Café movement started in Perth in 2017 and has spread worldwide, with volunteers now hosting events in the UK, Bahrain, Mexico, USA, Austria and India.

The charity also organises the Flushfest festival, the world’s only festival on menopause, which is now in its fourth year.

Nicola Sturgeon also took part in this year’s online event, along with Kirsty Wark.

‘A good role model’

Rachel Weiss, found of the Menopause Café charity says: “The First Minister is a good role model by talking about her perimenopause and its effect on her working life.

“When she said she’d like to attend one of our Menopause Cafés, we were pleased that she wanted to support our work by talking about menopause.

Rachel Weiss started Menopause Cafes around the world.
Rachel Weiss started Menopause Cafes around the world. Image: DC Thomson.

“But when we heard she had chosen to attend the Menopause Café in Perth, where it all started, that was very exciting!”

‘A woman rather than a politician’

Rachel continues: “The First Minister joined in conversations as another perimenopausal woman, rather than as a politician.

“And she inspired us volunteers to keep holding Menopause Café and FlushFest.”

