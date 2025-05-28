10 top luxury spa days in Dundee, Perth and Fife

There’s no better way to treat yourself or someone you love than with a relaxing spa day in either Dundee, Perth or Fife.

Whether it’s for a full day or just a couple of hours, a trip to the spa can be rejuvenating and help us take some time out from busy routines.

If you’re searching for a spa day experience in Dundee, Perth and Fife, there are several options to choose from.

Here are 10 luxury spas where you can swim, soak and steam your worries, aches and pains away.

Dundee

1. Yu Spa at Apex City Quay Hotel

Why not enjoy a spa day in Dundee at the Yu Spa based at the Apex City Quay Hotel?

The spa has had an upgrade over the past two years with a new hot tub, sauna and state of the art gym equipped with Technogym equipment installed. It also recently added a new steam room.

Yu Spa offers various body, face and wellbeing treatments, as well as day packages.

The ‘Essentially for Yu’ spa day includes a back massage using various aromatherapy oils, a facial involving cleansing, exfoliation and massage using Cryo Globes) and a reviving scalp massage. You can also enjoy enjoy two hours of access to the spa facilities and two mini plates in the hotel restaurant.

It costs £99 (Mon to Thurs) or £120 (Fri to Sun).

The Yu ESPA Signature Treatment lasts 55 minutes.

It costs £80 (Mon to Thurs) or £85 (Fri to Sun). It includes a relaxing aromatherapy back massage, a facial (cleansing, exfoliation and massage using Cryo Globes) and a reviving scalp massage.

You can also experience the ESPA Inner Calm Massage.

This features a full body aromatherapy massage, calming rose quartz crystal massage and a scalp massage.

You can choose from a 55-minute treatment – £85 (Mon to Thurs), £90 (Fri to Sun).

Or 80-minute treatment – £110 (Mon to Thurs), £115 (Fri to Sun).

Address: 1 W Victoria Dock Rd, Dundee DD1 3JP

2. Piperdam

If you are looking for a Dundee spa day offering serenity, rejuvenation and an escape from the daily grind, look no further than the Admire Spa at Piperdam.

There are various spa day packages available which start from £60.

All the spa experiences include time to spend in the heated swimming pool, sauna, and steam room. Or you can work out in the fully equipped gym.

After your treatment, you can relax relax in the Zen Den with a chilled water and a cup of herbal tea.

The Bijou day spa experience includes an Elemis back, neck and shoulder massage. It costs £60 per person on a weekday and £80 per person on a weekend.

While the Lush Day spa experience includes an Elemis express facial, hand and arm, foot and leg treatments.

Afterwards you can enjoy afternoon tea in Howie’s Bar or Room with a View Restaurant. It costs £130 per person on a weekday and £150 per person at the weekend.

There are various other spa day experiences on offer at Admire Spa.

Address: Piperdam Leisure Resort, Fowlis, Dundee, DD2 5LP.

3. Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa

Just outside Dundee you can enjoy a luxury spa day at the spa based in Carnoustie Golf Hotel which re-opened in February this year.

The newly refurbished spa which previously had three rooms now has eight luxurious rooms.

The facility offers a wide variety of treatments, including manicures/pedicures, facials and massages. It also offers an oncology massage, specifically designed to suit the individual needs of each client.

Current offers include a spa day for one or two people available until June 30.

You can indulge in a 25-minute massage, followed by a 25- minute facial, with access to the leisure facilities and relax room available throughout your day. Optional soup and sandwich menu add on available.

It costs £80 per person or £150 for two people.

A golfers tonic massage is also on offer. It is designed to target a weary body after a challenging round.

This treatment provides a refreshing scrub, coupled with a massage to sooth aching muscles. Normally it costs £95, but now it is £66.50.

Other treatments include: Hot stone massage and the spa’s signature Ebb and flow 90 minute massage.

Address: Links Parade, Carnoustie DD7 7JE

Perth

4. Spa at The Gleneagles Hotel

The Gleneagles Hotel spa near Auchterarder in Perth promises a luxury spa day from the second you step in the door.

There are various spa day packages, which begin at £180, entitling you to a two course lunch and access to the spa and health club for the duration of your visit, as well as at least 45 minutes of treatment time.

The mud and steam ritual spa day involves a 45 minute self-application restorative ritual that treats the whole body.

It uses Himalayan and Scottish sea salts to cleanse and exfoliate; a mud application to purify and refine and you can then relax in the private steam room before washing away all the mud to reveal silky-soft skin. The experience is then completed by applying calming body balm.

A two course lunch and access to The Spa and Health Club facilities is included.

It costs £180 for one or £290 for two.

There is also the Gleneagles spa day and afternoon tea. You can enjoy your choice of a 50-minute spa treatment followed by afternoon tea. It costs £295.

Address: Auchterarder, Perthshire Scotland PH3 1NF

5. Spa at Crieff Hydro

Crieff Hydro isn’t just a place for family fun or afternoon tea with a view – it’s also perfect for a spa day in Perth.

Spa treatments include facials from £45, nail treatments from £30 as well as a range of

bespoke hydro full body massage treatments. Victorian baths sessions are also available for two hours and cost £30 per person.

There are also spa packages available.

The Tranquillity spa package includes a two-hour Victorian baths session, facial and foot treatment and two-course lunch. It is available Monday to Friday and costs £130 per person.

Hen Party – This package includes a manicure or pedicure, facial and a glass of fizz. It’s available Monday – Friday and costs £110 per person.

One or two night spa breaks are also on offer from £150 per person.

Address: Strathearn House, Ferntower Rd, Crieff PH7 3LQ

6. Fonab Castle

If you are looking for a five-star luxury Perth spa day look no further than Fonab Castle.

At this spa hotel in Perth you are invited to enjoy the ambience while indulging in soothing massages, revitalising facials, and calming body treatments – all while enjoying access to the spa facilities, including hot tubs and a tranquil aroma steam room.

There are various spa day packages available starting from £55.

The Woodland Spa experience includes access to a 15-metre swimming pool, spa pool, sauna, aroma relax room, thermal suite, steam room and outdoor hot tubs.

Packages include a spa day with afternoon tea. It offers full access to spa facilities and afternoon tea for £89.50.

Various separate spa treatments are also available.

Address: Foss Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5ND

7. The Coach House Spa

The Coach House has cottage-style treatment rooms where you can relax and try various facial and body treatments.

The spa facilities include a hydrotherapy pool and sauna.

Current spa day treatments on offer are: Summer Serenity and Summer Refresh and Revive.

Summer Serenity includes: 30-minute use of the hydrotherapy pool and sauna facilities followed by either a 30-minute back, neck, and shoulder massage or a 30-minute express facial. It is available Tuesday to Thursday only, lasts 60-minutes and costs £50.

Summer Refresh and Revive includes: A back exfoliation, 30-minute full body massage, citrus hand and arm massage, foot mast with double cleanse, mini-facial, full body moisturise and scalp massage. The 90-minute treatment costs £110.

Address: The Avenue Kinross House Estate, Kinross KY13 8ES

Fife

8. Kohler Waters Spa at The Old Course Hotel

This iconic hotel in St Andrews is the pinnacle of luxury and is the perfect place for a Fife spa day.

Kohler Waters Spa offers a relaxation pool paired with a hydrotherapy suite and a second pool to help your cares float away.

There is also a sauna, steam room, experience showers, cold plunge pool, and special bathing treatment rooms.

Kohler Waters Spa is currently undergoing a refurbishment and is due to re-open late summer 2025.

The upgrade will include a revitalised spa café, upgraded male changing rooms and the

addition of an innovative snow and sauna cabin, which will deliver the

ultimate contrast therapy experience.

Meantime a selection of Treatments are still available including stress-busting massages and rejuvenating facials.

Treatments include The Kohler Waters Signature Massage which is a full body massage lasting 80 minutes. It costs £150.

Also offered is a Golfer’s Recovery Massage. This is a personalised massage designed especially for golfers, using passive stretches and golf balls for more intensive pressure where needed. It lasts 80 minutes and is priced £150.

Address: Old Station Rd, St Andrews KY16 9SP

9. The Fairmont

The Fairmont Spa is open to non-residents every day of the week and is the perfect place to unwind.

There are 10 treatment rooms, a relaxation room, 16 metre swimming pool and poolside lounge, a jacuzzi, aromatherapy steam room and sauna.

The spa provides signature treatments including the bespoke ‘Escape to the Hebrides’ treatment, which promises to quieten the mind and relax the senses through guided breathing and therapeutic massage.

The Beside The Sea Sleep Ritual helps clear the mind and switch-off. It includes a foot ritual, breathing and visualization exercises, a full body massage with hot stones and a therapeutic scalp massage.

New to the offering is also Ishga’s ‘Tides of Change’ ritual, a restorative treatment that promotes hormonal balance through abdominal massage and energy work.

Day spa packages with the option to include afternoon tea are available from £110, as well as massages, facials, manicures and pedicures.

Address: St Andrews, KY16 8PN

10. Kinnettles Hotel

The spa at Kinnettles Hotel in St Andrews offers you the chance to step into a serene sanctuary and relax.

There are a number of facial and body treatments available and you get private use of the spa facilities which can be reserved when you book a treatment.

The spa facilities include a jacuzzi, infrared sauna and steam room.

Treatments include a full body bespoke massage, available for either 60 or 90 minutes, using Gaia oils. It costs £120 (60 mins) or £180 for 90 minutes.

You can also try a Crytogenic facial which aims to firm the skin and refine the skin surface leaving it smooth, soft and rejuvenated. It lasts 60 minutes and costs £125.

The full list of spa treatments for a relaxing Fife spa day is available here.

Address: 127 North Street,St. Andrews, Fife, KY16 9AG