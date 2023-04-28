Why pistachios are the new “complete protein” superstar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why pistachios are the new “complete protein” superstar

Healthy treat joins quinoa and soy as substitute for animal proteins.

In partnership with American Pistachio Growers
Bowl of pistachios

Are pistachios a complete protein? Many people are asking the question as they turn to plant-based diets and meat alternatives. Well, the good news is that new analysis shows U.S. grown roasted pistachios are indeed a “complete protein”.

This means pistachios join the ranks of a small number of plant proteins such as quinoa, chickpeas and soybeans that have become popular among vegetarians and consumers who wish to move away from animal proteins. Delegates saw these  findings at a recent conference of pistachio growers in Monterey, California.

What is a complete protein?

Pistachios growing on a branch.
Recent findings have shown why pistachios are a complete protein.

Findings presented at the Federation of European Nutrition Societies (FENS) Conference in Dublin showed adequate levels of all nine essential amino acids are present in roasted pistachios. It was based on a Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) for pistachios.

Roasted pistachios have a PDCAAS of 81 percent and 80 percent of casein, the protein found in milk.

Nigel Mitchell is the author of The Plant Based Cyclist, and a nutritionist for multiple pro and British national sport teams. He says: “While we’ve always known nuts contain protein, we now know roasted pistachios with all nine amino acids in these amounts are a complete protein.

“This is great news, especially for active adults and athletes who would want a complete protein that’s portable and doesn’t require cooking.

Roasted pistachios usefully contribute to the varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle that’s so important for good health.”

Pistachios are a plant-based alternative form of complete protein

Nearly all complete proteins come from meat, fish, egg and dairy products. Official agencies cite soy as a plant-based protein. But most plant-based alternatives to meat are ‘incomplete proteins’.

Dr. Arianna Carughi, a nutrition expert and science advisor to American Pistachio Growers, said: “Amino acids are the 20 building blocks of protein but nine ‘essential’ amino acids are not produced by the human body, so they must be obtained in food.

“The vast majority of plant-based foods are ‘incomplete’ proteins, so they are deficient in one or more of the essential amino acids; however, combining two complete proteins at once or, within a day, creates a complete protein.

“Roasted pistachios can now be considered a complete protein source for those who are over five years old.”

Why is this a game-changer?

There are several reasons why proving pistachios are a complete protein is a breakthrough for healthy living. They include:

  • Pistachios provide a convenient complete protein snack that’s portable and doesn’t require cooking.
  • No need to combine two or more incomplete sources of protein. Now simply eat pistachios.
  • Pistachios provide an alternative for vegans, vegetarians and those who want protein from plant-based sources.

Get fit and active with pistachios

Woman working out in gym.
Snacking on pistachios can help boost your workouts.

Including pistachios in your diet can help you lead a more fit and active lifestyle. This is because complete proteins help build and preserve muscles.

Pistachios are also cholesterol free, with antioxidants, fibre, lutein, potassium, healthy fats and B Vitamins. These help the body recover before and after a workout.

It means snacking on pistachios will make sessions in the gym, long runs and taking part in sports more productive and less wearing on your body.

There are so many reasons to enjoy US grown pistachios. Now boosting your health is one of them.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

