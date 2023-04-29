How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the Etape Caledonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the Etape Caledonia

John McNally has proved that age and injury are no barriers when it comes to sport.

By Debbie Clarke
Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
John McNally has overcome serious injury to take part in this year's Etape Caledonia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Cupar pensioner has overcome serious injury to become the oldest person gearing up for one of the toughest cycling events in the UK – the Etape Caledonia.

John McNally, 86, has proved that age and injury are no barriers to sporting greatness by signing up for Perthshire’s premier cycling event, on Sunday, May 14.

Incredibly this will be the 12th time the octogenarian has taken part in the gruelling ride – after previously persuading race bosses to scrap the entrance age cap of 80 years.

But while he has previously tackled the 85-mile route, this year John is doing the 40-mile option of closed road cycling beginning in Pitlochry.

The course still brings in some challenges, but it takes out the steep climb of Schiehallion.

John sustained serious injuries

The reason John is ‘only’ doing the 40-mile event at this year’s Etape Caledonia is because of serious injuries he sustained when his bike hit a pothole when out cycling on roads near his home in July 2021.

Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
John McNally at home with his bike, ahead of next month’s Etape Caledonia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “The reason I am only doing the 40 miles is 18 months ago I had a really big argument with a pothole in Guardbridge.

“I came off the bike and hit the ground – I didn’t know where I was. The bicycle wasn’t damaged.

“But I ended up with a fractured shoulder, dislocated collar bone, four fractured ribs and a ruptured lung on my left side.

“I was really knocked for six.

“I was locked down for eight weeks doing nothing after this happened.

“But I worked hard so I could take part in the Etape last year.

“However, a week before the event, I got Covid!

“So this year I thought I would be sensible and just do the 40-mile route.”

No plans to retire from cycling

At the age of 86, John is the oldest competitor in the Etape Caledonia.

And he has no plans to put his bike away anytime soon – despite the accident.

Cupar cyclist John McNally riding his bike.
John McNally has signed up once again for the Etape Caledonia. Image: DC Thomson.

“It was a shake up but it didn’t put me off cycling.

“I still have a detached collar bone, which they can’t put back into place because of my age, but it doesn’t affect me on the bike.

“That first night I was in hospital the first thought in my mind was well that’s my running and cycling finished.

“But I spoke to the doctor the next morning and he told me that all the running and cycling I had been doing, probably saved my life.

“He said that when he heard how old I was – 84/85 at the time – he had expected to put me into intensive care, but I didn’t need that.

“So he said don’t write everything off, just take your time and take it easy when you start training again.

“You can then judge what you can and what you can’t do.”

“And I am glad I followed his instruction because I would really miss it.”

Incredibly, John only got into cycling when he was in his 60s.

This was after he was invited to take part in the Highland Cross  – a 50-mile duathlon (20 miles on foot, 20 miles on bike).

And he continued participating in the event for 20 consecutive years afterwards.

But it’s not just cycling the retired general manager from GEC in Glenrothes enjoys.

John started exercising in his late 40s

He has also been a keen runner since the age of 47. He only started to actively exercise after a colleague in his 40s died suddenly.

Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
John McNally. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Since that wake up call, John has gone on to complete 28 marathons, including 11 London marathons.

He estimates he has run an amazing 37,636 miles!

Encouraging older people to be active

John feels passionate about older people being active and wants to encourage more of them to exercise.

“My intention hopefully is to convince older people what they can do with a bit of exercise.

“I would encourage them to just go for it because you know in your own mind if it’s too much.

“You can always back off a little bit.

“But don’t stop altogether just keep going. As you build up your ability, you can’t believe the feeling of doing something like the Etape Caledonia and finishing.

“It’s amazing and so enjoyable.”

John has even led a campaign on behalf of older people taking part in sport.

Six years ago, previous organisers of the Etape Caledonia had an age limit in place which ruled out anyone over 80 taking part.

As John was due to turn 81 at the time, and feeling very passionate about participating in the event, he fought to have the ruling overturned!

He was successful and completed the race – John was also first to finish among those over 75.

Looking forward to the Etape Caledonia

For now the running enthusiast has put his trainers to one side, as he is focusing all his energy on training for next month’s Etape Caledonia.

And he has been working hard in preparation for the event, covering an average of 110 miles every week on his bike.

Cupar cyclist John McNally riding his bike.
John has been training hard in preparation for the Etape Caledonia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The 86-year-old Fifer said he is looking forward to it and still hopes to be taking part in the event when he is in his nineties.

He added: “The camaraderie at the Etape is brilliant and the competitiveness is what makes it.

“It just keeps you going and I don’t want to stop.

“I love it!”

About Etape Caledonia

Limelight Sports Club’s Etape Caledonia, the UK’s original closed road cycling event, is returning to Highland Perthshire this year on Sunday, May 14 with a brand new 55-mile route option to complement the two existing popular 40 and 85-mile routes.

This year, Etape Caledonia – now in its 16th year – is hoping to welcome up to 5,000 riders to Pitlochry to tackle the challenging 40, 55 and 85-mile route options.

Registrations for Etape Caledonia are now open with entries for this year’s event closing on Tuesday (May 2) at 11.59pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Bowl of pistachios
Why pistachios are the new “complete protein” superstar
Post Thumbnail
Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand
Dundee woman Katy Wood has overhauled her health following her MS diagnosis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
How 'bittersweet' MS diagnosis inspired a total health overhaul for young Dundee video games…
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
Do you know these myths about allergies? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Busting 7 common myths about allergies
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
Path House Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View
GP surgeries in Kirkcaldy to merge as doctors retire
Mal Adams (centre) with ambulance staff Kerry Sweeney, Keith Dickinson, Darren Morrison and Emma Gray.
Angus dad tells of moment heart stopped after 'best ever game' of squash in…
Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

The Panzanella starter at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews.
Restaurant review: Cross The Bridge for a luxurious Mediterranean dining experience in St Andrews
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath's new £13m…
Bob Stewart helped build the RRS Discovery and spied for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dalila Droege director interview Picture shows; Dalila Droege. Dundead Film Festival. Supplied by DCA Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Dundead festival film director Dalila Droege
The Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews
St Andrews Camelot of Golf: New book explores distinctive 'spirit' of the town
The Ridges is a fantastic arts and crafts house in Dundee's West End. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Stunning arts and crafts house off Dundee's Perth Road has been beautifully renovated
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come…
Auctioneer Nick Burns with the 16th-century stumpwork and lacquer mirror dated 1652 featuring Charles II.
Coronation fever in Perth as 17th-century King Charles II mirror sells for record £65k
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]