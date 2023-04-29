How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the Etape Caledonia

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Cupar pensioner has overcome serious injury to become the oldest person gearing up for one of the toughest cycling events in the UK – the Etape Caledonia.

John McNally, 86, has proved that age and injury are no barriers to sporting greatness by signing up for Perthshire’s premier cycling event, on Sunday, May 14.

Incredibly this will be the 12th time the octogenarian has taken part in the gruelling ride – after previously persuading race bosses to scrap the entrance age cap of 80 years.

But while he has previously tackled the 85-mile route, this year John is doing the 40-mile option of closed road cycling beginning in Pitlochry.

The course still brings in some challenges, but it takes out the steep climb of Schiehallion.

John sustained serious injuries

The reason John is ‘only’ doing the 40-mile event at this year’s Etape Caledonia is because of serious injuries he sustained when his bike hit a pothole when out cycling on roads near his home in July 2021.

He said: “The reason I am only doing the 40 miles is 18 months ago I had a really big argument with a pothole in Guardbridge.

“I came off the bike and hit the ground – I didn’t know where I was. The bicycle wasn’t damaged.

“But I ended up with a fractured shoulder, dislocated collar bone, four fractured ribs and a ruptured lung on my left side.

“I was really knocked for six.

“I was locked down for eight weeks doing nothing after this happened.

“But I worked hard so I could take part in the Etape last year.

“However, a week before the event, I got Covid!

“So this year I thought I would be sensible and just do the 40-mile route.”

No plans to retire from cycling

At the age of 86, John is the oldest competitor in the Etape Caledonia.

And he has no plans to put his bike away anytime soon – despite the accident.

“It was a shake up but it didn’t put me off cycling.

“I still have a detached collar bone, which they can’t put back into place because of my age, but it doesn’t affect me on the bike.

“That first night I was in hospital the first thought in my mind was well that’s my running and cycling finished.

“But I spoke to the doctor the next morning and he told me that all the running and cycling I had been doing, probably saved my life.

“He said that when he heard how old I was – 84/85 at the time – he had expected to put me into intensive care, but I didn’t need that.

“So he said don’t write everything off, just take your time and take it easy when you start training again.

“You can then judge what you can and what you can’t do.”

“And I am glad I followed his instruction because I would really miss it.”

Incredibly, John only got into cycling when he was in his 60s.

This was after he was invited to take part in the Highland Cross – a 50-mile duathlon (20 miles on foot, 20 miles on bike).

And he continued participating in the event for 20 consecutive years afterwards.

But it’s not just cycling the retired general manager from GEC in Glenrothes enjoys.

John started exercising in his late 40s

He has also been a keen runner since the age of 47. He only started to actively exercise after a colleague in his 40s died suddenly.

Since that wake up call, John has gone on to complete 28 marathons, including 11 London marathons.

He estimates he has run an amazing 37,636 miles!

Encouraging older people to be active

John feels passionate about older people being active and wants to encourage more of them to exercise.

“My intention hopefully is to convince older people what they can do with a bit of exercise.

“I would encourage them to just go for it because you know in your own mind if it’s too much.

“You can always back off a little bit.

“But don’t stop altogether just keep going. As you build up your ability, you can’t believe the feeling of doing something like the Etape Caledonia and finishing.

“It’s amazing and so enjoyable.”

John has even led a campaign on behalf of older people taking part in sport.

Six years ago, previous organisers of the Etape Caledonia had an age limit in place which ruled out anyone over 80 taking part.

As John was due to turn 81 at the time, and feeling very passionate about participating in the event, he fought to have the ruling overturned!

He was successful and completed the race – John was also first to finish among those over 75.

Looking forward to the Etape Caledonia

For now the running enthusiast has put his trainers to one side, as he is focusing all his energy on training for next month’s Etape Caledonia.

And he has been working hard in preparation for the event, covering an average of 110 miles every week on his bike.

The 86-year-old Fifer said he is looking forward to it and still hopes to be taking part in the event when he is in his nineties.

He added: “The camaraderie at the Etape is brilliant and the competitiveness is what makes it.

“It just keeps you going and I don’t want to stop.

“I love it!”

About Etape Caledonia

Limelight Sports Club’s Etape Caledonia, the UK’s original closed road cycling event, is returning to Highland Perthshire this year on Sunday, May 14 with a brand new 55-mile route option to complement the two existing popular 40 and 85-mile routes.

This year, Etape Caledonia – now in its 16th year – is hoping to welcome up to 5,000 riders to Pitlochry to tackle the challenging 40, 55 and 85-mile route options.

Registrations for Etape Caledonia are now open with entries for this year’s event closing on Tuesday (May 2) at 11.59pm.