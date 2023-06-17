From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news – Broughty Ferry doctor Niall Elliott recognised with MBE for services to sports medicine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news – Broughty Ferry doctor Niall Elliott recognised with MBE for services to sports medicine

The head of clinical medicine for Team GB has been awarded an MBE for his work over a span of 9 Olympic and Commonwealth games.

By Joanna Bremner
Niall William Andrew Elliott is on this years' Honours List. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Niall William Andrew Elliott is on this years' Honours List. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dr Niall Elliott worked as a GP in Dundee until 2010, now he leads the team that gives vital medical assistance to the nation’s Olympians and Commonwealth Games athletes.

Niall studied at the University of Dundee before qualifying in 1995, and spent time working as a GP at the Brown Street practice in Broughty Ferry.

However, in 2010, he followed a lifelong passion into the field of sports medicine.

Since then, he has provided vital support at nine Olympic and Commonwealth games.

In ‘floods of tears’ watching Dundee’s Eilish McColgan Commonwealth win

Supporting athletes with any and all medical issues is hard work for Niall and his dedicated team, but he loves the role so much he calls it a “hobby”.

His outstanding track record includes work at Olympic Games where local legends Charlie Guest and Eve Muirhead from Perth, and Dundee’s very own Eilish McColgan competed.

London 2012, where Scottish cyclist Chris Hoy won two gold medals for Great Britain was undoubtedly his favourite Olympics to attend – as his family could join too.

Throughout his varied career, Niall’s favourite day was in August 2022 when Eilish McColgan won gold for the 10,000m.

Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Eilish McColgan set new British 10,000m record. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“I was in floods of tears watching Eilish McColgan and win her gold last year,” he said.

“I’ve known lots of athletes like Eilish since they were teenagers, and so it’s amazing to see their career progression and the ups and downs that they have, then to see them win on the world stage and do so well.

“I’m very fortunate to be there at the time in the stadium to watch, and get behind the scenes and get that unique opportunity to be there and one of the first to congratulate the athletes.

“It’s the reason why we’re in the job – to help athletes all the way through.”

Specialist team can be called upon for anything at Olympics – even dentistry

Niall was on the team at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 when Great British athletes won 26 gold medals, and in Tokyo 2020 when they won 22 gold medals.

As head of clinical medicine for Team GB, Niall has travelled the world supporting athletes who competing for Great Britain. He is also chief medical officer for Team Scotland in a number of Commonwealth games.

The team works with athletes’ GPs to make sure they are fit and ready to take to the world stage.

The medical specialists arrive at each Olympic village weeks in advance to get everything set up for their athletes.

And it isn’t just aches and sprains that they attend to.

Dr Elliott showing Olympic ski racer Charlie Guest from Perth her x-ray.  Image: Rob Eyton-Jones.

“As a sports medicine doctor, you’re closer to being a GP because you cover everything,” Niall explained.

“We help out with skin-related problems, mental health issues, or how to help athletes with diabetes manage their insulin when they’re competing.

“When you travel away with the athletes, you get knocked on the door for anything.

“Even advice around dental health – all sorts of things.”

Niall and his team are also responsible for breaking very difficult news to athletes.

“In medicine, breaking bad news is always difficult.

“In the world of sport, telling someone that they can’t compete is a very challenging conversation.

Former Dundee GP honoured with MBE stands alongside athlete Eilidh Doyle.
Dr Elliott alongside track and field Olympic athlete Eilidh Doyle from Fife at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. Image: Dr Niall Elliott.

“I’ve had to do that on a few occasions. One athlete got a concussion at a training session at the Winter Olympic Games.

“I had to say to her: ‘sorry, you’re not going to be able to return to your sport in time to compete’.

“The poor athlete flew out, did one training session, got a concussion and for safety reasons we had to tell them they weren’t going to compete in the Olympic Games.”

Former Dundee GP ‘surprised’ by MBE

Despite his years of hard work, which spans Paralympic, Commonwealth sports, Scottish rugby and the Ryder Cup, Niall was surprised to receive the MBE.

“I’m very honoured to receive this,” he said.

“It’s a really big surprise.

“It reflects the hard work that a lot of us do in sport behind the scenes.

“And I’m very grateful to that sort of wider group of colleagues within medicine and physiotherapy who look after the health of athletes.

“it wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the support of family.

“We are very fortunate to travel the world to support our athletes, but that wouldn’t be possible if things back at base weren’t well-supported and looked after.”

Niall also thanked his wife, Gillian, for her years of support.

More from The Courier

Dreel Lodge has an outstanding beachfront setting. Image: Savills.
Wonderful Anstruther house has beach on two sides and its own castle
RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset. Image: PA
National RNLI chief sails into storm of anger from Arbroath campaigners over replacement boat…
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card
Jail for Angus woman who furnished her home in £7k Amazon scam
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driver Picture shows; Shah Al Faysal. Orchil Road Auchterarder. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Media Date; 16/06/2023
Ex-Gleneagles head chef avoids ban after driving into Auchterarder house
Mo Morrison with Arbroath lifeboat management group chairman Ian Ballantyne, left, and operations manager Alex Smith at the town station.
BEM for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison a bright day as storm rages…
Captain Stewart Mackay on the bridge of the modern RRS Discovery at Dundee Harbour, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'I have to pinch myself', says modern RRS Discovery captain visiting Dundee
Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion during Streetcar rehearsal. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
'I don’t want the shadow of Marlon Brando hanging over me,' says Pitlochry Festival…
John Fyffe MBE
How Dundee apprentice toolmaker John Fyffe became head teacher, Perth council boss and now…
John Martin Fulton is exhibiting at Gallery Q Dundee
John Martin Fulton in Dundee: Artist's focus on Scottish-ness and children
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Art Night preview Picture shows; Saoirse Amira Anis and her 'creature' from Symphony of a Fraying Body. na. Supplied by Saoirse Amira Anis Date; 22/12/2022
Art Night Dundee: What is it, why is it coming here, and what should…