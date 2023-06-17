From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news – Broughty Ferry doctor Niall Elliott recognised with MBE for services to sports medicine

Dr Niall Elliott worked as a GP in Dundee until 2010, now he leads the team that gives vital medical assistance to the nation’s Olympians and Commonwealth Games athletes.

Niall studied at the University of Dundee before qualifying in 1995, and spent time working as a GP at the Brown Street practice in Broughty Ferry.

However, in 2010, he followed a lifelong passion into the field of sports medicine.

Since then, he has provided vital support at nine Olympic and Commonwealth games.

In ‘floods of tears’ watching Dundee’s Eilish McColgan Commonwealth win

Supporting athletes with any and all medical issues is hard work for Niall and his dedicated team, but he loves the role so much he calls it a “hobby”.

His outstanding track record includes work at Olympic Games where local legends Charlie Guest and Eve Muirhead from Perth, and Dundee’s very own Eilish McColgan competed.

London 2012, where Scottish cyclist Chris Hoy won two gold medals for Great Britain was undoubtedly his favourite Olympics to attend – as his family could join too.

Throughout his varied career, Niall’s favourite day was in August 2022 when Eilish McColgan won gold for the 10,000m.

“I was in floods of tears watching Eilish McColgan and win her gold last year,” he said.

“I’ve known lots of athletes like Eilish since they were teenagers, and so it’s amazing to see their career progression and the ups and downs that they have, then to see them win on the world stage and do so well.

“I’m very fortunate to be there at the time in the stadium to watch, and get behind the scenes and get that unique opportunity to be there and one of the first to congratulate the athletes.

“It’s the reason why we’re in the job – to help athletes all the way through.”

Specialist team can be called upon for anything at Olympics – even dentistry

Niall was on the team at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 when Great British athletes won 26 gold medals, and in Tokyo 2020 when they won 22 gold medals.

As head of clinical medicine for Team GB, Niall has travelled the world supporting athletes who competing for Great Britain. He is also chief medical officer for Team Scotland in a number of Commonwealth games.

The team works with athletes’ GPs to make sure they are fit and ready to take to the world stage.

The medical specialists arrive at each Olympic village weeks in advance to get everything set up for their athletes.

And it isn’t just aches and sprains that they attend to.

“As a sports medicine doctor, you’re closer to being a GP because you cover everything,” Niall explained.

“We help out with skin-related problems, mental health issues, or how to help athletes with diabetes manage their insulin when they’re competing.

“When you travel away with the athletes, you get knocked on the door for anything.

“Even advice around dental health – all sorts of things.”

Niall and his team are also responsible for breaking very difficult news to athletes.

“In medicine, breaking bad news is always difficult.

“In the world of sport, telling someone that they can’t compete is a very challenging conversation.

“I’ve had to do that on a few occasions. One athlete got a concussion at a training session at the Winter Olympic Games.

“I had to say to her: ‘sorry, you’re not going to be able to return to your sport in time to compete’.

“The poor athlete flew out, did one training session, got a concussion and for safety reasons we had to tell them they weren’t going to compete in the Olympic Games.”

Former Dundee GP ‘surprised’ by MBE

Despite his years of hard work, which spans Paralympic, Commonwealth sports, Scottish rugby and the Ryder Cup, Niall was surprised to receive the MBE.

“I’m very honoured to receive this,” he said.

“It’s a really big surprise.

“It reflects the hard work that a lot of us do in sport behind the scenes.

“And I’m very grateful to that sort of wider group of colleagues within medicine and physiotherapy who look after the health of athletes.

“it wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the support of family.

“We are very fortunate to travel the world to support our athletes, but that wouldn’t be possible if things back at base weren’t well-supported and looked after.”

Niall also thanked his wife, Gillian, for her years of support.