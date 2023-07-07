Fife bungee fitness classes: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Fife bungee fitness classes: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

Bungee fitness classes are the latest TikTok-inspired craze to take off in America. But will they catch on in the Kingdom? Debbie Clarke reports.

Debbie Clarke
Health and Wellbeing features writer Debbie Clarke test out a Bungee Fit class in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
I imagined myself flying elegantly and effortlessly through the air like I was a member of Cirque Du Soleil.

This was the vision I had in my mind as I prepared to take part in my first bungee fitness workout.

I held on tight to that mental picture as I harnessed up for the 50-minute aerial fitness class in Dunfermline.

The question was – would it be as easy as it looks? I was ready to find out.

What is Bungee Fit?

The best way for me to describe bungee fit is that it’s like a baby bouncer class for adults.

It is a fun aerobic workout with the twist of being attached to a bungee rope by a secure harness.

Debbie Clarke takes part in a bungee fitness class. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It is an all-over body workout – with the bungee adding resistance to help you do the exercises, being kinder on your joints.

Bungee Fit features elements of dance and aerial circus moves along with toning exercises such as squats, press-ups and lunges.

Where did bungee fitness idea come from?

The original Bungee Fit workout was launched in March 2016 in Bangkok, Thailand before it was rolled out to other countries including the USA.

Instructor Jen Turner, who has worked at Studio-X since it opened in Canmore Street, Dunfermline in 2019, explained where the idea to introduce Bungee Fit came from.

Bungee Fit instructor Jen Turner. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The mum-of-two said: “The studio owner Lisa Gibson saw a video either on Instagram or TikTok of people doing Bungee Fit in America.

“She sent me a message saying it looks amazing we need to find out where we can do this.

“A few months later Lisa found the Bungee Fit UK organisation based in Nottingham which offered an instructor training course.

“We went on the course, qualified and then introduced it here at the studio in October 2021.

Instructor Jen Turner demonstrates how to do a star jump. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We were one of the first places in Scotland to offer classes and currently we are the only one in Fife.”

Jen teaches three Bungee Fit sessions a week as well as private lessons at the studio, which was named Gym of the Year, in the 100-500 members category, at the Scottish Health and Fitness Awards in Glasgow earlier this month.

Instructor Jen Turner puts the class members through their paces in Bungee Fit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Every day she gets enquiries about classes.

And because it is so popular, there is currently a waiting list for people wanting to take part.

Preparing for a bungee fitness workout

I prepared for the class by watching some videos on YouTube and I have to say the participants made it look effortless.

They flew elegantly through the air and glided gracefully, hovering above the floor.

Confidently, as a gym-goer I thought,  I can do this no problem.

However, I quickly discovered – it’s not as easy as it looks.

Heading to the bungee fitness class in Fife

I headed to the studio geared up in my leggings and t-shirt, socks and trainers (as Jen advised).

I was slightly nervous but I need not have worried, everyone was really friendly and made me feel welcome.

Debbie was made to feel very welcome at the Bungee Fit class. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
“You step into the harness like you are stepping into trousers”, Jen advised.

The harness was then strapped round my waist and she clipped me in to the bungee rope.

The harness itself is attached to resistant bungee ropes which are suspended from the ceiling of the studio.

The warm up

I stood anxiously in the front row as I watched and listened to Jen as she demonstrated the moves we would be doing in the warm up.

She then turned on some music, Lady Ga Ga’s ‘Born This Way’.

And we did some simple moves to get the arms and legs going and raising the heart rate slightly, before launching into the workout.

Footloose and free with the bungee

We then moved swiftly on to the cardio routine.

Debbie joins the class as they launch into the cardio routine at Bungee Fit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
“Get ready to jump!”, Jen told me excitedly.

As soon as the beat started and Kenny Loggins’ 80s classic, ‘Footloose’ came on, I thought this is going to be fun.

We had to kick out and back with each leg in time to the music – which I just about managed.

Debbie practises her ‘Footloose’ kicks. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But when it came to my first jumps in the harness, I failed in spectacular style.

Jen instructed us to run forward, take a big jump, lift your left feet up and tap them with your left hand.

We were then instructed to repeat the move on the right side.

Once this is mastered, you then had to run forward take a big jump and curl both feet up.

I struggled not only to get my feet up, but I also seemed to be out of sync with the other bungee jumpers!

Debbie attempting a jump. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
But I gave it a go and eventually, after a few attempts, I managed to kick up both my feet and then do a star jump, although, it must be said, rather awkwardly!

Learning how to do a trust fall

Next up was the trust fall.

This was hands down, the most difficult part of the class.

You had to basically allow yourself to fall forward, stretching out your arms and slightly bending them as you land to push yourself back up.

You use the bungee rope like a spring.

Debbie learns to do her first trust fall at Bungee Fit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
It was like falling into a press up, using your arms to push you back up into standing position.

I cannot tell you how hard it was to allow myself to fall forward.

I kept wanting to put my foot out as instinct takes over!

You have to trust that the harness will hold you and allow you to fall safely.

It took a few attempts, but I am proud to say I finally did it!

Superman dives and teddy slides

I had great fun attempting to dive forward, legs and arms outstretched, like I was Superman.

But my favourite move – and one Jen tells me that every class member loves – is the teddy slide.

Debbie has a go at a teddy slide. Image: Kenny Smith/DC
It involves running forward, jumping and then allowing yourself to sink down and slide your legs back.

I quickly got the hang of it when I held hands with the person on either side of me and we all did it together at the same time!

Debbie joins the other class members in doing a teddy slide. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Having a bit of help made all the difference and I had a big smile on my face by the end.

Bungee fitness fun

We went on to have fun by playing a game of ‘teacups and saucers’ – turning over colourful marker cones, using the skills we had learned.

Taking part in a game of ‘teacups and saucers’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But my most accomplished move for the entire class was managing to achieve a handstand.

Aided by Jen, I managed to kick my legs up and wynd my feet around the bungee rope, moving my arms back in line with my head.

She even captured my proudest moment with a pic.

Health and Wellbeing features writer Debbie Clarke does a handstand as part of a Bungee Fit class she took part in. Image: Jen Turner.

What do the other class members think?

Kayleigh Lewis, 36, from Dunfermline told me she has been coming to Bungee Fit classes they launched at Studio-X in 2021.

Kayleigh Lewis.Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I wanted to try it because it was something different,” she said.

“I just love it – it’s so much fun.

“You don’t even realise you are exercising because you are enjoying it so much.

“It doesn’t impact on your joints like other exercises can and you can practise things you wouldn’t normally be able to like squats and jumps.”

‘Everyone is made to feel welcome’

“You are always made to feel so welcome, no matter what level you are at – whether you are really fit or not very fit at all, it doesn’t matter.

“Everyone is so helpful and the instructors are very accommodating.”

The oldest class member is Jane Shelton, 69, from Torryburn.

She has also been attending Bungee Fit classes at the studio from the start.

Oldest class member Jane Shelton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I have always liked things which are acrobatic – I think I am a frustrated gymnast!

“This is why I first came to the class and I have loved it ever since,” she said.

“It’s low impact, suitable for all ages and abilities and it builds your confidence.

“Everyone is so supportive and there is never any negativity – just lots of laughter.

“You get a really good workout.”

My verdict on bungee fitness

So what did I think?

I really enjoyed having a go at Bungee Fit.

I love how classes are suitable for all shapes and sizes and fitness levels.

You do get a really good workout (I burned nearly 300 calories), but most of all it’s a lot of fun.

Debbie gives her verdict on the class. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Despite being a little sore the day after with some bruising on my abdomen (which Jen did warn me about due to the harness), I would definitely recommend giving it a go.

However, I don’t think my dream of joining Cirque Du Soleil will be realised anytime soon!

Bungee Fit classes accommodate a maximum of ten people and each session costs £8. Block bookings can also be made.

For more details on how to book, along with information the variety of classes on offer for adults and children, visit the Studio-X Facebook page.

 

 

