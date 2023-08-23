Dundee mum hopes new drug will help daughter with rare condition Friedreich’s ataxia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mum hopes new drug will help daughter with rare condition Friedreich’s ataxia

Physiotherapist Sally Kiddie says approval for new drug that could help her daughter can't come soon enough. Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Dundee mum Sally Kiddie with her teenage daughter Eilidh who has Friedreich's ataxia
Dundee mum Sally Kiddie hopes the new drug could help her daughter Eilidh who has Friedrich's ataxia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Being a teenager is difficult enough but it can be even more challenging if you have a rare condition like Dundee teenager Eilidh Kiddie.

The 15-year-old has Friedreich’s ataxia and was diagnosed with the condition four years ago.

It is a genetic disorder which causes progressive damage to the nervous system resulting in movement problems and difficulties with co-ordination.

There is currently no cure.

New drug which treats Friedreich’s ataxia

But a new drug, Skyclarys, which was approved in America earlier this year, has been shown to improve the lives of those who have Friedreich’s ataxia.

Eilidh’s mum Sally, 47, who works at Heal Physiotherapy in Dundee as a physiotherapist, said the drug could make a big difference to her daughter’s condition.

Sally hopes the new drug could help her daughter who has Freidreich's ataxia
Dundee mum Sally hopes the new drug could help her daughter who has Friedreich’s ataxia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The drug is the first ever treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia and it slows progression,” Sally explained.

“Some of the test subjects actually improved.

“It gives my daughter hope that she won’t continue to worsen in her walking and remain as independent as she can, for as long as she can.”

However, in order for Skyclarys to be available in the UK, it needs to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Sally continued: “We need the new drug to pass license in Europe and in the UK.

“Eilidh’s specialist is in Sheffield so he can access it when it has MHRA approval.

“He’s hopeful it will be by the end of the year and it can’t come soon enough.”

She added: “Ultimately, it is gene therapy that will provide a cure but there are other treatments in the pipeline that Eilidh will hopefully access as they become available.”

Charity welcomes new drug for Friedreich’s ataxia

National medical charity, Ataxia UK, aims to provide funds to support research into ataxia.

Viktor Elzer, senior brand and communications manager at Ataxia UK, said the new drug is positive news.

The new drug could help Dundee teenager Eilidh who has Friedreich's ataxia
The new drug could help Dundee teenager Eilidh who has Friedreich’s ataxia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “Earlier in 2023 the ataxia community was delighted by the approval of a Friedreich’s ataxia treatment developed by Reata Pharmaceuticals.

“Skyclarys has been approved by the drug regulators in America (the FDA) for people over 16 with Friedreich’s ataxia.

“For it to be available in the UK, it needs to be approved by the UK regulators (the MHRA).

“Reata Pharmaceuticals, the company developing Skyclarys, haven’t given a timeline for when they expect to apply to the MHRA.”

He added: “Skyclarys has the potential to slow the progression of the condition.

“As the first drug approved to treat FA, approval by the FDA is a huge step for the entire ataxia community.”

What were the Dundee teenager’s symptoms?

Symptoms of Friedreich’s ataxia can include problems with balance and co-ordination, often causing wobbliness, clumsiness and frequent falls.

Sally said Eilidh’s symptoms began when she was around ten years old.

The new drug could help Dundee teenager Eilidh, 15, who has Friedreich's ataxia.
Dundee teenager Eilidh was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia four years ago. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “She started getting tested when she was ten years old and was diagnosed before she was 11.

“Her balance and co-ordination wasn’t great and her teacher picked up that her handwriting was a bit slower than it had been.

“Friedreich’s ataxia is genetic but there is no previous record of it in our family – on either side.

“It is a neurodegenerative disease so it is progressive.

“It doesn’t affect cognition at all but it affects her movement so sometimes she uses a walker and sometimes a wheelchair.”

Physio helps the Dundee teen’s Friedreich’s ataxia symptoms

Eilidh has regular physio sessions in Dundee.

Sally said: “I don’t treat her myself but one of my team, Heather, at Heal Physiotherapy sees her regularly.

Sally with her daughter Eilidh.
Sally with her daughter Eilidh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I also have good friends who are neurological physiotherapists who add input.

“She tends to respond better to others as I’m her mum!

“Recently she attended an intensive rehabilitation week at Motion Rehab in Leeds for five days of physio/occupational therapy and rehabilitation using robotics.

“She really benefitted from this and we’ve booked for her to go again in November.”

Sally continued: “Eilidh has had to make adjustments through her teenage years as it has affected how her body moves.

“It hasn’t been easy.

“But she is amazing and very strong.”

How many people in Scotland have Ataxia?

There are a few different kinds of Ataxia which generally present with poor co-ordination or changes in co-ordination.

Some types of ataxia affect children from an early age.

While other types may not develop until later in adulthood.

According to Ataxia UK, there are currently over 10,500 people in the UK diagnosed with ataxia.

And approximately 1600 people are affected by ataxia in Scotland.

First Fun Run for Ataxia in Dundee

Ataxia UK funds research into the disorder with the goal of developing new treatments.

And to help the charity do this, staff at Heal Physiotherapy, of which Sally is a director, are organising a fun run in Dundee next month. It takes place at Riverside on September 5.

Sally and Graeme from Dundee with their daughter Eilidh and their two sons Murdo and Ruaridh.
Sally and Graeme from Dundee with their daughter Eilidh and their two sons Murdo and Ruaridh. Image: Sally Kiddie

Sally said the run starts next to the Discovery Point Museum [at 6.30pm] and heads out along the Riverside.

“People can choose to do either the 4km run or a 2km walk this year.

“It’s about trying to encourage people to get active but to also raise some money for charity in the process.”

Sally is on organising duties, so isn’t running, but her husband Graeme, 45, is taking part along with Eilidh’s older brother Murdo, 16. Eilidh’s other brother, Ruaridh, 11, will also be there with his sister.

Less than 30 places remain. To sign up, visit here.

