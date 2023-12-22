Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?

Several pharmacies are set to open on Christmas Day across Fife.
Locals can access healthcare support at three shops on December 25 while GP surgeries are closed – with more chemists opening on Boxing Day.
Patients can also contact NHS24 on 111 in non-life-threatening situations, and are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.
The full list of pharmacies opening during Christmas and New Year in Fife is as follows.
Pharmacies open on Christmas Day in Fife
- St Clair Pharmacy, 233 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy – 1-3pm
- Well Pharmacy, 2 Abbey View, Dunfermline – noon-2pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 11am-1pm
Pharmacies open on Boxing Day
- Boots Pharmacy, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am – 4pm
- Boots Pharmacy, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm
- Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-11am
- Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm
- Boots Pharmacy, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 10am-5pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 10am-5pm
Pharmacies open on New Year’s Day
- Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – noon-6pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – noon-6pm
- Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 11am-1pm
Pharmacies open on January 2
- Boots Pharmacy, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am-4pm
- Boots Pharmacy, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm
- Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-11am
- Morrisons Pharmacy, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath – 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm
- Boots Pharmacy, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 10am-5pm
- Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 10am-4pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 10am-5pm
GP surgeries in Fife are closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.
They are open as normal on December 27, 28 and 29.
Surgeries are also closed on January 1 and 2 and reopen on January 3.
Details of drop-in vaccination centres over the festive period are available on the NHS Fife website.
Fife dental practices will also be closed at points during Christmas and New Year.
Anyone with a dental emergency should contact NHS24.