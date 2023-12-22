Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?

Locals will be able to access healthcare at some shops in the kingdom.

By Ellidh Aitken
Three pharmacies in Fife will serve patients on Christmas Day. Image: Shutterstock
Several pharmacies are set to open on Christmas Day across Fife.

Locals can access healthcare support at three shops on December 25 while GP surgeries are closed – with more chemists opening on Boxing Day.

Patients can also contact NHS24 on 111 in non-life-threatening situations, and are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening during Christmas and New Year in Fife is as follows.

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day in Fife

  • St Clair Pharmacy, 233 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy – 1-3pm
  • Well Pharmacy, 2 Abbey View, Dunfermline – noon-2pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 11am-1pm

Pharmacies open on Boxing Day

  • Boots Pharmacy, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 10am-4pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am – 4pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm
  • Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-11am
  • Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 10am-5pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 10am-5pm

Pharmacies open on New Year’s Day

  • Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – noon-6pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – noon-6pm
  • Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 11am-1pm

Pharmacies open on January 2

  • Boots Pharmacy, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 10am-4pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am-4pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm
  • Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-11am
  • Morrisons Pharmacy, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath – 10am-4pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 10am-5pm
  • Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 10am-4pm
  • Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 10am-5pm

GP surgeries in Fife are closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.

They are open as normal on December 27, 28 and 29.

Surgeries are also closed on January 1 and 2 and reopen on January 3.

Details of drop-in vaccination centres over the festive period are available on the NHS Fife website.

Fife dental practices will also be closed at points during Christmas and New Year.

Anyone with a dental emergency should contact NHS24.

