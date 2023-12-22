Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?

Several pharmacies are set to open on Christmas Day across Fife.

Locals can access healthcare support at three shops on December 25 while GP surgeries are closed – with more chemists opening on Boxing Day.

Patients can also contact NHS24 on 111 in non-life-threatening situations, and are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening during Christmas and New Year in Fife is as follows.

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day in Fife

St Clair Pharmacy, 233 St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy – 1-3pm

Well Pharmacy, 2 Abbey View, Dunfermline – noon-2pm

Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 11am-1pm

Pharmacies open on Boxing Day

Boots Pharmacy, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am – 4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm

Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-11am

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 10am-5pm

Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 10am-5pm

Pharmacies open on New Year’s Day

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – noon-6pm

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – noon-6pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 11am-1pm

Pharmacies open on January 2

Boots Pharmacy, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm

Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-11am

Morrisons Pharmacy, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath – 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 10am-5pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 10am-5pm

GP surgeries in Fife are closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31.

They are open as normal on December 27, 28 and 29.

Surgeries are also closed on January 1 and 2 and reopen on January 3.

Details of drop-in vaccination centres over the festive period are available on the NHS Fife website.

Fife dental practices will also be closed at points during Christmas and New Year.

Anyone with a dental emergency should contact NHS24.