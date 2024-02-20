Raising awareness of harm for the people of Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raising awareness of harm for the people of Fife

February 20 is Adult Support and Protection national awareness day.

Woman sitting on the sofa with her head in her hands. She is a victim of online fraud.
Learn about how to protect yourself from harm and how you can watch out for your loved ones too.

Throughout Fife and all of Scotland, there are some adults who are more at risk from harm due to illness, trauma and physical or mental health conditions.

Adult Support and Protection Day – February 20, 2024

Fife’s Adult Protection committee is spreading awareness about risks and harm on Tuesday February 20, 2024 which is Adult Support and Protection Day. The Committee is urging the people of Fife and beyond to look out for signs of harm and to report any concerns.

Working with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Fife Council and local professionals, the Adult Protection Committee ensures that those at risk can receive the help and support they need to live safely.

Ronan Burke, Adult Support and Protection coordinator for Fife Council said: “It can be difficult to know what to do when you’re worried about someone, and you might feel that you don’t want to intervene. However, reporting your concerns could really help to keep someone safe and protect them from harm.

The current cost of living crisis is making it even more difficult for those who are looking after others, or who are struggling to take care of themselves, so it’s more important than ever to keep your eyes open for signs of harm.” – Ronan Burke, Adult Support and Protection

With your help, we can look out for and work to protect members of our community in Fife.

What are the signs of harm I should look out for?

Throughout Scotland, there are some adults who are more at risk from all kinds of harm due to illness, physical or mental health conditions.

Harm can be physical, psychological, financial or sexual. Harm can also mean neglect or self-neglect and now more than ever, scams and extortion attempts.

The theme of this year’s ASP day focuses on sextortion.

How to identify and protect yourself against sextortion and sex scams

Sexual activity requires permission between all parties and this is known as ‘consent’. However, in order to give consent, individuals must fully understand what they are consenting to.

They also need to understand that they have the right to refuse to do anything they don’t feel comfortable with – at any time – even if they have previously given permission. Informed consent is an ongoing process of clarification and can be withdrawn at any time.

It is a serious crime to coerce, threaten or force someone to engage in any type of sexual activity.

Sextortion is where a position of power is abused to extract sex (i.e. a teacher soliciting sex from a student in exchange for a favourable grade; a care worker withholds medications in exchange for sex; a policeman threatens liberty to coerce sex, etc.).

And now, harm can come in new forms with scammers taking their schemes online.

Sextortion Scams directly refer to a form of online exploitation or blackmail in which an individual is coerced or threatened with the release of sexually explicit images or information unless they comply with the blackmailer’s demands.​

If you find yourself being blackmailed with sensitive information, images or video, remember that you are the victim of a sophisticated criminal.

Seen something? Say something

It’s up to everyone to look out for one another and protect themselves against harm.

Ronan added: “Adult Protection is everyone’s business, and everyone has a role to play in keeping those in their communities safe. I would encourage anyone who has seen something that worries them to please say something.”

If you suspect someone is at risk, it’s crucial to speak up. To report concerns, call the Adult Support and Protection line at 01383 60 22 00, or dial 999 in emergencies.

Learn more about Adult  Support and Protection, and how you can protect yourself and your loved ones today.

