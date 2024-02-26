Get a full dental check-up for only £9.99

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Get a full dental check-up for only £9.99

Take advantage of this offer to take better care of your teeth.

In partnership with Scottish Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry
With Scottish Dental Implants, seeing a dentist for regular check-ups will be affordable.

Dental check-up costs in the UK are soaring. But a private dentist in Dundee is providing solutions to make dental care and treatment more accessible.

Have you been struggling to find a dentist? Is it difficult for you to book a dental appointment?

If you answered “yes” to those questions, that’s partly because there aren’t enough dentists in the country. In fact, according to the NHS’ Dental Workforce in Scotland Report 2021, the number of dentists is forecast to fall short of what’s required to maintain current registration rates.

On top of that, dentists are cutting ties with the NHS. Many of them are switching to private only practice.

To respond to the increasing demand for dentists and to help more people gain access to dental treatments, Scottish Dental Implants is providing dental check-ups for only £9.99.

Why regular dental check-ups are important

close-up of a person's mouth as a dentist uses a tool to inspect teeth
Cavities, gum disease and tooth loss can be prevented with regular visits to the dentist.

Regular dental check-ups will help you to maintain good oral hygiene habits and keep your mouth healthy.

You’ll also be able to quickly address any issue before they become serious problems. Cavities, gum disease and tooth loss can be prevented with regular visits to the dentist. X-rays can detect tooth decay while dental exams can detect oral cancer.

There are specific links between oral health and heart disease. Studies have shown, if you have gum disease in a moderate or advanced stage, you are at greater risk for heart disease than someone with healthy gums.

Worried about loose dentures?

Scottish Dental Implants can also help people who have wobbly dentures. Some patients find that denture adhesives don’t really work so they often give up wearing their expensive dentures. This can seriously impact how they enjoy food and nourish their bodies. It can also affect their self-confidence and how they relate to other people.

Dr Gamal of Scottish Dental Implants
Dr Sheham Gamal has decades of experience treating complex implant cases successfully.

You’ll be able to stop worrying and start enjoying life again with the help of Scottish Dental Implants’ resident expert Dr Sheham Gamal who has decades of experience treating complex implant cases successfully. In fact, he has placed more than 7,000 implants with a documented 98.5% success rate.

As a solution-focused practice, Scottish Dental Implants can provide semi-fixed dentures or implant-supported dentures from only £2999.

Terms and conditions apply based on clinical examination results.

For affordable dental check-up costs in the UK, get in touch with Scottish Dental Implants. Call 01382 219 404 or email reception@scottishdentalimplants.com. You can also book your appointment now.

