Get a full dental check-up for only £9.99

Dental check-up costs in the UK are soaring. But a private dentist in Dundee is providing solutions to make dental care and treatment more accessible.

Have you been struggling to find a dentist? Is it difficult for you to book a dental appointment?

If you answered “yes” to those questions, that’s partly because there aren’t enough dentists in the country. In fact, according to the NHS’ Dental Workforce in Scotland Report 2021, the number of dentists is forecast to fall short of what’s required to maintain current registration rates.

On top of that, dentists are cutting ties with the NHS. Many of them are switching to private only practice.

To respond to the increasing demand for dentists and to help more people gain access to dental treatments, Scottish Dental Implants is providing dental check-ups for only £9.99.

Why regular dental check-ups are important

Regular dental check-ups will help you to maintain good oral hygiene habits and keep your mouth healthy.

You’ll also be able to quickly address any issue before they become serious problems. Cavities, gum disease and tooth loss can be prevented with regular visits to the dentist. X-rays can detect tooth decay while dental exams can detect oral cancer.

There are specific links between oral health and heart disease. Studies have shown, if you have gum disease in a moderate or advanced stage, you are at greater risk for heart disease than someone with healthy gums.

Worried about loose dentures?

Scottish Dental Implants can also help people who have wobbly dentures. Some patients find that denture adhesives don’t really work so they often give up wearing their expensive dentures. This can seriously impact how they enjoy food and nourish their bodies. It can also affect their self-confidence and how they relate to other people.

You’ll be able to stop worrying and start enjoying life again with the help of Scottish Dental Implants’ resident expert Dr Sheham Gamal who has decades of experience treating complex implant cases successfully. In fact, he has placed more than 7,000 implants with a documented 98.5% success rate.

As a solution-focused practice, Scottish Dental Implants can provide semi-fixed dentures or implant-supported dentures from only £2999.

Terms and conditions apply based on clinical examination results.

For affordable dental check-up costs in the UK, get in touch with Scottish Dental Implants. Call 01382 219 404 or email reception@scottishdentalimplants.com. You can also book your appointment now.

