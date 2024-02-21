Fail often, learn – and lock your phone away! Dundonians learn from world sports guru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fail often, learn – and lock your phone away! Dundonians learn from world sports guru

Allistair McCaw has addressed Olympians, champion football clubs and top tennis players. Now it's Dundee's turn.

Allistair McCaw visited Dundee for the fourth time recently.
Allistair McCaw visited Dundee for the fourth time recently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Allistair McCaw has built a personal reputation as a leading sports performance coach, addressing Olympians, football clubs and tennis players.

After 25 years in the field, he is branching out from sport, working as a consultant and advisor on how to maximise human performance, team culture, mindset and leadership.

Recently Allistair spoke to students, pupils, coaches and athletes in Dundee to share his knowledge and expertise.

Over two days he visited Dundee charity Kanzen Karate, Morgan Academy, Dundee Football Club, Dundee & Angus College, and Henderson Loggie.

Leading motivational speaker and sports performance coach Allistair McCaw pictured during his visit to Dundee.
Leading motivational speaker and sports performance coach Allistair McCaw pictured during his visit to Dundee this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And during a break in between the sessions, I chatted to him in a room with a beautiful view of the River Tay at Henderson Loggie’s Vision Building.

The motivational speaker and best-selling author gave me an insight into what it takes to become a “champion”.

McCaw also gave his views on the importance of learning from failure, what it’s like to coach some of sports greatest athletes and what he thinks of young people today.

“I always enjoy my time out here in Dundee,” he said.

“And I don’t think there has been somewhere that I’ve gone back to four times when it comes to work.

“But for me places and work has always been about people. So if I enjoy the people I am with, then that’s very easy for me to go back to.

“Dundee is one of those places.”

Working with people in Dundee from eight to 80

McCaw, 49, who is now based in Florida, was invited to come back to the city by Roy O’Kane, chief officer of Dundee-based charity Kanzen Karate.

Allistair McCaw (right) alongside Roy O'Kane from Kanzen Karate in Dundee.
Leadership coach Allistair McCaw (right) was invited to Dundee by Roy O’Kane from Kanzen Karate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

McCaw continued: “I was very excited about the visit because I knew I would be speaking to a very diverse group of people with ages ranging from eight to 80 years old.

“And I love being able to speak about my passion which is mindset, leadership and culture.”

Born in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, McCaw ended up immigrating to South Africa with his family during the Eighties.

He went on to become a five-time world championship competitor in the sport of Duathlon and he has also completed 29 marathons.

Are Dundee’s young people ‘lazy’?

During his two-day visit to Dundee, McCaw spoke to pupils at Morgan Academy.

But what does he think of young people today and do they have the same work ethic as previous generations?

Allistair McCaw during a previous visit to Dundee.
Allistair McCaw (pictured during a previous visit) had advice for pupils at Morgan Academy in Dundee.<br />Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was asked that question [during one of the visits] because you know we are led to believe that this is a lazier generation,” he said.

“But what I would say is that the leadership is lacking in terms of how to motivate this generation.

“I believe they have a high work ethic when motivated in the correct way.

“They are more motivated in group settings – they love to work in groups.

“So I would say it’s not actually a generational problem but a leadership challenge of how to get the best from the group you are working with.”

He also spoke to pupils at the school about the importance of shutting off distractions, for example like mobile phones, especially when they are studying.

“The best and highest performers are able to shut off more distractions,” he said.

“One of the messages I gave to students at Morgan Academy was if you are studying in a room and your phone is in that room, that is a distraction – even if it is switched off.

“The minute you lose a little bit of focus you are thinking ‘I wonder if that person messaged me back’ or ‘I wonder what is happening on Instagram right now’.

Sports performance coach turned leadership advisor Allistair McCaw visited Dundee recently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“So the temptation is there for me to pick up the phone while it is still sitting there.

“To increase your focus and your learning rate, you shouldn’t have a distraction in the room.

“It should be outside the room.”

Dundee football controversy

During a previous visit to the city McCaw caused controversy among football fans after he posted on social media that Dundee’s two clubs should consider merging.

On Twitter in May 2022 he said: “Solution to the city of Dundee football.

“Long-standing rivalry. Fact is both in struggle more ways than one.

“Cut traditions and merge both to become Dundee City FC.”

McCaw suggested a merged Dundee club could consolidate its academy efforts, be more financially viable, create “unity” amongst the city’s football fans and work together to build a shared, modern stadium.

While his tweet on social media drew anger from football fans at the time, he is now  keen to put the incident behind him and move on.

When asked if he was surprised at the reaction from fans, he said: “I have to be honest with you, I didn’t really read the comments.

“I will post things and not really look at the comments. It’s advice I give to my athletes as well.”

All the best learn from failure, says leadership coach Allistair McCaw

While many football fans in the city will chalk the tweet up as a social media fail, McCaw believes there is merit in not always getting it right.

“You are speaking to someone who has failed multiple times over and I still do,” he said.

“But the key thing about failure is that you learn from it.

“Nobody likes to fail but the most successful high performers I’ve worked with have all failed the most.

“They say that failure is not the opposite of success – it is a part of it.”

What’s it like coaching some of sport’s biggest stars?

McCaw also gave an insight into what it was like coaching elite athletes. He has helped to train tennis heavyweights including Kevin Anderson and Russian two-time singles champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

But which one did he enjoy working with the most?

“That is like asking who my favourite kid is,” he said.

“Even the difficult ones challenged me to be a better coach and leader.

“But they all brought something very different and that’s the uniqueness about it.”

McCaw added that while he enjoyed his time as sports competitor earlier on in his career, he also gets a lot of satisfaction from the work he does now.

“When I was an athlete I really enjoyed that and now that I am into leadership and culture, that fuels my passion as well.

“I have always tried to do what I really enjoy and am passionate about.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Woman sitting on the sofa with her head in her hands. She is a victim of online fraud.
Raising awareness of harm for the people of Fife
New The Adventure Show presenter Calum Maclean who lives in Aberfeldy. Image: Richard Else
Aberfeldy’s Calum Maclean has gone from wild swimming star to BBC Adventure Show presenter
Fife woman Ali Morrison shares her health journey after being diagnosed with alopecia.
Stunning 'head tattoo' brings Fife nanny Ali closure after hair falls out in only…
Evermore is included in our list of the top 10 beauty salons in Dundee offering the most affordable spa treatments.
10 beauty salons in Dundee with the most affordable spa treatments
Fife ice hockey fan Abbie has opened up about her epilepsy and struggle with seizures.
Fife ice hockey fan and epilepsy sufferer won't let violent seizures stop her living…
Fife independent cinema owner Graeme Reekie inside the Glenrothes Kino.
As St Andrews picture house faces closure, can local independent cinema survive?
CR0046724, Rebecca Baird, Forfar. Forfar woman Laura Shepherd, her son and her grandson all have Marfan Syndrome, making them all very tall, very thin, and susceptible to a host of health issues. Health feature for mag or Weekend edition. Pics of the three generations together in Laura's colourful living room, as well as some portraits of Laura on her own, Laura + son, Laura + grandson, son + grandson. Picture Shows; l to r - Declan Baker, Jacob Baker and Laura Shepherd, Market Street, Forfar, 28th January 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus gran grew up feeling like a 'freak' - then found out she had…
Jason 'Foxy' Fox is speaking in Perth about his life and battles with mental health on February 16.
SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason 'Foxy' Fox on Perth, training in Highlands and…
Stella Larg, who lives in Fife and has ME, is calling for more support for people with chronic fatigue.
Fifers speak out over ME care crisis: ‘I ended up having to diagnose myself’
Ian White founded The Inspiration Orchestra in 2016. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth musician Ian reveals 'lightbulb' moment behind orchestra for disabled people