Arbroath mum keeps her son’s memory alive through mental health charity – as hundreds ask for help every month

Arbroath mum Sandra Ramsay is very passionate about the Angus mental health charity, Reach Across, she founded eight years ago.

This is not only because she is helping people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and anxiety, but it is also a special way of keep her son’s memory alive.

Sandra, 67, was inspired to set up the charity after the tragic loss of her son Ross, 30, who died by suicide.

“Founding the charity has helped me cope with the loss because Ross hasn’t been forgotten,” she said.

“It has been 11 years now since he passed away.

“I feel very passionate about Reach Across and the work we do.”

Sandra could see more mental health support for people struggling was desperately needed.

“I know Ross’s friends had difficulty in seeking support.

“And from my own experience as a social worker, I could see there was a huge gap in mental health services along with long waiting lists.”

So Sandra decided to give up her paid employment with Angus Council as a social worker to devote her time freely to develop Reach Across.

“From the start it has been very much a team effort from the people we support to the paid professionals involved.

“Reach Across has just gone from strength to strength.”

When was the mental health charity set up?

Sandra’s son Ross was found in March 2013 after going missing from his home in Glasgow.

As a way of paying tribute to Ross, Sandra’s son, Ryan, 30, and her close friend Donna Bow decided to set up a charity.

As a result Reach Across was founded in 2016.

“When I first started I was meeting people in cafes,” Sandra recalls.

“Then we started receiving donations and it allowed us to open our first premises in Millgate, Arbroath.”

“But as demand for support from Reach Across steadily grew, we needed larger premises so we moved into our current base in Guthrie Port in 2020.”

What does Reach Across offer?

Reach Across offers three therapy rooms, an office, an area for groupwork and social activities, as well as a garden.

The therapy rooms are used for professional counselling and holistic therapies as well as promoting self care.

Sandra said: “Reach Across also offers weekly walking, social, relaxation and art therapy groups.

“There are two weekly men’s groups a woman’s group and a monthly grief group.

“We are not here to ‘fix’ people.

“But to empower them to accept support during a time of crisis and anxiety.”

Sandra explained that Reach Across offers support to people from the age of 18 with unlimited counselling sessions, peer support and befriending available.

Demand for mental health support

Sandra revealed Reach Across has 100 people or more coming through the doors weekly.

And there continues to be a huge demand for mental health support – particularly with waiting times on the NHS on the rise.

Sandra said seeing the impact the charity has makes it worthwhile.

“We have had people thanking us for helping to save their life and we get that a lot.

“Seeing someone grow from being very self-conscious at the start to becoming more confident is just beautiful to watch.”

Reach Across is self funding and is currently able to provide support free of charge – though donations are welcome.

Sandra said the charity – which has recently been nominated for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service – has had such a positive impact.

She is proud of what it has achieved so far.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that Reach Across would become what it is today.

“I can’t thank the people who support us enough.”