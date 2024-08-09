Son’s ‘surprising’ gesture showed how MS isn’t getting the better of this loving Fife family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Son’s ‘surprising’ gesture showed how MS isn’t getting the better of this loving Fife family

Dad Ian was 52 years old when MS forced him to give up work - but his family are there for him every day.

Fife dad Ian Steedman was diagnosed with MS. He is supported by his wife Diane who is also his carer.
Fife dad Ian Steedman was diagnosed with MS. He is supported by his wife Diane who is also his carer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Fife dad Ian Steedman was a young boy his mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

But he had no idea that four decades later, he would also be diagnosed with the same disease.

And it would prove to be life-changing for him and his family – who have found many ways to show their love and support – including one special tattoo.

But more on that later.

Ian was aged 52 when he was told he had relapsing remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS).

As a result, he had to retire from work on medical grounds.

While his wife Diane took early retirement from her job with Lloyds Banking Group to care for her husband full time.

But while some days can be difficult for the couple – who have been married for 36 years and live in Dunfermline – they remain devoted to each other.

Diane, 56, says: “When he was first diagnosed he was told he had relapsing remitting Multiple Sclerosis.

“But recently we have been told he might have developed into secondary progressive MS.

“So it is hard when he is having one of his bad days.

Diane and Ian Steedman.
Diane and Ian Steedman. Image: MS Society

“But on the plus side when he has his better days, we make sure we spend time together.

“Our two grown-up children Greig, 30, and Aimee, 32, come and visit us regularly – we also have really good support from friends.”

First symptoms of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing  problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

Ian was initially diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS. With this type, he has flare-ups of the disease, or relapses.

Between these flare-ups, there are periods of recovery, or remissions.

With secondary progressive MS, neurologic function declines progressively and disability increases over time.

Ian says that while his mum had MS, he didn’t realise he was starting to show symptoms of the disease.

Fife dad Ian didn't realise his symptoms could be MS at first.
Fife dad Ian didn’t realise his symptoms could be MS at first. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My mum was diagnosed with MS in the 1970s and I was just a young laddie at that time, around the age of 12,” he says.

“Yet when I was 50 and started having symptoms, I didn’t immediately think it was MS.

“For 25 years I had worked as a postman before taking redundancy in 2015.

“I then became an apprentice engineer at digital network company Openreach.

“While I was doing the training, I was finding it hard to concentrate.

“But I just put it down to the stress of learning a new job.

“Then one morning I collapsed. My legs didn’t want to work.”

Being diagnosed with MS

When Ian saw his GP he explained his symptoms and told him his mum had MS.

After learning this, his doctor referred him to a neurologist.

Ian then had an MRI which showed he had lesions on his brain – caused by MS – confirming he had the disease.

“I was relieved when I found out I had MS because at least I knew what was wrong with me.

“It was more worried about the impact it would have on my wife and kids.”

Diane says: “Greg and Aimee were both adults when Ian was diagnosed. It hasn’t been easy and they have had their ups and downs with it.

Fife family Ian and Diane Steedman with son Greg and daughter Aimee.
Fife family Ian and Diane with son Greg and daughter Aimee. Image: Diane Steedman.

“But they have also been really supportive.”

Wife Diane became his carer

Less than a year after Ian started his new job with Outreach, he had to medically retire.

And in December 2022, Diane took early retirement to care for her husband full-time.

As part of her caring responsibilities, Diane manages the house, sorts out Ian’s medication and collects his prescriptions.

Diane took early retirement to care for husband Ian
Diane cares for husband Ian. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ian still likes to cook when he can. He also still drives, unless he isn’t feeling great and then I will drive him to appointments.

“When he is having a bad day and needs help, I assist him with getting dressed/undressed if he needs it.”

Diane says when her husband is struggling his symptoms include brain fog, memory issues, pain, and fatigue.

“Recently he’s been finding it harder to do everything and that’s having an impact on his mental health too.

“Everybody’s MS is different” she continues.

“Ian can wake up in the morning and feel ok. But then fatigue hits him and we have to change our plans.

“It’s all about just taking it day by day.”

‘MS has changed our lives completely’

Diane said Ian’s condition has had an impact on their relationship.

“MS has changed our lives completely,” she says.

“Before, after our kids had grown up, we used to walk into town, have few a drinks and something to eat, socialise, and then walk home again.

Ian and Diane Steedman pictured before Ian was diagnosed with MS.
Ian and Diane pictured before Ian was diagnosed with MS. Image: Diane Steedman.

“But we can’t do that anymore.”

She continues: “Becoming Ian’s carer has changed our relationship.

“I feel sometimes that I care for him too much and do too much for him.

“He says I don’t need to do everything for him.

“But I also make sure I look after myself and my own mental health by going to the gym three times a week.

“It is hard sometimes to switch off being a carer and be his wife. I do find that quite challenging.”

Fundraising for MS research

As a result of her husband’s condition, Diane has become passionate about fundraising for MS research.

She has organised a number of fundraising events for MS Society Scotland and so far has netted more than £6,000 for the charity.

But her most ambitious fundraiser to date is going to be a charity ball which is taking place at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline on October 5.

Guests will be treated to a welcome drinks reception, three-course dinner, auction and raffle and music from former X-Factor contestants, tribute band Scotland Rocks.

And the event guest speaker will be Jim Leishman MBE, Provost of Fife.

Tickets cost £50 per person or £450 for a table of 10.

Matching tattoos for Fife father and son

The name of the charity ball, ‘Faith for the cure of MS’, has a special significance for the Steedman family.

Ian explains: “Around three years ago I went to the tattooist Mark Strong in the morning to get it done.

“I had always wanted a tattoo but I wanted one that meant something.

“I decided to get an angel with an orange MS awareness ribbon with the words ‘Faith for the cure of MS’.

Fife dad Ian Steedman and his son Greg got matching 'Faith for the cure of MS' tattoos.
Fife dad Ian and his son Greg got matching MS tattoos. Image: Diane Steedman.

“But what I didn’t know is that my son Greg went along to the same place in the afternoon to get the exact same tattoo!

“I couldn’t believe it when he went and got that. It was a nice surprise.”

‘Taking each day as it comes’

Ian and Diane remain positive about the future and have planned events they are looking forward to.

“I just take each day as it comes with my MS but I still have things I look forward to.

“For instance I am going with my son and a pal to watch a Manchester United legends game in September.

“And Diane and I have booked another cruise for next year with some friends. So we have that to look forward to as well.”

Ian and Diane.
Ian and Diane. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Diane says she still loves her husband as much today as the day she married him.

Ian adds: “Having Diane’s support means the world to me and I wouldn’t know where I would be without her.

“She is my rock.”

Diane is still looking for sponsorship from businesses for the charity ball in October so all the money raised can go to the charity.

Anyone wanting to help can contact Diane by email at steedmanwest@outlook.com or call 07368 455945.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Stirling teacher Gilly McLaren has a new lease of life after ovarian cancer battle.
Stirling teacher's new lease of life after ovarian cancer took away her fertility at…
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Kayleigh Olsen, from Perthshire, has been chosen to compete in the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in South Africa.
Perthshire ambulance technician's journey to the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships
CR0049269, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, 'SLEEP DIVORCE' - Maddie Bayley and Tony Holdsworth are a Dundee couple who sleep in separate rooms as it works best for their relationship. Picture shows; Maddie Bayley and Tony Holdsworth who have their own bedrooms for sleeping. Tuesday 30th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'We sleep in separate rooms - it just suits us': Dundee couple Maddie and…
Angus mum Kirstin is pleased her son Arlo, who has cystic fibrosis, now has access to new prescribed drugs which can prolong his life.
Angus mum says 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drug deal could prolong her son's life
Dundee Special Olympian Taylor MacKenzie
Taylor Mackenzie: Dundee swimmer's journey to gold medal success started at old Olympia
Kinghorn dad Craig Stokes started running in 2019 and has enjoyed it ever since.
Kinghorn dad Craig bought cheap trainers to try Parkrun - five years on he…
Chloe Nelson founded Girls Who Walk Fife.
New Fife walking group organiser Chloe helps women to feel less isolated
Monifieth dad Peter reflects on his liver transplant nine years after having the operation.
How Monifieth dad Peter became Transplant Games star after lifesaving liver op
Fife mum Donna Dempsey had her nose reconstructed after being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Fife mum Donna reveals how a nose piercing could have triggered skin cancer

Conversation