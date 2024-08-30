Perth man Niall told he’d never walk again after horror crash is trekking to Everest Base Camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth man Niall told he’d never walk again after horror crash is trekking to Everest Base Camp

The 45-year-old was in a coma for 13 weeks and left with a severe brain injury - but now he's hiking to Everest Base Camp.

Niall Menzies feared he would never walk again after a horror road crash that left him with severe brain injuries. However, he's now gearing up to hike to Everest Base Camp.
By Gayle Ritchie

It was the trip of a lifetime – and Niall Menzies was having an absolute blast.

Niall, originally from Birnam in Perthshire, had travelled to South Africa where he helped in his friend’s garden, found a girlfriend, and generally had a whale of a time.

Aged 19, the former Breadalbane Academy pupil fell in love with the country and dreamed of returning to live there permanently.

But just 24 hours before he was due to fly back to Scotland after his six-month stay, disaster struck.

Niall had been out drinking and partying and was on the way back to his digs with four friends.

Niall Menzies and his mum Evelyn Menzies. Image: Steve MacDougall.
His mum Evelyn blames another driver’s “road rage” for forcing the car they were travelling in off the road and rolling 10m down a cliff.

It landed on its roof, with the sea lapping through the windows.

Massive brain injuries

The driver and other passengers escaped almost unscathed but Niall suffered massive brain injuries.

Evelyn and her husband Duncan were warned to expect the worst with medics indicating their critically injured son might not survive.

Niall spent six weeks in a coma in Groote Schuur Hospital in Capetown before he was stable enough to fly home.

Niall Menzies in South Africa - meeting a cheetah - before the horror accident which left him with a severe brain injury. Image: Supplied.
He spent another seven weeks at Dundee Royal Infirmary before he regained consciousness.

While doctors said Niall was lucky to be alive they warned he would never walk again.

They hadn’t counted on Niall’s determination.

Major expedition

Fast forward 26 years and Niall, now 45, is gearing up to trek to Everest Base Camp – a major undertaking by anyone’s standards.

He’ll be joining a group of other people with severe brain injuries led by Dunkeld-based filmmaker and adventurer James Lamb.

The expedition will be the subject of a documentary, due to be released in 2025.

Dunkeld filmmaker James Lamb with his friend Tashi lama in the foothills of Everest on a previous expedition. Image: James Lamb.
Niall, who has a 20-year-old son, Steven, is more than up for the challenge.

“You can achieve anything if you put your mind to it,” he tells me. “It’s all in your head.”

Horror crash

It’s been a long road to recovery,

“I fell asleep in the back of the car and woke up in Dundee 13 weeks later,” he says.

“I was only four and a half stone. I couldn’t walk, talk or feed myself. I had major brain stem trauma.”

Niall Menzies suffered a severe brain injury following a horror road crash in South Africa in 1998. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Niall had travelled to South Africa with a friend he’d met while working at the Birnam Hotel.

“The guy behind the bar was South African,” he elaborates. “He was going home and I went back with him to hang out for six months.

“If the accident hadn’t happened, I’d be living there now.”

Lives changed forever

It was a distressing time for Niall’s parents. His mum, Evelyn, 73, says it broke her heart seeing her son lying unconscious.

“He wasn’t expected to live during that first 24 hours. He didn’t have visible injuries although he had a broken collar bone and cuts and bruises.

The road to recovery following Niall Menzies's horror crash has been a long one - for him and his mum Evelyn. Image: Steve MacDougall.
“Niall’s eyes were dead; there was no light in them. My husband used to say, ‘there’s nobody home’.

“But then one day there was a wee sparkle.”

Huge determination

When Niall was finally able to speak, which was a very slow process, he showed how determined he was, telling doctors: “I. Will. Walk. Again.”

After two months of gruelling physiotherapy he was on his feet and walking.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, though.

Evelyn recalls Niall could become “very aggressive”, shouting and swearing out of frustration at not being able to do things he’d taken for granted.

“He got very angry when we didn’t understand him – his speech wasn’t very good, especially when he got tired,” she recalls.

Knock-on effects of severe brain injury

When Niall finally returned home to Birnam in November that year – seven months after the accident – it was “like having a child again but in a grown-up body”, says Evelyn.

That was a problem as people treated him like an adult and expected him to behave like an adult – but he’d lost many of his social skills.

While he used to be calm, thoughtful and helpful, his personality had changed and he expected his parents to do things immediately.

Niall and Evelyn Menzies enjoy a walk around Birnam in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.
If they didn’t, he would throw things and, in the early stages, hit out.

Niall started attending The Walled Garden Project, which offered horticulture, gardening skills, woodland conservation and rural crafts. (He had completed an HNC in Computer aided Landscape Technology prior to leaving for South Africa).

From there he started working at Perth’s Branklyn Gardens and later got a job as a greenkeeper at Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Club.

He also went back to college to complete his qualification in Sports Turf at Cupar’s Elmwood College.

But his body took a long time to heal as, due to his muscles contracting, he had to have hip surgery.

Help from Headway

As the dust settled, Evelyn contacted brain injury association Headway Perth and Kinross to see if they could help.

She and Niall went to workshops and found it was good to talk to fellow acquired brain injury (ABI) survivors about their experiences.

Evelyn is now the chair of Headway Perth and Kinross.

“It’s not easy caring for someone with a brain injury,” she says.

“A lot of relationships break up as the person they knew is not the same.

“They can change within seconds from a kind, helpful person to someone who shouts and swears.

“Brain injury is a hidden illness. You can’t see the person has a problem.”

First time feat

A member of Blairgowrie Hillwalking Club, Evelyn is joining Niall in November on the expedition to Everest Base Camp, along with five others with severe acquired brain injuries.

It’s believed this feat has never before been achieved.

On the way to Everest Base Camp. Image: Shutterstock.
On the way to Everest Base Camp. Image: Shutterstock.

So how does Perth-based Niall – who also volunteers as a touch judge for Perthshire Rugby – feel about it?

“I’m really excited,” he enthuses. “I keep pretty fit.”

From Birnam Hill to Everest

In terms of training, Niall’s been up Birnam Hill with his mum, James Lamb and another person heading on the Everest trip.

“I’m quick!” he laughs. “I’m always ahead of folk. My legs are longer than others.

“Everest will be a first for all of us with severe brain injuries.”

The Everest expedition is the latest challenge in a series for James Lamb. He’s the founder of the Little Sherpa Foundation, a charity he set up with the help of his friend Tashi Lama in response to the Everest Base Camp disaster in 2014.

 

 

 

Conversation