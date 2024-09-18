Is the new reformer pilates studio in Broughty Ferry worth £18 a class? I go along and find out

When I discovered that reformer pilates classes were booked out for weeks in advance at the new studio in Broughty Ferry, I was keen to find out why it is proving to be so popular.

So I approached owners Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald to see if I could visit their Union Street business and have a taster session.

When you first see the reformer machines, they look like medieval torture devices and appear to be a bit daunting.

But Shona and Lynsey quickly put me at ease and I soon discovered they are very much the opposite of this.

Ahead of my visit I was keen to find out the answers to three questions.

Do the machines really work? Are classes expensive?

And why is reformer pilates growing in popularity?

So with my gym gear on, I headed along to the Broughty Ferry studio on a sunny Friday morning to find out.

What is reformer pilates?

Reformer pilates is described as a low-impact exercise that uses a bed-like frame with springs to provide resistance and support while performing movements.

It combines the traditional principles of mat pilates with the reformer machine to improve muscle tone, strength, and posture.

The reformer machine itself is a very versatile piece of equipment and you can use it either lying down, standing, kneeling or on all fours.

When did the Reformer Studio open?

The Reformer Studio opened in June this year.

But ever since it was launched by Shona and Lynsey, the 60-minute classes have proved to be popular.

In fact, when I had a look at The Reformer Studio website and tried to book a reformer pilates class, I saw it wasn’t possible to do so for a few weeks.

But Shona says they are putting plans in place to try and meet the demand.

“We have only been open for a few months and I am still on maternity leave, but am due back at the end of October.

“But we have recently taken on three new instructors and have added more classes to the timetable,” she explains.

“So we are hoping by January 2025, we will have a full schedule.

“We are asking people to bear with us and trust that there will be more availability in future.”

As well as reformer pilates, the studio also offers classes in yoga, barre and mat pilates which is being introduced to the timetable next month.

What are the studio facilities like?

When I first went into the studio I saw there is a nice seating area where you can relax either before or after a class. There are also toilet facilities.

The main studio features eight reformer beds.

Shona and Lynsey explain this is the ideal number for the space so the instructor can ensure participants are safely using the equipment.

Prices

Currently reformer pilates classes are pay as you go.

It costs £18 per class.

But there is an offer for those new to the studio which allows you to buy your first two classes for £25. This works out at £12.50 per class.

There are also class packages. A five class block package costs £80 and a ten class block package costs £150 – which works out slightly cheaper per class.

A single class for mat pilates and yoga costs £12 each, while a single barre class costs £14.

Packages for these classes are also available.

Trying out reformer pilates

Lynsey and Shona gave me a taster session on one of the reformer beds.

Lynsey gave me a pair of pilates socks so my feet had a good grip and wouldn’t slide.

She then demonstrated a move on the machine which improves core strength and then got me to perform the same move.

It involved me coming down onto the machine on my forearms and moving back and forward on the carriage.

As I moved, I brought in my left knee and then pushed it away, with my right leg on the floor.

Straight away I could feel my core was engaged.

And I could definitely see how your core would tighten after doing this move on a regular basis.

The next move Lynsey showed me was how you can use the machine to build strength in your upper body.

I sat down on the machine and popped my arm through each black stirrup strap, which links in to the resistance springs.

Then, keeping my elbows up, I brought both arms in together and then opened them up again. Each time I could feel the resistance and I was amazed at how this worked your arms!

Shona then stepped in to help me with another move.

Lying on my back on the machine, I placed each of my feet in a black stirrup and kept my hands by my sides.

I then slowly lowered both legs, pointing my toes, down towards the machine and back up again.

This is another good move for working your core, your hips as well as strengthening your legs.

My verdict

The studio space is very clean and the reformer machines are easy to use.

A single class is expensive at £18, but if you like it and buy a package, it works out a bit cheaper.

Before I tried it, I thought the discipline would be good for stretching your body, improving your flexibility and strengthening your core.

But what really surprised me is how you can also build the strength in your arms, hips and legs by using the reformer machines.

So essentially you are getting a full body workout – with the machine doing most of the work. I think this is why it is proving to be so popular.

If you want to try it at the studio, the only issue at the moment is that classes get booked up quickly a few weeks in advance.

But Shona and Lynsey say plans are in place to offer more sessions over the next few months.

This should hopefully make it easier to book in future.

So if you fancy trying it, I would definitely recommend giving reformer pilates a go.