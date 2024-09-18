Is the new reformer pilates studio in Broughty Ferry worth £18 a class? I go along and find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Is the new reformer pilates studio in Broughty Ferry worth £18 a class? I go along and find out

The Union Street studio has proved to be popular since it opened in June this year - with costs ranging from £12.50 to £18 a class.

Shona Lees, co-owner of The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry, instructs health features writer Debbie Clarke in one of the moves using the reformer machine. Image: Alan Richardson.
Shona Lees, co-owner of The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry, instructs health features writer Debbie Clarke in one of the moves using the reformer machine. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Debbie Clarke

When I discovered that reformer pilates classes were booked out for weeks in advance at the new studio in Broughty Ferry, I was keen to find out why it is proving to be so popular.

So I approached owners Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald to see if I could visit their Union Street business and have a taster session.

When you first see the reformer machines, they look like medieval torture devices and appear to be a bit daunting.

But Shona and Lynsey quickly put me at ease and I soon discovered they are very much the opposite of this.

The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry is owned by Lynsey Donald (standing) and Shona Lees.
The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry is owned by Lynsey Donald (standing) and Shona Lees. Image: Alan Richardson.

Ahead of my visit I was keen to find out the answers to three questions.

Do the machines really work? Are classes expensive?

And why is reformer pilates growing in popularity?

So with my gym gear on, I headed along to the Broughty Ferry studio on a sunny Friday morning to find out.

What is reformer pilates?

Reformer pilates is described as a low-impact exercise that uses a bed-like frame with springs to provide resistance and support while performing movements.

It combines the traditional principles of mat pilates with the reformer machine to improve muscle tone, strength, and posture.

The reformer machine itself is a very versatile piece of equipment and you can use it either lying down, standing, kneeling or on all fours.

When did the Reformer Studio open?

The Reformer Studio opened in June this year.

But ever since it was launched by Shona and Lynsey, the 60-minute classes have proved to be popular.

In fact, when I had a look at The Reformer Studio website and tried to book a reformer pilates class, I saw it wasn’t possible to do so for a few weeks.

But Shona says they are putting plans in place to try and meet the demand.

The main studio with the reformer machines.
The main studio with the reformer machines. Image Alan Richardson.

“We have only been open for a few months and I am still on maternity leave, but am due back at the end of October.

“But we have recently taken on three new instructors and have added more classes to the timetable,” she explains.

“So we are hoping by January 2025, we will have a full schedule.

“We are asking people to bear with us and trust that there will be more availability in future.”

As well as reformer pilates, the studio also offers classes in yoga, barre and mat pilates which is being introduced to the timetable next month.

What are the studio facilities like?

When I first went into the studio I saw there is a nice seating area where you can relax either before or after a class. There are also toilet facilities.

Health features writer Debbie pictured in the waiting area at The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry.
Health features writer Debbie pictured in the waiting area at The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alan Richardson.

The main studio features eight reformer beds.

Shona and Lynsey explain this is the ideal number for the space so the instructor can ensure participants are safely using the equipment.

Prices

Currently reformer pilates classes are pay as you go.

It costs £18 per class.

But there is an offer for those new to the studio which allows you to buy your first two classes for £25. This works out at £12.50 per class.

There are also class packages. A five class block package costs £80 and a ten class block package costs £150 – which works out slightly cheaper per class.

A single class for mat pilates and yoga costs £12 each, while a single barre class costs £14.

Packages for these classes are also available.

Trying out reformer pilates

Lynsey and Shona gave me a taster session on one of the reformer beds.

Lynsey gave me a pair of pilates socks so my feet had a good grip and wouldn’t slide.

She then demonstrated a move on the machine which improves core strength and then got me to perform the same move.

Lynsey Donald instructs Debbie on one of the reformer pilates machines.
Lynsey instructs Debbie on one of the reformer pilates machines. Image: Alan Richardson.

It involved me coming down onto the machine on my forearms and moving back and forward on the carriage.

As I moved, I brought in my left knee and then pushed it away, with my right leg on the floor.

Straight away I could feel my core was engaged.

And I could definitely see how your core would tighten after doing this move on a regular basis.

The next move Lynsey showed me was how you can use the machine to build strength in your upper body.

I sat down on the machine and popped my arm through each black stirrup strap, which links in to the resistance springs.

Debbie is shown one of the moves using the reformer machine. Image: Alan Richardson.

Then, keeping my elbows up, I brought both arms in together and then opened them up again. Each time I could feel the resistance and I was amazed at how this worked your arms!

Shona then stepped in to help me with another move.

Lying on my back on the machine, I placed each of my feet in a black stirrup and kept my hands by my sides.

I then slowly lowered both legs, pointing my toes, down towards the machine and back up again.

This is another good move for working your core, your hips as well as strengthening your legs.

My verdict

The studio space is very clean and the reformer machines are easy to use.

A single class is expensive at £18, but if you like it and buy a package, it works out a bit cheaper.

Debbie outside the Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alan Richardson.

Before I tried it, I thought the discipline would be good for stretching your body, improving your flexibility and strengthening your core.

But what really surprised me is how you can also build the strength in your arms, hips and legs by using the reformer machines.

So essentially you are getting a full body workout – with the machine doing most of the work. I think this is why it is proving to be so popular.

If you want to try it at the studio, the only issue at the moment is that classes get booked up quickly a few weeks in advance.

But Shona and Lynsey say plans are in place to offer more sessions over the next few months.

This should hopefully make it easier to book in future.

So if you fancy trying it, I would definitely recommend giving reformer pilates a go.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Jaime Baker performing in a showcase at her Arbroath pole dance studio while she was having chemotherapy for womb cancer.
How pole dancing gave Arbroath mum determination to fight womb cancer
Scenes from the Recovery Walk at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth-based murderer is among prisoners finding hope in pioneering addiction project
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out a Rockbox class in Dundee.
Rockbox fitness allows you to release your 'inner rock star': What did I think…
a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker
2
Dundee student recruitment officer Louise reveals how she has been able to recover from long Covid.
'Many GPs still don't acknowledge long Covid': Dundee's Louise on the fight to get…
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston.
I had Jennifer Aniston's favourite lymphatic drainage treatment at a Stonehaven salon - what…
2
All of Stirling's 10 care homes are highly-rated, but these are the five best in the city. Image: Northcare Residences
Here are the 5 top-rated care homes in Stirling
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
25
Jenn Little is one of the women reaping the benefits of strength training at Omega MMA gym in Perthshire.
Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It's about what your body can do - not…
Niall Menzies feared he would never walk again after a horror road crash that left him with severe brain injuries. However, he's now gearing up to hike to Everest Base Camp.
Perth man Niall told he'd never walk again after horror crash is trekking to…

Conversation