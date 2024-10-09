Taking a ‘sound bath’ in a Fife yurt: Here’s what happened when I tried it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taking a ‘sound bath’ in a Fife yurt: Here’s what happened when I tried it

It is a practice celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Charlize Theron have all dived into. But how does it work and is it really relaxing? I went along to a session to find out.

Health features writer Debbie Clarke and the other participants who took part in a sound bath in a Fife yurt.
Health features writer Debbie Clarke and the other participants who took part in a sound bath in a Fife yurt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When you first hear the term ‘sound bath’ you might think it involves a hot bubble bath, a glass of wine close by and some soft music.

The reality, however, is quite different – although it can be just as relaxing!

I had read celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Charlize Theron have participated in sound baths.

And there has been a lot written about the wellbeing benefits of the practice, which has been rising in popularity in recent years.

I was intrigued to take part in a session to find out if it was something I would like.

And I also wanted to see if it could help me to relax.

So I got in touch with practitioner Amy Solon who runs a monthly sound bath in a yurt in West Fife.

And she invited me along to give it a try.

What is a sound bath?

A sound bath has often been described as a meditative experience using musical instruments.

It allows participants to be ‘bathed’ in sound waves.

Sound baths typically last for 60 to 90 minutes and are guided by a trained instructor.

Participants lie on mats with their heads resting on a soft cushion and are covered by a blanket or wear something cosy.

Debbie with the other participants who took part in the sound bath in the Fife yurt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While they relax, the practitioner goes through a meditation using Tibetan singing bowls, crystal bowls and other instruments to create a variety of unique sounds and vibrations.

What are the benefits of a sound bath?

The sound waves created during a sound bath session aim to calm anxiety, quiet a  busy mind and help your body to unwind.

Amy says: “I started taking part in sound baths as a client and it felt so de-stressing for me.

“Sound baths bring balance to the central nervous system and they are great for sleep as well as for calming stress and anxiety generally.

Amy with the Remo drum she uses in the sound bath session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s a really different way to move energy than more traditional ways through speaking or other therapies.

“People come away just feeling so zen, it’s lovely.”

What happened during the sound healing session?

My session, which had an ‘Empower theme’, took place in the Yurt Studio, which is owned by Lisa Mulube of the Yoga Social.

The yurt is based at The Foundry in Iron Mill Bay, Charlestown.

As I stepped in to the yurt, I was met by the lovely Amy, of Elements Hypnotherapy.

Amy Solon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Amy, 43, is a clinical hypnotherapist, musician and yoga instructor.

And she has been leading sound bath sessions for the past year after discovering their benefits.

The first thing that struck me was how inviting the yurt was inside.

Sparkly fairy lights and a warm fire made it very cosy.

The other participants and I were invited to pick our spot as we gathered in a circle, leaving space for Amy in the middle with her sound bowls and Remo drum.

We all lay down on our yoga mats, with our heads resting on the comfy pillows we were asked to bring.

We then got cosy under blankets as we prepared for the start of the session which lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

The first few minutes were spent with Amy encouraging us to let our thoughts drift away and tune into our breathing.

Visualisation and outside sounds

Speaking softly, Amy used a visualisation technique where she encouraged us to picture ourselves on a beautiful beach.

We were then invited to explore it in our minds – feeling the sand under our feet, the sunlight on our faces and the sound of the sea waves.

At first it was difficult to let go, with so many thoughts racing through my mind.

But the more she spoke, the more I found myself relaxing.

I was aware of outside noises like birds singing and a plane flying overhead.

And I could also hear someone to my left snoring gently.

But none of these noises was too intrusive and I didn’t feel distracted by them.

Soon, Amy stopped speaking and started using her sound bowls.

Amy with one of the Tibetan bowls she uses in the sound bath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Firstly there was the soft sound of chimes and then the regular beating of the Remo drum.

Then I was pleasantly surprised when Amy started singing. She sang an empowerment anthem called “I Am My Mother’s Savage Daughter”.

It wasn’t a song I was familiar with, but its lyrics were certainly powerful, especially when accompanied by a drum.

A mixture of vibrating sounds

Amy then played softer chimes using the bowls and you could feel the vibrations resonating through your entire body.

Some sounds were quiet and soft, while others were louder and they echoed sharply through the yurt.

Debbie experienced the different sounds used in the sound bath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I loved the softer sound of the chimes.

It was easy for me to imagine myself sitting outside in a garden on a warm summer’s day listening to the gentle breeze touching wind chimes.

Towards the end of the session I could hear the soft sound of the rain outside as it fell on the yurt. I could feel myself starting to nod off.

But I was quickly awakened as Amy gave a last rousing rendition of the empowerment song once again.

My verdict?

I have been curious about sound baths and wanted to try one.

Initially I wasn’t sure what to expect.

Debbie outside the Fife yurt where the sound bath session was held. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But I have to say I was pleasantly surprised at how relaxed I felt afterwards.

I loved the cosy environment of the yurt and I found listening to the mixture of different sounds quite therapeutic.

And while a sound bath might not be everyone’s cup of tea, I think it is definitely worth doing if you want to take some time out to relieve stress from your body and switch your mind off for an hour or so.

For more information and to book a sound bath session in the yurt – which costs £18.50 – email amy@elementshypnotherapy.com or visit Amy’s Facebook page.

Conversation