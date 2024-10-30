Did destroying a Dundee ‘rage room’ help me to calm down?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did destroying a Dundee ‘rage room’ help me to calm down?

Rebecca and her partner blew off some steam at Axed and Enraged Dundee - and learned about the health benefits of getting your rage on.

In summary:
  • Dundee’s rage room offers a cathartic outlet for built-up stress by smashing objects in a safe setting.
  • ⁠Visitors experience a rush of endorphins at the Axed & Enraged venue from destroying everyday items like TVs.
  • A mental health debate has been created around rage rooms, a short-term stress relief for some, but potentially leaves others feeling even angrier.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Rebecca and her partner Steven suited up at Axed and Enraged, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I’m not an angry person.

I smile at dogs and babies, I do yoga, I cold plunge in the sea. I am zen, dammit.

But we live in 2024, in an age of crushing costs of living and constant, incessant communication. These are extremely trying times for even the most even-tempered.

So like any well-adjusted adult, I do have the occasional overwhelming urge to take this very laptop (or my phone) and smash it to tiny little smithereens.

Or to batter the car blocking me in with a golf club. Or knock the teeth out of the person talking loudly in a silent carriage.

Ok, maybe I am angry. But I’m not alone.

Violence is never the answer – but what if it was?

According to the British Association of Anger Management, 80% of people in the UK believe we are getting angrier as a country.

We have one of the highest levels of road rage in Europe, and 17% of us will feel angry at some point today.

And it’s ok to feel angry. The problem arises when anger bubbles over to rage, because rage can become violent. And violence is never OK.

But what if it was? What if there was a place you could go where violence wasn’t just allowed, it was the entire point?

This thought process (and let’s be real, a Google search) is what led me to the rage room.

Dundee rage room at Axed & Enraged. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It’s exactly what it says on the tin – a room where you can rage. It’s not going to fix the things that are making you angry.

But you can break stuff, kick, scream, chuck! Melt down or wild out without fear of hurting anyone.

Stuff the swimming and keep your calming therapies, this sounds like heaven to me.

So myself and my partner Steven head down to a Dundee ‘rage room’ to get some of our pent-up anger out.

Letting inner Vikings out at Axed & Enraged

Axed and Enraged, an axe-hurling and rage room studio set up in an old warehouse in Stobswell, is tucked away at the back of some nondescript units.

But inside, it’s an explosion of fun, Viking-inspired motifs and hard rock music.

We’re greeted by manager Blair, who is remarkably cheerful, upbeat and witty for a man surrounded by potentially deadly weapons.

“We started up independently in 2023,” Blair explains. “We want folk to come and let loose, have fun – but in a safe way where they can really rage and let go.”

Blair Watson is the manager of Axed & Enraged rage room, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

There’s multiple axe-hurling lanes along one wall of the unit, and tucked up in the back corner is the rage room.

We’ve opted for the £100 ‘gold’ package, the second-top tier out of four, priced between £80 and £200.

It includes a tantalising array of “smashables” (plates, mugs, household bric-a-brac) set up along the walls, while a computer monitor winks at me from the floor, promising future catharsis.

On the other side of the room, my reflection stares back from a massive flatscreen TV, gleaming oh so breakably. A sturdy podium sits bang in the centre.

My long fuse is already twitching at the thought of finally getting to blow.

Don’t do a ‘rage room’ if you’re mad at your partner…

But safety first! Blair gets us well kitted out in fetching boiler suits, cut-resistant gloves, balaclavas, protective vests and goggle helmets.

The only thing not supplied is shoes. I’m well prepared for stamping on various shards with my platform Dr Martens, but I’d be wary of wearing thinner soles given what we’re about to do.

Getting ready to rage: Inside the room in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

He goes on to give us a run down of the rules, which are basically: don’t hurt the room itself, and don’t hurt one another.

We sign a waiver “in case you decide to kill each other”. So this is love…

And finally, it’s time to rage.

‘For the first time in my life, I break something on purpose’

We get to request songs and control the music, or else give over to Blair’s curated heavy rock playlist. I ask to start us off with one of my favourite rage tracks – Kiss With A Fist by Florence and The Machine.

Steven only looks a little bit scared. We pick up our weapons.

Rebecca with her giant baseball bat at the rage room in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Ever the gent, he lets me pick first. I eye up my choices – golf club, sledgehammer, one-handed bat, crowbar, or a comically enormous baseball bat.

Naturally, I start with the big bat, though later find I favour the golf club. I select a porcelain biscuit jar from the box of ‘smashables’ and set it on the podium.

Setting my feet, I draw back my swing. And for the first time in my life, I break something on purpose.

Smashed it: Rebecca’s first swing in the Dundee rage room. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The jar explodes in a shower of shards the moment the bat makes contact. It doesn’t even have the chance to hit the breeze blocks on the other side of the room.

I turn to Steven, and his wide eyes mirror mine.

Here. We. Go.

Rage room let me kill work stress – literally

For the next 30 minutes, we go absolutely daft.

Volleying the smashables off the podium makes me squeal like a giddy child who’s up to mischief. It’s so fun.

But the screens are next level.

As I take the bat repeatedly to the computer screen, watching its blank face shatter and the switchboard slip out, I feel a twisted satisfaction. I’ve killed you, work stress.

Work stress? Never heard of it. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Steven particularly enjoys melting an “unbreakable” metal hard-drive in half with the crowbar, while I frisbee some plates to their demise, channelling some Betty Draper hysteria.

We save the gigantic telly for last, primal screaming as we gleefully turn it into something that was formerly a TV.

When we exit the room half an hour later, we’re as out of breath as we are energised.

I feel a rush of endorphins from the exertion and emotionally, I’m on a total high.

But Blair says this part can go differently for everyone.

Unleash your rage at your own risk

“We’ve had people break down in the room,” he says, explaining that letting the rage out can sometimes trigger long-repressed emotions below. “It’s healthy, crying and screaming it out.

“If people get too distressed, we go in and just hang out with them, or bring them out for a chat.”

He even recalls one customer, a teacher, who got really into it, before becoming upset and scared by her own capacity for violence.

Rebecca plays frisbee with some plates in the Axed and Enraged Rage Room. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“She didn’t know she had it in her,” Blair says.

It seems there’s two schools of thought on rage rooms in terms of mental health.

One is that they’re cathartic and offer short-term relief from stress by allowing people to express anger in a safe environment.

The other is that they are ineffective because they encourage revelling in anger instead of addressing the cause of it.

We leave feeling pretty buoyant, but the next day, Steven says he actually feels more aggro than usual – like he “unleashed the beast”.

And though there’s little research on the effects of rage rooms and mental health, experts have said this may actually be a common consequence.

I’m the opposite. I’m unusually cheerful for the next few days and feel I’ve released some tension.

Rebecca and Steven both loved the rage room, but had different reactions the next day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

My editor even remarks: “What’s different? You’re all calm and zen.”

See? I told you – I’m just not an angry person.

Conversation