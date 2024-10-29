Kirkcaldy mum Rachael’s plea for a bone marrow donor after blood cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy mum Rachael’s plea for a bone marrow donor after blood cancer diagnosis

Rachael, whose daughter Daisy was very unwell after being born prematurely last year, was diagnosed with the disease just two weeks ago.

Rachael Nixon from Kirkcaldy has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. She is pictured with her daughter Daisy. Image: Rachael Nixon.
By Debbie Clarke

In November last year Rachael Nixon was celebrating after bringing home her “wee miracle” Daisy – after her daughter’s premature birth and 30 days in intensive care.

Now – just 12 months later – the Kirkcaldy mum is preparing herself for another tough journey.

The 39-year-old has just been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer – and she is urgently searching for a stem cell donor to save her life.

“After months of being unwell and needing weekly blood transfusions, I was diagnosed with a very rare blood cancer called Myelofibrosis,” Rachael explains.

“The only option for this cancer is a bone marrow transplant.

“There is a 25 per cent chance that my brother Blair might be a match.

“But if not, I am hoping there may be someone on the donor bank who can maybe help me.”

Rachael from Kirkcaldy with baby Daisy last Christmas.
Kirkcaldy mum Rachael, who has recently been diagnosed with blood cancer, with baby Daisy last Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She adds: “My biggest fear is that without finding a match, Daisy will grow up without knowing me.

“And it’s so scary to think that after everything we have been through, that if anything happens to me now, she’ll have no memory of who her mum was.”

What is Myelofibrosis?

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a rare blood cancer that causes scarring in the bone marrow, making it difficult for the body to produce blood cells.

Every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer, according to the international blood cancer charity DKMS.

And each year, over 2,000 of these individuals will require a stem cell transplant.

Only about 30% of patients will have a compatible family member.

This means that the majority of patients will need an unrelated donor.

When did Rachael start feeling unwell?

Rachael, who runs her own business, Chanix Millinery in Kirkcaldy, started feeling unwell in the summer.

“I had a loss of appetite, vomiting, weight loss, extreme fatigue and I also felt dizzy,” she explains.

“Initially I dismissed these symptoms.

“But in July I started getting worried about how unwell I was becoming.

“I’d say the symptoms had been around since Daisy was born.

“It’s so hard to differentiate between what is the normal tiredness of motherhood and the symptoms of cancer.”

She continues: “But I became more aware that maybe something wasn’t quite right as Daisy’s health had stabilised – she was doing so much better.

“But I was becoming more run down and unwell.

“So I contacted my GP surgery and got an emergency appointment.

“I had blood tests done and my GP referred me to the haematology unit at Victoria Hospital for further testing.”

Rachael had a bone marrow aspirate test.

And earlier this month after a six-week wait, the results showed she had a rare form of blood cancer.

“I was called into hospital to see the haematology consultant who told me it was blood cancer.

Kirkcaldy mum Rachael Nixon, who has been diagnosed with blood cancer, with her daughter Daisy.
Kirkcaldy mum Rachael was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this month. Image: Rachael Nixon.

“It came as a shock but I was also relieved to have an explanation for what was wrong with me.

“I had just thought my symptoms were stress-related due to having a baby who was very poorly after being born prematurely.”

A difficult year for the Kirkcaldy mum

Rachael’s blood cancer diagnosis comes after a tough 12 months for the mum-of-one.

Firstly her baby daughter Daisy was very unwell after being born prematurely.

But earlier this year, Rachael also separated from her partner Michael.

Rachael first became aware there might be a problem during her pregnancy when she had a scan and learned Daisy wasn’t growing at the rate she should be.

This was due to a failing placenta – so Daisy wasn’t able to get the nourishment she needed.

And at that stage, there was a chance she wasn’t going to survive.

Baby Daisy was born prematurely at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Baby Daisy was born prematurely at Victoria Hospital. Image: Rachael Nixon.

Yet, against the odds, Daisy was born prematurely in September 2023.

However, she needed intensive care and had to stay in hospital for the next two months.

Rachael says: “We were only allowed one hug a day to begin with because of how fragile she was.”

Then, 10 days after she was born, Daisy developed a life-threatening condition.

Rachael continues: “Daisy went on to develop sepsis and she was treated with antibiotics.

“But it was a very worrying time because again we could have lost her.”

Kirkcaldy mum Rachael with her daughter Daisy who was born prematurely.
Kirkcaldy mum Rachael with Daisy. Image: Rachael Nixon.

Fortunately, Daisy’s condition started to improve after two weeks.

And Rachael was eventually able to take her baby daughter home on November 13 last year.

A life-saving bone marrow transplant

Now, following the Kirkcaldy mum’s blood cancer diagnosis, she urgently needs a bone marrow transplant to save her life.

A stem cell transplant is her best chance at survival, but the odds of finding a match are slim.

So while her brother has a 25% chance of being a match, Rachael is also hoping to find a donor from the wider public.

“Since being diagnosed I’ve been so overwhelmed with the amount of people whose first response is: ‘Can I be tested for you?’, which is just the kindest, most loveliest of gestures.

Rachael Nixon from Kirkcaldy has recently been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.
Rachael from Kirkcaldy has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. Image: Rachael Nixon.

“I feel so thankful that I have so many people out there who would drop everything at the drop of a hat to save my life.”

While awaiting a donor match, Rachael will receive blood transfusions to help stabilise her haemoglobin levels and manage symptoms.

In addition, chemotherapy may be used to control the progression of her cancer until a suitable donor is found.

How do people register to become a donor?

DKMS is an an international charity dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

It says there is a three-step process to registering.

Firstly you answer a few health questions to make sure you are safe to donate. Then If it’s ‘yes’ you can request your swab kit online.

Once you receive the swab pack, follow the instructions and return it to DKMS.

The results are then analysed and you are added to the register as a potential donor for patients worldwide.

The DKMS team will be in touch if you are a potential match.

If matched, donating is similar to giving blood.

‘Having an available donor at the right time is crucial’

Michael Gallagher is a spokesperson for the DKMS charity.

He says: “For Rachael and others in similar situations, having an available donor at the right time is crucial to the success of their transplant.

“At DKMS, we work tirelessly to increase donor registrations and raise awareness about the life-saving impact of bone marrow donation.

“By educating more people and encouraging them to register, we hope to improve the chances of finding timely matches for patients.”

He adds: “While a stem cell transplant is not necessarily a cure, it offers Rachael a second chance at life she might not otherwise have.”

Conversation