How Quinn’s Boxing Club in Fife is helping young people overcome their fears and transform lives

Under the blazing lights of the Dundee boxing venue, the crowd erupted in jubilation as Finlay Adams stood in the centre of the ring, a whirlwind of sweat and triumph.

With a jubilant grin that could light up the darkest corners of the Fife gym where he had trained tirelessly, the 25-year-old Cupar lad raised his arms in celebration.

Flanked by his coach and gym mentor, he was no longer a rookie. He was a warrior, a beacon of hope for every aspiring fighter in the crowd, embodying the spirit of perseverance and the sweetness of dreams realised.

Finlay’s recent capture of the Scottish Novice Champion (Elite Category) title is a powerful story of determination and transformation.

In a hard-fought three round contest that showcased not just skill but the relentless spirit of a true fighter, Finlay emerged with a unanimous decision, proving that nobody deserves this win more than he does.

But what does it take to raise a boxing champion?

And how is community support for the club helping troubled young people transform their lives?

Quinn’s Boxing Club is helping young people ‘overcome their fears’

At Quinn’s Boxing Club in Springfield, near Cupar, the answer unfolds amid the grit and camaraderie that fills the gym.

Here, boxing is as much a mental game as it is a physical one.

Surrounded by posters of legends like Muhammad Ali and Rocky Balboa, young athletes from the local community confront not just their opponents but their own inner struggles.

The motto “Fear is just an illusion” resonates deeply, guiding each boxer toward resilience and self-discovery.

“We are all Finlay,” asserts gym founder Kieran Quinn, as he invites The Courier to attend a one hour training session in Springfield village hall, and reflects on the win.

“Every one of us has our battles, but through boxing, we can learn to face them head-on.”

Quinn’s Boxing Club has become more than just a place to train; it’s a sanctuary where youngsters confront their fears, develop resilience, and discover their true potential.

While boxing can be dangerous, coaches believe the structure and discipline are worth it, and the confidence these kids gain is immeasurable.

How has Quinn’s Boxing Club helped champion boxer Finlay Adams?

One young man who exemplifies the transformative power is champion boxer Finlay, a former pupil of St Columba’s RC Primary and Bell Baxter High School, who still lives in Cupar.

Growing up with a younger brother, Jacob, 22, a firefighter, and sister Chrissy, 16, a dance student in Glasgow, Finlay’s life took a tumultuous turn during his university years.

He pursued a psychology degree at St Andrews University, graduating with first-class honours in psychology in 2021.

However, the freedom of university life led him down a troubling path of excessive partying and neglecting his physical and mental health.

“I was in a really bad place,” says Finlay.

“I played rugby for Howe of Fife all through my school years up to under-18s.

“But I stopped participating in sports and fell into unhealthy habits that strained my relationships and mental well-being. I kept partying when I graduated and got a job.”

His turning point came when he decided to step into Quinn’s Boxing Club about two years ago, inspired by his brother’s involvement since the gym’s inception in 2017.

“I was sick twice during my first warm-up,” he chuckles, remembering how unprepared he felt.

“But I genuinely believe that boxing changed my life. It gave me purpose and a sense of belonging.”

How did it feel to become Scottish Novice boxing champion?

Finlay’s journey culminated in a remarkable achievement when he claimed the title of Scottish Novice Champion at the inaugural Boxing Alliance Scotland Novice Championships, held at The Change Centre in Dundee.

Competing in the featherweight category, he faced Cameron Macdougall from D-Unit Boxing Club, near Dumbarton.

It’s all the more remarkable that it was his first win off the back of multiple defeats.

Finlay, who’s concluded he needs a “mission” and “goals” to drive him in life, credits his coaches, Monty Ogilvie and Kieran Quinn, for their unwavering support.

He says they’ve impacted his life in ways he “can’t even express”.

“It can’t be overstated the value that they have,” he says.

“They give guidance, teach discipline, the value of hard work, resilience, overcoming obstacles, the importance of looking after yourself. And they both work tirelessly at it.”

While juggling training with a full-time job as a server and kitchen assistant at Blackhorn Burgers in St Andrews, Finlay is returning to Falkland House School as an assistant psychologist, combining his passion for psychology with a desire to give back to the community.

But he’ll never underestimate what boxing has taught him about resilience, hard work and why it’s never too late to “turn things around”.

What led former professional boxer Monty Ogilvie to coach at Quinn’s Boxing Club?

Finlay’s coach, Monty Ogilvie, 33, also of Cupar, is a former professional boxer who once ranked 10th in Britain at featherweight.

Originally from Killin, he found his footing in boxing when he got into fights at school – something he now laughs was down to “Wee Man Syndrome”.

He turned professional after a series of personal tribulations, including the tragic passing of his boxer friend Mike Towell of Dundee in 2016.

They used to train together in Stirling.

“I knew I had to give back to the sport that saved me,” explains Monty, a former pupil of McLaren High in Callander and Killin Primary School.

After retiring from professional boxing following a knockout live on BT Sports in 2020, he sought a fresh start, finding Quinn’s Boxing Club as a volunteer coach two years ago.

Monty’s experiences resonate deeply with the youth at the club, many of whom come from challenging backgrounds.

He shares a special bond with Finlay, having played a pivotal role in his development as a boxer.

Through his coaching, Monty strives to instil values that extend beyond the boxing ring.

Boxing can provide positive role models for those who lack guidance.

“The friendships forged here are strong,” he adds, “and the club serves as a safe haven for many.”

Kieran Quinn: Championing change through Quinn’s Boxing Club

Reflecting on why he founded Quinn’s Boxing Club in 2017, Kieran Quinn, 51, also of Cupar, is driven by a mission that extends far beyond the boxing ring.

A deep thinker, he’s conscious that Finlay’s success is a culmination of all these other strands – including his own life struggles – coming together, turning negative experiences into hope.

Growing up in Portrush, County Antrim, Kieran faced significant challenges, including an alcoholic father and the struggle of being raised by a single mother.

These experiences, along with the 23 years he served with the RAF, including RAF Leuchars, shaped his understanding of hardship and resilience.

When he established the club, he envisioned a safe haven for young people who might be grappling with their own struggles. Many come from single parent households or substance misuse backgrounds.

Initially, Kieran ran the club alone, often enduring harsh winters in an unheated hall with only one or two members showing up.

But this tenacity became the bedrock of the club, fostering a spirit of perseverance that he strives to instil in every young person who walks through the door.

One such young person is Finlay, a testament to the transformative power of the club. When he first arrived, it was clear that he faced personal challenges.

Despite this, he had a remarkable work ethic and an indomitable spirit.

“In his first fights, he lost on points,” Kieran explains.

“But what I saw was his determination to keep coming back, to learn from each experience. He’s getting stronger through failure, understanding that it’s not the end if something bad happens.”

Quinn’s Boxing Club now on ‘boxing map of Scotland’ amid vital community support

Finlay’s eventual championship win was not just a personal triumph; it was a landmark moment for Quinn’s Boxing Club which “means everything”.

“It puts us on the boxing map of Scotland,” Kieran says proudly.

“We’re producing champions in a local area that hadn’t seen a boxing event in 60 years.

“What I say to young people is ‘you are still a seed. You need to go out and sprout. I’ll tell you what I’ll do – I’ll be the water and the sunshine. We’ll help you grow!”

It’s from this that Kieran’s mantra that “we are all Finlay” emerges.

Many local supporters do not court publicity. However, Kieran reserves particular praise for local figures like Debbie Wishart, who provided access to the Springfield hall back in 2017.

“This was the community hall but it wasn’t being used for anything,” he says.

“I approached Debbie, a local, and she said ‘yes’ straight away.”

He also praises Cupar funeral director Steven ‘Dickie’ Stewart, who selflessly helped secure the ring and Monsignor Pat McInally of St Columba’s Church/Caring for Cupar.

“Without that support, none of this would have happened,” he notes.

Beyond the ring, Kieran is committed to helping young people navigate their emotions and find their voices.

“Boxing pulls out what’s holding you back,” he adds.

“It gives you the strength to confront your fears and realise that it’s okay to be scared.”

“If I didn’t have boxing, I’d still be fighting myself,” he reflects.

A boxing show held at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar a few Saturdays ago, marked the first boxing event in Cupar in 60 years, showcasing the club to a national audience.