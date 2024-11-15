Adult ADHD diagnosis left Fife’s Roxanne perfectly placed to help others cope

Roxanne Kerr has navigated the ups and downs of entrepreneurialism, humorously acknowledging that success hasn’t always been on her side.

At 35, the Fifer has launched six businesses, most of which she considers “unsuccessful.”

Among her ventures was an international biscuit company that notably appeared on BBC’s Dragon’s Den after she sold it on Gumtree.

However, it is her latest endeavour, the Perth-based charity Trauma Healing Together, that she holds closest to her heart, reflecting her true values and personal experiences.

“I see mental health as a puzzle in a way,” she says.

“Sometimes it’s like a jigsaw that doesn’t fit. But rather than the piece being wrong, it’s the jigsaw that’s wrong.”

What impact has an adult diagnosis of ADHD had on Roxanne Kerr?

Recently diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), Roxanne has begun to understand how this condition has influenced her journey.

She can now identify moments in her life where her undiagnosed ADHD played a role, explaining her eclectic range of business pursuits.

These range from biscuits to hillwalking and arts and crafts.

Roxanne laughs as she recounts how her ADHD likely influenced her decision to drop out of a physics degree at Edinburgh University after just two weeks, pivoting first to biochemistry and eventually graduating in psychology after taking a year off.

However, the foundations of Trauma Healing Together were also laid during her time at Dunfermline Job Centre while on her academic break.

How did Dunfermline Job Centre inspire her?

As a front-line worker at the Job Centre, Roxanne encountered vulnerable individuals facing significant challenges while seeking support.

She witnessed clients with delayed social security benefits and people with disabilities struggling to navigate a convoluted system, and countless others yearning for compassion and understanding.

In the midst of her clients’ frustration and heartache, Roxanne identified what she regarded as a glaring flaw in the existing support systems.

“Just listening to someone for 10 minutes could resolve their issue,” she recalls, highlighting the limitations of rigid approaches that often left people feeling unheard and dismissed.

How did Roxanne transition to trauma therapy?

With a degree in psychology from Edinburgh University and a passion for helping others, Roxanne transitioned from the Job Centre to the field of trauma therapy.

Over nearly a decade, she delved into understanding mental health on a deeper level.

However, her experiences in the Third Sector left her disillusioned with the persistent power imbalances between professionals and clients.

“I was frustrated,” she admits. “I didn’t see why there had to be such a divide.

“People are individuals, and their experiences of trauma are unique.”

Driven by a desire to change this narrative, Roxanne founded Trauma Healing Together in Perth four years ago.

Her vision was clear: to create a charity that prioritises client autonomy and offers tailored support that recognises the individuality of each person’s journey.

What makes Roxanne Kerr’s approach a unique framework for healing?

Roxanne’s philosophy is fuelled by her personal aversion to being told how to “think and feel” by health professionals throughout her life.

Starting with a small Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival, her initiative blossomed into the innovative Pathways to Hope programme, which pairs therapeutic sessions with group wellbeing activities.

This dual approach empowers clients to explore their goals in a flexible environment, challenging the conventional one-size-fits-all methodology that often overlooks the nuances of individual experiences.

Roxanne’s personal struggles with ADHD and navigating mental health services have deeply informed her work, highlighting the vital importance of being seen and heard.

Who are the trauma survivors that Roxanne Kerr’s Atholl Approach helps?

Trauma Healing Together serves survivors from all walks of life, whether they have experienced abuse, served in the military, or developed trauma from physical illness.

Many clients have reported feeling like a ”box ticking exercise” in traditional systems, having been passed around without adequate support.

Roxanne’s master’s degree in counselling from Abertay University in Dundee has enabled her to develop a comprehensive approach that permeates everything they do.

Named The Atholl Approach, after their location on Atholl Place in Perth, this framework aims to transform how organisations engage with trauma survivors.

Now Roxanne aspires to roll out The Atholl Approach to various organisations, from emergency services to mental health entities, believing it could have a transformative impact on individuals and society.

The model promotes a gold-standard level of trauma care that is inclusive, reduces dropout rates, and improves service user outcomes, enabling individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Could The Atholl Approach save the NHS money?

Roxanne asserts that The Atholl Approach is not just about training; it’s a practical framework designed to enhance service delivery and improve client outcomes.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” she notes.

Despite significant financial challenges facing charities – she describes the current funding situation as the “worst it’s ever been” – the charity, which costs around £150,000 per year to run, has already made a profound impact on the lives of many.

“Sixty percent of the people who have referred to us have experienced some form of childhood abuse,” she reveals.

Additionally, 47% have faced domestic abuse, and 82% have encountered multiple types of trauma.

Before finding Trauma Healing Together, clients typically spent an average of 11.5 years seeking mental health support, enduring numerous appointments and interventions.

Based on NHS appointment costs alone, supporting a single client can amount to £6,934, while Trauma Healing Together provides support for just £2,083.

By implementing effective trauma support from the point of need, The Atholl Approach could potentially save the NHS around £312,240 annually.

Perth woman Kelly Campbell has gone from client to peer support worker

A standout example of the transformative impact of Trauma Healing Together is Kelly Campbell, 41, from Perth.

Her life story is one of resilience, shaped by years of navigating the complexities of being an unpaid carer for her son and late grandmother, all while managing her own mental health challenges.

Kelly explains that her journey began in childhood, marked by early experiences of anxiety and a sense of not fitting in.

By age 12, she suffered her first panic attack, foreshadowing a lifelong battle with mental health.

Despite her promising academic record, she often felt isolated and misunderstood.

Awaiting ADHD diagnosis for her son prompted her to confront her own struggles, revealing patterns of attention deficit and anxiety within her family.

As she balanced her caregiving duties and mental health, Kelly sought support from various charities but often felt overwhelmed by the system.

A pivotal moment came when she connected with Trauma Healing Together, where she discovered a combination of one-to-one trauma therapy alongside group sessions designed to support general wellbeing.

This supportive environment allowed her to explore her emotions and ultimately inspired her to become a peer support worker, using her lived experiences to help others.

“I understand how difficult it can be,” she says, reflecting on her journey.

“It’s essential to have the capacity to empathise with those still struggling.”

In her role, Kelly emphasises the importance of flexible support systems and consistent follow-up to avoid re-traumatisation, believing that even a brief conversation can change someone’s trajectory, and their life.