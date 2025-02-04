Why I followed in Victoria Beckham’s footsteps with a red light therapy session – in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why I followed in Victoria Beckham’s footsteps with a red light therapy session – in Forfar

Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham swear by red light therapy. Gayle has a session in Forfar to see whether it could be the secret to youthful, glowing skin.

Angie Mackenzie
Gayle has a session of red light therapy at Luceo Aesthetics in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

Red light therapy is all the rage.

That’s not surprising, given its star-studded fan base.

Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba have all credited the non-invasive treatment with keeping their skin smooth and youthful.

So what exactly is red light therapy?

Essentially, the treatment combines red and near infra-red light, with the two wavelengths working below the skin’s surface to stimulate the natural rejuvenation process.

David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham – who is a fan of red light therapy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

Boosting collagen and blood circulation, the theory is that skin is left visibly glowing and more healthy looking.

As well as the anti-ageing benefits of collagen production, red light therapy has impressive anti-inflammatory properties, which are brilliant for soothing inflamed skin.

Red light can also help to smooth wrinkles, scars and fine lines, get rid of dark spots, and help to treat eczema and acne. What’s not to like!

A major beauty trend

Beauty fans will no doubt have seen endless posts on social media of people wearing arguably scary looking red light masks.

And yes – you can give yourself a therapy session at home, using a variety of devices, whether masks, wands or panels.

Angie Mackenzie of Luceo Aesthetics in Forfar.
Angie Mackenzie of Luceo Aesthetics in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford.

However, for a more intense blast at it, I headed to Luceo Aesthetics in Forfar, where aesthetic nurse practitioner Angie Mackenzie was happy to help.

Angie, who is the clinical director, uses the Dermalux Flex LED light.

“The Dermalux Flex LED light is the most powerful portable LED in the world,” she explains.

“It’s got Tri-Wave, so it’s got blue, red, and near-infrared, which are different wavelengths that go to different depths.

“The blue targets the epidermis (the outermost layer of skin), red targets the dermis (the middle layer of skin, between the epidermis and subcutaneous tissue), and the near-infrared goes deeper into the hypodermis and subcutaneous (the bottom layer of skin).

“I’ll use red and near-infrared on you.”

Why is cleansing and moisturising so vital?

It’s important to deep-cleanse the skin before having a treatment.

Angie does so using a concentrated foam and cleanser from Swedish brand Cliniccare, to do a “double cleanse”.

Angie double cleanses Gayle’s face. Image: Kim Cessford.

“Part of the cleanse process is to stimulate blood flow and help lymphatic drainage and help prepare your skin for the LED light,” she explains.

Once my skin is dry, I’m treated to an “instant painless peel”.

This is essentially a very gentle, surface-level enzymatic peel – and it feels lovely. It’s made of fermented grapefruit, so it smells gorgeous.

“It melts away dead surface cells and reveals healthy skin cells underneath, leaving your skin lovely and smooth,” says Angie.

Angie wipes off any residue from Gayle’s face. Image: Kim Cessford.

Any residue is wiped away with toner, and then Angie massages in a hydrating essence boasting a form of hyaluronic acid that calms and moisturises the skin.

“You can use the LED light with just dry skin, but there’s some thought that moisture on the skin helps with the absorption of the light,” she explains.

What’s Angie’s verdict on my skin?

So how good – or how bad – is my skin? I have to ask?

Handing me a mirror, Angie points out some pigmentation, caused by sun damage.

I do wear sun screen, but perhaps I’ve not been as strict with as I should’ve been over the years.

Angie prepares Gayle's face for the red light therapy.
Angie prepares Gayle’s face for the red light therapy. Image: Kim Cessford.

Angie says wearing SP30 is an absolute must – even in the most dreich of Scottish winters. The UV rays can still get you!

“Other than a bit of pigmentation, your skin’s in quite good condition,” she tells me.

“I don’t notice many open pores, so whatever skin care regime you do, it’s obviously helping.”

Cleanse, wear SPF30, and drink water

That’s reassuring. I don’t spend a lot on skin products (I sometimes even go for Aldi, or the cheaper L’Oreal and Olay products), but I am religious about daily cleansing and moisturising.

I drink loads of water and always take makeup off before bed.

“Sleeping with makeup on is the biggest sin!” agrees Angie.

“And I’d always advise double cleansing in the evening. Just cleanse, and then cleanse again.”

How does it feel being under the red light?

When it’s time to go under the Dermalux light, I feel like I’m signing up for a part in a sci-fi movie.

I lie on a bed while Angie positions a special panel emitting different wavelengths of LED light over my face.

Gayle goes under the Dermalux red light. Image: Kim Cessford.

I’m wearing protective goggles, and keep my eyes shut, but the light is so bright I can still see it. It’s an odd sensation!

I feel a soothing warmth as I lie there – there’s no pain or discomfort. It’s a wee bit like sunbathing.

Gayle under the red light
Gayle under the red light. Image: Kim Cessford.

I lie under the light for half an hour, allowing myself to drift away, as relaxing music washes over me.

Have I got my glow on?

When my time is up, I feel rejuvenated, and yes, my skin does exhibit a healthy glow.

Angie explains there’s no downtime, so I can immediately crack on with my day – but only after she’s popped on some SPF 30.

So what can I expect? “The red light speeds cell renewal, stimulates collagen, improves hydration and circulation, and helps give your skin a good glow,” says Angie.

“The near-infrared works at a deeper level, and that’s going to help with the healing process, calming irritated skin and reducing pigmentation.”

Angie applies SPF30 following the red light therapy
Angie applies SPF30 following the red light therapy. Image: Kim Cessford.

A half hour session is £50, and it’s recommended you have about 12 sessions (the price drops to £40 a session) for best results.

I leave Angie’s clinic feeling fresh as a daisy and headed out for works drinks.

Can you drink alcohol?

It’s recommended you avoid alcohol before and after a red light therapy session because booze dehydrates your skin – and that’s the last thing it needs.

I compromise by sticking to a couple of (small) glasses of prosecco, and drink water like there was no tomorrow.

My face does feel a tad tingly at points throughout the evening, but that’s a normal side effect – a result of light stimulating blood vessels and cells.

Some of the products offered Angie used. Image: Kim Cessford.

Angie, a former ultra runner, has a long-established career with the NHS as an advanced nurse practitioner and prescriber, so you’re in safe, experienced, hands.

She’s got formal qualifications galore in aesthetics.

While she’s governed by The Nursing and Midwifery Council, her clinic is fully regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

A range of leaflets in Angie’s clinic in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford.

And she’s also a member of the Scottish Medical Aesthetics Safety Group – a network of healthcare professionals working together to protect the public from unsafe, unregulated practices.

Whether you’re inspired by celebrity fans or just fancy a pick-me-up, incorporating red light therapy into your beauty routine is a safe, pain-free way to help you on the road to getting glowing, and (hopefully), more youthful looking skin.

Conversation