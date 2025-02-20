Are you worried about an adult who’s at risk of financial harm?

Today, February 20, is National Adult Support and Protection (ASP) Day. This year’s theme is financial harm. Because of this, Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee urges local residents to report any concern to make sure those who are suffering from financial harm can access the support they need.

77-year-old Brian met a man in his local shop and they became fast friends. Before long, the man offered to shop for Brian and help him out at home.

At first, Brian’s family who live abroad was happy that Brian had a friend who was helping him.

However, their relief turned to concern when Brian told them the man suggested he could move in with him to assist him better. The man also had Brian’s bank card and that he had asked Brian if he could borrow some money from him.

Brian later phoned his family, telling them his bank statement appeared to show about £8,000 was missing.

According to Hourglass Scotland, a charity that aims to protect older adults, more than £2million has been stolen or defrauded from older people over the last three years in Scotland.

In 60% of the cases, the person who was financially harming the adult was a partner or family member. 37% of them were sons and daughters.

What is financial harm?

Financial harm can take many forms. It can happen when vulnerable adults fall prey to thieves who steal a valuable piece of jewellery or money.

A person can even be pressured into changing their Will, signing away their money and property.

Financial harm covers fraud and misuse of benefits and can relate to online scammers as well as rogue traders.

It can happen anywhere – in someone’s home, where they work or in a public place – even in places responsible for keeping someone safe.

As reports have shown, financial harm is also often caused by the people closest to the victims.

People who suffer from trauma, mental or physical health conditions have a higher risk to be harmed financially. Adults who have to rely on others for their care can be especially vulnerable.

Signs of financial harm

Signs of financial harm can vary. Be mindful about what you see or hear about the person and their financial situation.

You might notice that an adult you know is struggling to pay their bills when previously it was not an issue. You might be concerned there is less food in that person’s house.

What to do

What should you do if an adult you know was being financially harmed?

It’s important to speak up about any concerns you have because the person may not be able to do so themselves.

Brenda Walker, national adult support and protection coordinator for Scotland, said:

It can be difficult to know what to do when you’re worried about someone, and you might feel that you don’t want to interfere. However, reporting your concerns could really help to keep someone safe and turn their life around. Keep your eyes open for signs of harm. Everyone has a role to play in keeping those in their communities safe, so I would encourage anyone who has seen something that worries them to please say something.

Ronan Burke, Fife adult protection coordinator, also added:

Adult support and protection is everyone’s business. It’s important to raise awareness of financial harm in our communities as it can happen to anyone.

Financial harm can lead to loss of assets, a decrease in confidence and even deterioration of health. This can have a lasting effect on individuals. While you may feel embarrassed, it’s important to remember that it can happen to anyone, regardless of age or circumstance.

The best way to help combat the rise of this in the Fife area is to report it.

Ask for adult support and protection in Fife

Adult support and protection is everyone’s business. If you see something, say something! Everyone deserves to live a life free from harm.

If you’re worried that someone you know or you, yourself are at risk of harm, call the Adult Support and Protection line at 01383 602200. A Report of Harm form should also be completed and emailed to sw.contactctr@fife.gov.uk

For further information, please visit Fife Council’s Adult Support and Protection website.

If the person is in immediate danger, you can also contact the police on 101 or the emergency number 999.