9 running events you can sign up to in and around Stirling

If you are looking for a challenge this year there is a host of Stirling runs you can sign up to in 2025.

We’ve pulled together a list of running events around Stirlingshire over the coming months.

They range from children’s fun runs and 5ks suitable for beginners to gruelling hill races which require substantial training.

All had places available at time of publication.

Stirling runs in 2025

Hidden Glen 10k

This race has previously been voted Scotland’s best 10k. Starting at the Monachyle Mhor boutique hotel it follows the banks of Loch Doine into Monachyle Glen.

It’s part of the Run Mhor series by Tay Fitness Events.

Where: Balquhidder

What: 10k and 1k fun run

When: Sunday April 27, 12pm and 12.20pm

Sign up here.

Whangie Whizz

The annual Whangie Whizz is a challenging hill run suited to seasoned cross country runners.

It’s a 751 ft climb to the summit of Auchineden Hill, with limited entry for 150 participants who are required to bring waterproof kit for their own safety.

There’s one particularly steep short climb to reach the plateau. The race is organised by Westerlands Cross Country Club.

Where: Auchineden Hill, near Carbeth

What: 3.6 miles and 751 ft ascent

When: Wednesday April 30 7pm

Sign up here.

Balfron 10k

The Mulberry Bush Montessori Balfron 10k is an out-and-back race in picturesque countryside. The route is along a single-track country road east of the village.

Volunteer organisers make the event as eco-friendly as possible, using bowsers and reusable cups at water stations instead of plastic bottles.

Entry fees help raise funds for local schools and good causes.

Where: Balfron High School

What: 10k race and local school races

When: Sunday May 4 10am

Sign up here.

Dumyat Hill Race

This year is the 50th birthday of Stirling University’s flagship running event. A student and staff tradition, the race has become a highlight of the Scottish hill running calendar.

It’s also the Scottish Student Sport Hill Running Championship and Scottish Hill Running Race.

The race is a challenging one, with a 1,279 ft climb and tough terrain.

Where: University of Stirling Sports Centre

What: 5 miles and 1,279 ft ascent

When: Wednesday May 7 7pm

Sign up here.

Thornhill 10k

Relatively flat, Thornhill 10k – Round the Frews is billed as a good race for PBs (personal best times).

The circular route takes runners on roads south of the village through an area known locally as the Frews.

Part of the entry fee will go the Beatson Cancer Charity in memory of local dairy farmer Steven Black. His family and the family of his friend Neil MacLaren organise the run with Tay Fitness Events.

Where: Thornhill Community Hall, Thornhill, FK8 3QB

What: 10k, 2.5k and virtual 10k

When: Sunday May 11 12pm

Sign up here.

Dunblane Road Race

Starting and finishing in Dunblane the circular 12km route takes runners past some of the area’s landmarks including Andy Murray’s golden post box and his Cromlix hotel at Kinbuck.

There’s also a 2 km youth race heading along the Allan Water, over the Faery Bridge and into Memorial Park.

Where: High Street, Dunblane

What:12k and 2k youth race

When: Sunday May 25 1pm (2k is at 12pm)

Sign up here.

Mhor 84 Half Marathon and 10k

This two loop route is slightly longer than the regular half marathon distance at 13.6 miles and is on a mix of tarmac roads, cycle paths and trails.

Starting and finishing at Mhor 84 Motel, the first loop takes runners towards Balquhidder and past the head of Loch Voil towards Strathtyre.

The second loop heads towards Lochearnhead and has a challenging zig-zag climb to join the old railway line at Glenogle before the descent back towards Balquhidder.

It’s another one organised by Tay Fitness Events.

Where: Balqhuidder

What: Half marathon, 10k and fun run

When: Sunday June 8 12pm (fun run 12.05pm)

Sign up here.

Killin 10k and 5k

The UK’s top rated road running races in 2023 according to Racecheck, these routes have incredible views including the Falls of Dochart and Loch Tay.

The Loch Tay Highland Lodges Killin 10k takes runners alongside the river on the old railway line before heading up into Glen Lochay

Organised by Tay Fitness Events, it starts and finishes in Breadalbane Park where the 1.1k fun run takes place.

Where: Killin

What: 10k, 5k and fun run

When: Saturday August 23 12pm (fun run 12.10pm)

Sign up here.

Podfather Stirling 10k

This ‘super fast’ route ideal for PBs gives stunning views of Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument and Ochil Hills.

Runners in the 24th Podfather Stirling, organised by Central AC, will be greeted by a piper as they approach the Wallace Monument and entertained with music and cheerleading on the course.

Organised by Central Athletics Club, 24th Podfather Stirling is o are delighted to welcome you to the 24th running of the Podfather Stirling 10k, with two fun run events – a 2k for ages 5-9 year olds and a 3.5k for ages 10-14 year olds.

Kids will be kept busy with bouncy castles and face-painting as they wait to cheer Mum or Dad or both over the finish line. Or they can enter the 2k or 3.5k children’s fun runs.

Where: The PEAK at Stirling Sports Village

What: 10k and 2k and 3.5k children’s fun runs

When: Sunday September 7 10.15am (9.20am for fun runs)

Sign up here.