81-year-old Perth star Eve Graham credits gym workouts for surprise pop comeback

Perth’s Eve Graham has revealed she is going back on tour later this year.

And it is all because she has a new lease of life – thanks to joining a local gym.

Eve was once one of the most famous singers in the world as part of 70s pop group The New Seekers.

In 2000 she announced her retirement and stepped away from music until 2017 when she performed at Perth Racecourse. She then recorded a final album the following year.

But now at the age of 81, Eve credits Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training for helping her to regain her confidence and self-esteem.

So much so that she is dusting off her microphone and taking to the stage once again in August.

“I had never been in a gym in my life,” she says.

“When I did join my initial aim was to get steadier on my feet.

“But what I have got out of it has been so much more than that.

“I am stronger now, my posture is better and I am able to do much more now than before.

“It helps you in every aspect of your life – for instance I never thought I would be back singing again.

“I did a show recently and I am going to be doing a little tour in Scotland in August.

“So it has helped me to get back on stage which I wouldn’t have done had I not joined the gym.”

When did Eve Graham start going to the Perth gym?

I went along to Perth-based Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training recently to meet Eve and find out why she decided to join a gym in her 80s.

I watched her taking part in one of her twice weekly fitness sessions.

My first thought was you would never think this was a lady in her eighth decade – she looks amazing.

And she was doing the same exercises as everyone else and managing them comfortably.

Afterwards, Eve told me why she decided to join the gym in December 2023.

“My brother Andy and my nephew Jamie come here and suggested I join,” she says.

“To be honest I wasn’t sure if the gym was for me.

“But I was 80 at the time, lived alone and was thinking that one of these days I am going to fall over, break a hip and they will stick me in a care home.

“And I just thought ‘sod that for a game of soldiers’.

“So one day I was nearby and went for a peek at the door. I saw Kevin (the gym owner) and we got chatting.

“By the time I left we had arranged I would come back and sign up.”

What classes does Eve do at the gym?

Eve tells me she takes part in a group personal training class twice a week on a Monday and a Friday morning.

The hour-long session involves participants doing strength, conditioning and cardio exercises using various gym equipment.

“What I liked about it is there are lots of different things to do,” she says.

“You are a minute on one exercise and then a minute on the next one and you keep moving round the room.

“I find it quite stimulating.

“What I like about the class is that if you feel a bit sluggish when you first walk in, by the end of the hour, you really feel good.

“The atmosphere is always great and everyone can just work out at their own pace.”

Eve has also noticed her strength has improved.

Initially she was only able to lift a 3kg weight bag but now she can manage 5kg.

She continues: “My diet has improved as well.

“I am more conscious now of trying to eat more protein and I have made it part of my routine along with going to the gym twice a week.”

The gym is good for mental health

Eve believes going to the gym is good for your physical and your mental health.

“I can come in feeling really low sometimes, especially with this weather, but going to the gym makes you feel better.

“I am an introvert too – I don’t join things and I don’t go out.

“Before I came to the gym my car would move maybe once every two weeks when I would go out for shopping and that would be it.”

She continues: “My husband Kevin died nine years ago and then my dogs all died so it took me a long time to learn how to live on my own.

“It has taken me a while to pick myself up again but the gym has really helped with that.”

What do the instructors think of Eve’s progress?

The group personal training sessions, which Eve attends, are taken by personal trainers Gordon Robertson and Claire Bloice.

But what do they think of the progress Eve has made since she joined?

“She is a definite inspiration,” Gordon tells me.

“Eve has come on leaps and bounds since she first started. Her posture and strength has improved.

“If she wasn’t as determined as she is, she wouldn’t be where she is now back on stage. Eve is a bright bulb she she comes in, she shines.”

Claire adds: “When so many people see what Eve is capable of doing, see how she has picked herself up and built up her confidence, they think ‘I can do that too’.

“We want to make sure lifting weights is accessible and breaking down the stigma that only certain types of people can do it.

“Everybody and anybody can do it no matter what age they are. Eve is an absolute testament to that.”

‘My one regret is I didn’t gym a gym when younger’

While Eve has been reaping the benefits of going to the gym, she admits to feeling frustrated at times when she doesn’t have the physical ability to do all the things she wants to.

“I feel the same as everybody else,” she says.

“I might be in my 80s but in my head I still feel 20.

“If I have one regret it is that I didn’t do this when I was a lot younger.

“I am living proof that you should start young because I know I will never be able to lift heavy weights now.

“That’s what you can achieve when you have developed your muscles to a point where you are maintaining your youthful body.

“This is why I would emphasise to people younger than me – don’t leave it this late and join a gym when you are younger because you get so much out of it.”