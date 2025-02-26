81-year-old Perth star Eve Graham credits gym workouts for surprise pop comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
81-year-old Perth star Eve Graham credits gym workouts for surprise pop comeback

Star of the hit 70s pop group The New Seekers has found a new lease of life since hitting the weights at a Perth gym.

Perth singing legend Eve Graham at the gym with personal trainers Claire Bloice and Gordon Robertson.
Perth singing legend Eve Graham at the gym with personal trainers Claire Bloice and Gordon Robertson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Perth’s Eve Graham has revealed she is going back on tour later this year.

And it is all because she has a new lease of life –  thanks to joining a local gym.

Eve was once one of the most famous singers in the world as part of 70s pop group The New Seekers.

In 2000 she announced her retirement and stepped away from music until 2017 when she performed at Perth Racecourse. She then recorded a final album the following year.

Perth's Eve Graham was a member of The New Seekers. Pictured: Paul Layton, Eve Graham, Peter Doyle, Lyn Paul and Marty Kristian.
Perth’s Eve Graham was a member of The New Seekers. Pictured: Paul Layton, Eve Graham, Peter Doyle, Lyn Paul and Marty Kristian. Image: Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock

But now at the age of 81, Eve credits Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training for helping her to regain her confidence and self-esteem.

So much so that she is dusting off her microphone and taking to the stage once again in August.

“I had never been in a gym in my life,” she says.

“When I did join my initial aim was to get steadier on my feet.

Perth's Eve Graham enjoys working out at the gym.
Perth’s Eve Graham has found a new lease of life since joining a gym. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“But what I have got out of it has been so much more than that.

“I am stronger now, my posture is better and I am able to do much more now than before.

“It helps you in every aspect of your life – for instance I never thought I would be back singing again.

“I did a show recently and I am going to be doing a little tour in Scotland in August.

“So it has helped me to get back on stage which I wouldn’t have done had I not joined the gym.”

When did Eve Graham start going to the Perth gym?

I went along to Perth-based Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training recently to meet Eve and find out why she decided to join a gym in her 80s.

I watched her taking part in one of her twice weekly fitness sessions.

My first thought was you would never think this was a lady in her eighth decade – she looks amazing.

And she was doing the same exercises as everyone else and managing them comfortably.

Eve gets some guidance from gym personal trainer Claire Bloice.
Eve gets some guidance from gym personal trainer Claire Bloice. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Afterwards, Eve told me why she decided to join the gym in December 2023.

“My brother Andy and my nephew Jamie come here and suggested I join,” she says.

“To be honest I wasn’t sure if the gym was for me.

“But I was 80 at the time, lived alone and was thinking that one of these days I am going to fall over, break a hip and they will stick me in a care home.

“And I just thought ‘sod that for a game of soldiers’.

“So one day I was nearby and went for a peek at the door. I saw Kevin (the gym owner) and we got chatting.

“By the time I left we had arranged I would come back and sign up.”

What classes does Eve do at the gym?

Eve tells me she takes part in a group personal training class twice a week on a Monday and a Friday morning.

The hour-long session involves participants doing strength, conditioning and cardio exercises using various gym equipment.

Eve working out with kettlebells.
Eve working out with kettlebells at the Perth gym. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“What I liked about it is there are lots of different things to do,” she says.

“You are a minute on one exercise and then a minute on the next one and you keep moving round the room.

“I find it quite stimulating.

“What I like about the class is that if you feel a bit sluggish when you first walk in, by the end of the hour, you really feel good.

“The atmosphere is always great and everyone can just work out at their own pace.”

Eve has also noticed her strength has improved.

Initially she was only able to lift a 3kg weight bag but now she can manage 5kg.

She continues: “My diet has improved as well.

“I am more conscious now of trying to eat more protein and I have made it part of my routine along with going to the gym twice a week.”

The gym is good for mental health

Eve believes going to the gym is good for your physical and your mental health.

“I can come in feeling really low sometimes, especially with this weather, but going to the gym makes you feel better.

“I am an introvert too – I don’t join things and I don’t go out.

“Before I came to the gym my car would move maybe once every two weeks when I would go out for shopping and that would be it.”

She continues: “My husband Kevin died nine years ago and then my dogs all died so it took me a long time to learn how to live on my own.

“It has taken me a while to pick myself up again but the gym has really helped with that.”

What do the instructors think of Eve’s progress?

The group personal training sessions, which Eve attends, are taken by personal trainers Gordon Robertson and Claire Bloice.

But what do they think of the progress Eve has made since she joined?

“She is a definite inspiration,” Gordon tells me.

Personal trainer Gordon Robertson with Eve.
Personal trainer Gordon Robertson with Eve in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Eve has come on leaps and bounds since she first started. Her posture and strength has improved.

“If she wasn’t as determined as she is, she wouldn’t be where she is now back on stage. Eve is a bright bulb she she comes in, she shines.”

Claire adds: “When so many people see what Eve is capable of doing, see how she has picked herself up and built up her confidence, they think ‘I can do that too’.

“We want to make sure lifting weights is accessible and breaking down the stigma that only certain types of people can do it.

“Everybody and anybody can do it no matter what age they are. Eve is an absolute testament to that.”

‘My one regret is I didn’t gym a gym when younger’

While Eve has been reaping the benefits of going to the gym, she admits to feeling frustrated at times when she doesn’t have the physical ability to do all the things she wants to.

“I feel the same as everybody else,” she says.

Eve Graham has found a new lease of life since joining Kevn Cuthbert Personal Training in Perth.
Eve Graham working out at the Perth gym. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I might be in my 80s but in my head I still feel 20.

“If I have one regret it is that I didn’t do this when I was a lot younger.

“I am living proof that you should start young because I know I will never be able to lift heavy weights now.

“That’s what you can achieve when you have developed your muscles to a point where you are maintaining your youthful body.

“This is why I would emphasise to people younger than me – don’t leave it this late and join a gym when you are younger because you get so much out of it.”

