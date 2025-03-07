How Broughty Ferry dad Michael’s children saved his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How Broughty Ferry dad Michael’s children saved his life

Michael's wife Alison says their family's response kept him alive when his heart stopped suddenly in January 2023.

Michael Welsh with his wife Alison and their daughter Rachel (24), at home in Broughty Ferry. Alison and Rachel helped to save Michael's life when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Michael Welsh with his wife Alison and their daughter Rachel (24), at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Early one morning Alison Welsh was woken in bed by the sound of her husband Michael making a terrible noise.

Alison, from Broughty Ferry, describes it like a constant drilling sound which she had never heard before.

It continued and when she turned over he was staring right at her and his face was scarlet.

The mum-of-two knew straight away something was very wrong.

“Michael hadn’t been feeling very well for a good three weeks beforehand, ” the 57-year-old says.

“On New Year’s Day 2023 we were at my mum and dad’s house and he was quite quiet.

“When we came home he went to bed early.

“My son and his girlfriend, who live in Glasgow, were staying with us and they went to bed too as did my daughter.

Alison with Michael.
Alison with Michael. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But I just couldn’t settle as I had a feeling something wasn’t right with Michael.

“Then, at around 7am the next morning on January 2, he was making this really bad snoring noise and it sounded like constant drilling.

“I turned over and he was just staring at me – his face scarlet.

“I screamed for the children and they ran through to our bedroom within seconds.”

The next few minutes were vital.

And what happened next ended up proving to be the difference between life and death for Broughty Ferry’s Michael, 56, who had experienced a cardiac arrest.

What did Michael’s children do?

The first thing the couple’s oldest son Christopher, 31, and his girlfriend Chloe, 28, did was lift Michael off the bed and lay him down onto the floor.

Alison, who works as a school secretary at Grove Academy, continues: “Initially we thought he had maybe had a stroke or a seizure.

Christopher Welsh with his girlfriend Chloe Jones.
Christopher Welsh with his girlfriend Chloe Jones. Image: Michael Welsh

“But when they got him on the ground, they realised he was basically gone.

“They knew his heart had stopped so immediately they started doing CPR with Christopher taking the lead.”

Alison explains that all three are first aiders with her son and daughter learning CPR when they were in the canoe club at Dundee University.

“Rachel was at Michael’s head just making sure that his tongue was ok while Christopher was doing chest compressions.

“And while they were doing that, I phoned an ambulance.

“When Christopher started to get tired Chloe took over the CPR.”

They each took turns until the ambulances arrived within five minutes.

“The paramedics were straight up the stairs with a defibrillator.

“And the next thing I heard was ‘clear’ and Michael was getting shocked. It didn’t work the first time.

“But they did it again and the second time it worked and they said ‘we’ve got him back’.

She adds: “It was terrifying and just so surreal.”

What does Broughty Ferry’s Michael remember about his cardiac arrest?

Michael remembers waking up at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and being aware of having an oxygen tube in his nose.

Michael at home in Broughty Ferry.
Michael at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He recalls: “I remember taking it out and saying what is that doing here?

“Apparently my wife and family had said I was conscious but I have no recollection of it.

“I remember looking up at the clock and seeing it was ten to nine in the morning.

“I felt a bit strange and I was thinking: ‘Why are all these people sitting looking at me and why am I wearing hospital jammies?’

“It was just all a bit uncomfortable and a bit confusing.”

Discovering a cardiac issue

The Dundee Council communities officer explains that in the lead up to having the cardiac arrest, he discovered there was an issue with his heart.

Earlier in December he was at home one morning when he fainted.

He went to see his GP who referred him to the cardiology department at Ninewells Hospital.

“I was referred three or four weeks after I started feeling a bit funny,” he recalls.

“I was having these heart flutters and they did an ultrasound as well as an ECG.

“The hospital found my heart had an ectopic beat which is an extra or early heartbeat that can feel like your heart is skipping or fluttering.

“The consultant prescribed a beta blocker tablet which I took.

“I felt fine after that and the flutters went away.

“But then just before Christmas the fibrillation came back again and I started experiencing the same issues.

“Sometimes the flutters would happen five or six times an hour, sometimes three times a day – it was completely random.”

Michael was due to have a check up just after the New Year so he decided to put off seeing his GP until early January.

Michael was fitted with a integrated defibrillator after his cardiac arrest at home in Broughty Ferry.
Michael with Alison at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Then on New Year’s Day I was feeling tired and a bit under the weather, but I didn’t think anything major was wrong.

“I went to bed and in the early hours of January 2 the fluttering started again.

“So I took an extra beta blocker – as I had been told I could take a bit more – and went back to sleep.

“I don’t remember anything after that until I woke up in Ninewells.”

Having an integrated defibrillator fitted

When he was in hospital Michael had more tests done and he was told he was going to be fitted with an integrated defibrillator.

“They did tests over the next few days which showed there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with my heart.

“I was told I had had a cardiac arrest – not a heart attack. Normally when someone has a heart attack there is a blockage in an artery but I didn’t have any blockages.

“My heart just stopped so the consultants decided the best course of action would be to fit me with an implanted cardiac device.”

The defibrillator monitors his heart rhythm and can deliver a shock if a dangerous, abnormal heart rhythm is detected.

“If my heart stops again the device will bump into action and bring me back to life again,” he adds.

Since having the defibrillator fitted, Michael has been fine and has regular six monthly check ups just to monitor it.

He also continues taking daily beta blocker tablets.

“I have since been able to get back to what I was doing before so swimming a couple of times a week as well as playing golf.”

Grateful to his family for saving his life

Michael says he will always be thankful to his family for the way they responded when he had his cardiac arrest.

“Without them I wouldn’t be here.

“I will be forever grateful for all their magic on that day.

“If it hadn’t been for my wife hearing what was going on and my kids knowing CPR, the outcome would have been very different.

Michael with wife Alison, son Christopher and daughter Rachel. Image: Michael Welsh

“Them knowing what to do in those crucial minutes was the difference between me making it and not making it through.

“Learning CPR is a simple activity that can mean the difference between life and death.

“I was one of the lucky ones, thankfully people were around who knew what they were doing.”

Alison adds: “They were incredible.

“Without them Michael would not be here today.

“There are genuinely no words to express what my children did to save their dad, and how amazing they are.

“Every day we wake up thankful that he is here.”

For anyone wanting to learn CPR, the British Heart Foundation offers a free online course.

The interactive, online CPR training called RevivR takes just 15 minutes and all you need is a mobile phone or tablet and a cushion to practise on.

Conversation