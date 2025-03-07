Online pharmacies told to tighten up on weight-loss jabs – will new rules make a difference in Dundee?

Dundee clinic owner Kristeen Geddes prescribes weight-loss jabs and has used the medication herself so she has a unique insight into the popular drugs.

The former NHS nurse, who owns Renu skin and wellness clinic in the city, has been prescribing weight-loss injection Mounjaro to clients for the past eight months.

Mounjaro, which is the brand name for the drug tirzepatide, is an injectable medication designed to mimic the hormone GLP-1.

GLP-1 suppresses appetite by signaling fullness after eating.

Kristeen, 51, has also used the drug herself for over a year – and lost three and a half stone.

The mum-of-two explains why she believes the new crackdown on online pharmacies selling weight-loss injections was needed.

“Before these new rules came in I think online prescribing was getting out of hand,” the 51-year-old says.

“People weren’t being seen face to face and there was no monitoring.

“A big problem is that people were sending in fake photos.

“I have had people tell me they lied in order to buy the medication – that they had sent in older photos from years ago – to get a prescription.

“I’ve also heard of people getting it on the black market because they are so desperate to lose weight.

“They are getting it in a vial with needles and they don’t know what dosage it is – they are dicing with death.”

Why are stricter checks being brought in?

Kristeen’s comments come after it was revealed last month that online pharmacies will now have to carry out stricter checks to stop people – who are already a healthy weight or have a history of eating disorders – from buying the jabs.

These pharmacies will no longer be able to dispense the medication – sold under brand names such as Wegovy and Mounjaro – to patients who have just filled in online questionnaires or sent photos.

Now the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) says face to face or video consultations will be required to verify a person’s body mass index (BMI).

This is along with information from their GP or medical records.

The move by the GPhC follows concerns about unsafe prescribing.

This is after its investigations found too many cases of medicines being supplied inappropriately online and putting people at risk.

Kristeen believes it is important to closely monitor people using weight-loss jabs.

And part of this is holding consultations in person.

“Anyone I see who is interested in the weight loss medication is given an in-depth consultation form,” she says.

“They have to fill in their medical history, their family’s medical history.

“If that person does not qualify for the medication then we don’t take it any further.”

Kristeen’s experience using weight-loss jabs

Kristeen knows about the benefits of using the drugs first hand. She started using Mounjaro herself a year and a half ago.

Her starting weight was 13 and a half stone and she lost three and a half stone using the medication.

“I have tried every diet which didn’t work for me but taking Mounjaro has changed everything,” she says.

“As well as losing weight I have lowered my blood pressure and my BMI.

“I also had high cholesterol which is now in the healthy range.

“So there has been a lot of health benefits with taking it.”

Kristeen was a dress size 16-18 and is now a size 10.

She has now come off the medication and has managed to maintain her weight.

‘Change eating habits too’

Aaron Snee is a former personal trainer and accredited nutritionist.

He also welcomes the tougher checks on online pharmacies.

He believes there needs to be more education given to people about the importance of nutrition and changing their eating habits while on the medication.

The 41-year-old started taking weight-loss drug Mounjaro at the end of July last year.

This was due to having high blood sugar (his family has a history of diabetes – making him six times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes).

The dad of four also wanted to lose some weight as he has always had issues with appetite control.

He has stayed on the lowest 2.5mg dosage, has lowered his blood sugar levels and lost 35 lbs.

‘There is no alternative to lifestyle change’

“For people who have struggled forever with weight loss, or have addictive and compulsive behaviours around food, this medication can be life-changing,” he says.

“So it is an important tool to help with weight loss.

“But the biggest misconception is that these drugs are an alternative to lifestyle change.

“There is no alternative to lifestyle change.

“In my view people aren’t getting the nutrition education they need from online pharmacies for taking this medication.

“People using a GLP-1 need to be far more aware of nutrition.

“This is simply because of the rate of weight loss and the increased level of appetite suppression.

“As a result they can easily fall into the trap of becoming malnourished quickly.

“That’s when they start experiencing side effects like hair, bone and muscle loss.

“They aren’t eating enough, eating the right nutrients or taking enough protein.”

“You have to change your eating habits because without a complete lifestyle change you are only going to end up back at square one when you come off the medication.”

Aaron is passionate about educating people about weight loss injections like Mounjaro.

As a result he has launched a new lifestyle coaching programme with a pharmacist, Renew – U, to help support people taking the injections.

“My vision with this is to keep people as healthy as possible helping them to make positive changes.”

Do the new rules go far enough?

While the new checks being carried out by online pharmacies are largely welcomed, there are still concerns that the guidelines don’t go far enough.

For example there have been fears that weight-loss medications can be attractive to people with eating disorders as they appear to provide quick results.

Tom Quinn is director of external affairs at UK eating disorder charity BEAT.

He says: “It’s been increasingly worrying to see that more and more people have been prescribed weight loss injections when they have a history of an eating disorder.

“Introducing these new safeguards is a great start and a move which we fully support

“However, we’d like to see them go further.

“We would like them to make it mandatory for a thorough mental health assessment to be carried out alongside physical health checks.”

Anne Tremble is co-founder and trustee of Scottish community eating disorder charity SupportED.

She adds: “Proper screening for eating disorders should be verified in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Weight loss drugs on the black market?

Some drug dealers are offering weight-loss drugs alongside Class A drugs like cocaine, it has been reported.

I spoke to staff at drug, alcohol and mental health charity WithYou.

They told me they haven’t heard of reports in Dundee of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic being sold illicitly in the city.

Graeme Callander is policy lead at the charity.

“While we are not currently supporting any clients in Dundee who have used illicit Ozempic, we are alert to reports coming out of other UK cities – including reports of this medication being bought from unlicensed online pharmacies.

“We are also aware of a small number of studies in which Ozempic has been used to treat drug and alcohol dependency.

“These have not provided enough evidence to prove efficacy.

“And we are concerned that people who are really struggling with their drug or alcohol use could try illicit Ozempic, thinking it will be an ‘easy solution’.

“For this reason, we are monitoring the availability of illicit Ozempic in areas where we work.”

Speak to a GP if you have weight-loss concerns

Dr Chris Provan is chairman of RCGP (Royal College of General Practitioners) Scotland.

He says weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro have been shown to benefit patients who meet the criteria.

But he warns that weight loss drugs should not be seen as a ‘silver bullet’ as they do not come without risk.

“I welcome any efforts to tighten checks before prescriptions of weight- loss drugs are issued by online pharmacies.

“And I would encourage anyone considering buying weight loss drugs online to be cautious.”

He adds that anyone concerned about their weight should discuss it with their GP.

Their GP can then refer them to NHS weight management services or offer alternative effective options.