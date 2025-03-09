Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’

Scotland's first medical cannabis clinic was set up in Stirling in 2021 and its roster of clients has grown month on month ever since.

By Andy Beaven
Curaleaf Clinic in Stirling. Image: Curaleaf Clinic
Record numbers of Scots are paying for medical cannabis as massive NHS waiting lists leave them struggling to access conventional treatments.

New figures show an unprecedented 3,440 people in Scotland now get private prescriptions for the drug – mostly patients suffering from conditions such as depression and anxiety, or chronic pain.

Cannabis is classified as a Class B drug which is illegal when taken recreationally but can legally be prescribed by doctors as an unlicensed medicine if other treatments have not worked.

Although the active ingredients include the same chemical compounds that create the euphoric sensation associated with recreational cannabis use, prescribed forms of the drug contain a smaller, therapeutic dose which is intended to treat symptoms rather than get a patient “high”.

Originally called the Sapphire Clinic, it rebranded last year as Curaleaf.

‘Word of mouth’

Curaleaf research director Dr Simon Erridge says the ever-growing number of patients shows the benefits of medical cannabis and also highlights the difficulties many people are experiencing with the NHS.

He said: “We’re seeing record numbers of people being prescribed medical cannabis in Scotland.

“One reason is that people are becoming more aware of medical cannabis and where it can be prescribed.

“Word of mouth means people are telling their friends and family about the effects it’s having for them.

Simon Erridge. Image: Curaleaf Clinic

“Another reason is that, within the NHS, there is a real challenge in people being able to access specialist care.

“People are struggling to access certain parts of the care system – particularly for some of the most common problems we see such as chronic pain and mental health conditions.

“The longer you leave these untreated, the harder it can be to undo the problems they cause.

“And, with long waiting times, backlogs for treatment and even medications going out of stock, it’s only natural people consider the alternatives, such as medical cannabis.”

Consultation costs

To receive a prescription, patients must have an existing medical condition and have unsuccessfully tried at least two licensed treatments.

Consultations at the clinic can be paid for individually or with a subscription of around £200 for the first year.

If doctors believe the drug could help, patients receive a private prescription which is then usually delivered by courier, either in the form of dried cannabis flower, which can be ground up and consumed via a vaporiser, or as cannabis oil, which is taken under the tongue.

Prices depend on dose, but prescriptions typically cost between £100 and £250 per month.

The most common problem treated at the clinic is chronic pain – with around 1,620 patients on the books suffering from conditions including arthritis, fibromyalgia, endometriosis and cancer.

Although some experts have questioned the value of cannabis as a treatment, the clinic contributes data to the UK Medical Cannabis Registry, which aims to build a bank of reliable scientific evidence.

Waiting game

Last year Dr Erridge presented research to the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on medical cannabis suggesting the drug could significantly reduce pain.

He said: “For chronic pain, medical cannabis acts upon the peripheral nervous system to help block the pain receptors and the pain signals that are transmitted to the brain.

“It can also change the way people perceive their pain.

“We know that being able to modify someone’s emotional or cognitive response to pain can have a really significant impact on how that pain feels or how it affects their day-to-day life.”

Meanwhile, official data published by Public Health Scotland at the end of last year showed how difficult it can be for people with chronic pain to get treated on the NHS.

In the three months between July and September, 5,315 patients – the highest number in five years – were referred to a consultant-led chronic pain clinic.

But in the same period, just 1,986 patients were actually seen at a chronic pain clinic.

Of those, around 35% had waited 25 weeks or more, while 7.8% had waited more than a year.

The clinic is also prescribing medical cannabis to 1,380 patients for mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

The Scottish Government said: “The regulation, licensing and supply of medicines is reserved to the UK Government and is the responsibility of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“This includes the scheduling of cannabis-based medicines, most of which are unlicensed products.

“Specialist doctors have been allowed to prescribe cannabis-based medicines on the NHS since 2018.

“Many, however, have concerns around the quality, safety and efficacy of unlicensed cannabis-based medicines because of a lack of robust evidence.

“There are no licensed cannabis-based medicines for the treatment of chronic pain and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidance does not recommend their prescription.”

