Is Fife ‘Float-Fire-Ice’ wellness facility in Glenrothes worth £90 a session?

The Glenrothes business launched in December last year and offers floatation therapy as well as contrast therapy treatments. Costs range from £55 to £250.

CR0052154, Deborah Clarke, Glenrothes. Float Fire and Ice. Picture shows; For a wellbeing feature going in The Courier Saturday magazine. Features writers Debbie Clarke and Cheryl Peebles visiting the new Fife Float Fire and Ice wellness centre in Glenrothes. It offers float therapy, sauna and cryotherapy which Debbie and Cheryl will be trying out to write about for the feature. Cheryl tries out the sauna as Debbie floats away in the floatation chamber Sunday 2nd March 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Did you know that Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson is a big fan of floatation therapy?

She has spoken positively about her experience of using floatation tanks which provide a number of wellbeing benefits.

This includes relaxation, improved sleep, stress reduction and muscle recovery.

And Elle Macpherson isn’t the only celebrity in favour of the practice.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is also reportedly a fan of the increasingly popular wellness trend.

So when I found out a new facility in Glenrothes was offering floatation therapy along with contrast therapy treatments, I was keen to head along and give it a try.

Ahead of my visit I was keen to learn the answer to three questions.

Is floatation therapy really relaxing? Is it worth combining with other contrast therapies? And is it expensive?

Debbie and Cheryl about to head in to Fife Float-Fire-Ice in Glenrothes.
Debbie and Cheryl about to head in to Fife Float-Fire-Ice in Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

With my swimsuit and towel in hand, I went along to the Glenrothes facility on a Sunday afternoon with fellow features writer Cheryl Peebles to find out.

What is floatation therapy?

Floatation therapy, also known as sensory deprivation tank therapy, is a relaxation technique that involves floating in a tank of salt water.

The tank or pod is filled with warm water containing Epsom salts.

And it is buoyant, making it easy to float.

You float on your back with your head partially submerged under the water.

The floatation pod at the Glenrothes facility.
The floatation pod at the Glenrothes facility. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The pod – which has a pull-down lid – reduces external stimulation like sound and light.

And it encourages your body and mind to enter a relaxed state – in a similar way to meditation.

When did the Glenrothes wellness facility open?

Davie Murray, who lives in Dalkeith, and Ryan Joyce, from Edinburgh, launched Fife Float-Fire-Ice in December last year.

Davie explains that moving into the wellness industry is something completely new for both of them.

Owner Davie Murray.
Owner Davie Murray. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I have a landscaping business and Ryan has a scaffolding business so this is completely new,” he says.

“But we both do cold water therapy together and know the benefits of it so when this facility came up for sale we decided to take it over as a partnership.

“I have a small water group with around 20-30 members who go cold water swimming every weekend.

“Cold water therapy and its benefits for mental health is becoming more and more popular.

“So that’s why Ryan and I decided to dip into the wellness side.”

What facilities does the Glenrothes venue offer?

Fife Float-Fire-Ice has three rooms – two of the rooms feature a floatation pod, infrared sauna, ice bath and shower.

One of these rooms is bigger – it is for two people to use so it has a bigger floatation pod and bigger sauna.

While the third room features a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

The hyperbaric oxygen chamber
The hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The idea behind the chamber is by increasing oxygen levels in the body, it accelerates healing, promoting faster recovery from injuries and surgeries.

Prices

There are different prices depending on if you just want one treatment or if you want to combine two or three.

There are also different costs for up to four people using the facilities.

A single person using the floatation therapy for 75 minutes costs £55. A double float for two people for 75 minutes is priced £90.

For one person’s use of the ice bath and sauna only (Fire and Ice) for 60 minutes it is £55 and for two people it is £95.

For the floatation therapy, use of the sauna and ice bath (Float Fire and Ice) for a single person for 90 minutes it costs £90.

While two people using all three for the same time costs £150 and for four people it is priced £250.

The hyperbaric oxygen chamber costs £60 for 30 minutes, £90 for 60 minutes and £110 for 90 minutes.

Trying out floatation therapy

Cheryl and I tried out the floatation therapy, the infrared sauna and ice bath at the Glenrothes facility.

When we arrived we were shown into the smaller room and each given ear plugs to wear for floating.

The rooms feature a floatation pod, sauna, ice bath and shower.
The rooms feature a floatation pod, sauna, ice bath and shower. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

We assumed these were to block out sound as well as stopping the saltwater from getting in.

We weren’t sure which therapy to try first but were told we could take it in turns doing each.

This is the first time either of us had tried floatation therapy and I have to say we both found it very relaxing.

Debbie trying out floatation therapy at the Glenrothes facility.
Debbie trying out floatation therapy at the Glenrothes facility. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The salt water inside the pod is nice and warm and it also has lights inside which go off after a while.

The pod door closes completely – although you do have the option to leave it open if you are claustrophobic.

Lie back and switch off

There is a soft float to rest your head on and then all you do is just lie back and switch off.

If you swim you will know that you need your body to lie perfectly straight in the water to float.

But not in the pod. It is just a matter of lying down and you float instantly!

To begin with it can be hard to quiet your mind.

But I found that the longer you float the easier that becomes and you soon find yourself drifting off.

As well as helping you to relax, floatation therapy is also said to be beneficial for alleviating minor aches and pains, improving circulation and relieving stress.

What was the contrast therapy like?

We were told to use the shower after floating, before using the sauna, as the salt water on your skin can make it too hot.

The sauna was good to sit in after the float therapy – it just felt very relaxing to sit there and unwind feeling the warm heat on your body.

We also both had a shot in the ice bath – and it literally was a quick shot!

Debbie tries out contrast therapy - an ice bath at the Glenrothes facility.
Debbie tries out the ice bath. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It is very cold and you are only meant to really sit in it for a few minutes.

But I think we probably managed to last about 10 to 15 seconds!

My verdict

The floatation therapy, sauna and ice bath package priced £90 for one person or for two people at £150 is expensive.

But I would say it is a nice treat and if you are looking for some relaxation, this is a wellness experience to try.

Out of all the treatments at the Glenrothes facility, I enjoyed the floatation therapy the most so I would definitely do that again.

And the good thing about the packages is that you can just do the floatation therapy on its own for £55 – so it isn’t as costly.

It is a great way to escape the stresses of life for a while and you also get really good night’s sleep after the experience.

