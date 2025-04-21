I try out Scotland-first wellness treatment used by rugby stars in Dundee – did it work for me?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I try out Scotland-first wellness treatment used by rugby stars in Dundee – did it work for me?

ReNu Wellness Centre has installed state-of-the art body and mind care equipment - equipment that is currently only available in London, Paris and the US.

Courier writer Lindsey Hamilton tries out the infra-red sauna at the ReNu Clinic in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

It’s not often I can say I have something in common with Scotland’s Six Nations rugby heroes brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson.

However, thanks to a visit to Dundee’s ReNu Wellness Centre I can now, surprisingly, tick that off my bucket list.

Like Matt and Zander I have become a convert to a new, state of the art wellness treatment.

The treatment takes you from an infrared sauna straight into a freezing cold chill tub – and back again. It’s all in the interests of creating a sound mind and body.

The dry sauna uses infrared lights – no throwing water on hot coals here.

After 30 minutes, I reluctantly dipped my toes into the freezing water.

I hadn’t taken swimwear along so couldn’t go for the full immersion – but next time I definitely plan to. Honestly I will.,

Option available at the infra-red sauna

You can programme the sauna to your own requirements – I went for the anti-aging session but there are other options.

Kristeen Geddes, clinical director a the ReNu Wellness Centre in North Lindsay Street,  explained the sauna is clinically proven to alleviate stress, enhance detoxification, and improve heart health and immunity.

Lindsey dares to dip a toe into the 7degree plunge pool with friend Heather Judge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

You spend time in the sauna. Then you immediately lower yourself into to sub-zero temperatures to stimulate recovery, resilience, and energy levels.

I certainly felt relaxed and chilled after my session and will be going back for more.

 

Leonardo Bain, Oliver Thompson and Calvin Bain meet (back) meet Scotland rugby stars Zander and Matt Fagerson, at Strathmore Rugby Club in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Kristeen said Matt and Zander are both huge fans of the treatment to keep their rugby physique and wellbeing in shape. If it’s good enough for the Kirriemuir-raised Scotland and Glasgow stars then it’s certainly good enough for me.

What is Rebalance Impulse therapy?

I was also lucky enough to be one of the first people to try the centre’s new Rebalance Impulse therapy.

This is the first of its kind in Scotland. The centre claims it is a non-invasive neuroscience-based treatment that combats stress, enhances cognitive function, and supports ADHD management in children.

The idea is you again select your own programme and then, with monitors and headphones, you are guided through a therapy session to suit your needs.

The equipment reads your body’s reactions and sets up your own programme for a return visit.

Owner of Renu Skin Clinic Kristeen Geddes talks Lindsey through the rebalance impulse equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I chose the stress management and went for the zen session.

As a great lover of traditional yoga, meditation and wellness I found this to be like a modern day version of all of that.

It involved light therapy, breathing techniques I know from yoga and general guidance towards isolating and getting in touch with your chakras – energy points in your body.

Full relaxation on the rebalance impulse bed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This was soothing and relaxing and at the end the session the equipment gave me scores on things like my relaxation state, sleep quality, muscle aches and pains, stress levels etc.

Only one of many new treatments

On my return visit the equipment will take me forward in my wellness journey, I’ve no doubt.

The infrared sauna and chill tub are only two of the new treatments on offer at ReNu. The expanded offering comes after a rebrand for the team ed by clinical director Kristeen.

Kristeen explained that as well as the incredible sauna she has also installed a Rebalance bed that can tune into an individual’s body providing them with exactly the targeted therapy they are looking for.

There is also a new massage chair. This is again aimed at providing personal treatment where needed.

Wellness and selfcare on offer at ReNu

The new equipment is all part of Kristeen’s vision to provide a new take on wellness and selfcare and is the first of its type in Scotland. The equipment is currently only available in London, Paris and the US.

Kristeen said: “At ReNu Wellness, we’re redefining how people think about health.

Kristeen Geddes talks Lindsey and friend Heather Judge through their consultation prior to using the equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are rebranding and launching with a commitment to cutting-edge, innovative treatments that reflect our approach to health, longevity, and regeneration.

“With our focus on regenerative medicine, advanced technology, and a holistic philosophy, we are empowering our clients to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilled lives.”

Modern equipment replicates traditional wellness methods

I, for one, buy into that approach. I loved the chance to try out the new equipment and therapies.

It’s takes a bit of figuring out to begin with. But with Kristeen and her staff on hand it soon become self-explanatory.

I liked the idea of using very traditional wellness methods in the sleek and modern surroundings of the ReNu clinic.

The rebalance impulse machine replicates traditional wellness methods. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I came away from my sessions relaxed and calm and look forward to taking full advantage of what the clinic has to offer going forward.

Kristeen explained that clients can sign up for just one session of the treatments or can begin a longer programme – my rebalance therapy works over 10 sessions with each session following on from the one before to give me the best possible outcome for me.

Further explaining her vision Kristeen said: “At ReNu we are redefining the future of health by bridging the gap between aesthetics, longevity, and functional medicine.”

Everything sounds a bit complicated and technical initially, especially to a techno-phobe like me.

The experience, however, is fantastic and one I can’t wait to repeat.

For more information visit ReNu Clinic.

 

