How Dundee’s Tracey is putting her life back together after tragic loss of husband in Angus motorcycle crash

Tracey Marsh will never forget the night two police officers came to her home to tell her that her husband had been killed in a tragic accident.

In that awful moment the 54-year-old’s life changed forever.

In November 2022 Tracey’s husband Jon had been at a biker group meeting.

And while it was getting late, she wasn’t overly concerned – she assumed he was maybe just playing extra games of pool or chatting with friends.

That was until she heard a knock at the door.

“The minute I heard that I thought ‘oh my god he has been in an accident’.”

Choking back tears, Tracey, who lives in Dundee, recalls: “I opened the door and one of the policemen was crying.

“I fell to the floor just shouting ‘no’ because I knew.

“I think they said Jon’s name, but I can’t remember. They then asked if they could come in.

“The memory of that night still haunts me. Nobody should ever have to go through that.”

Consumed by grief, the mum-of-one gave up her teaching career.

And she even contemplated taking her own life on a number of occasions after finding it increasingly difficult to cope with life without Jon.

How Tracey Marsh found a new purpose in Dundee

After going for grief counselling, Tracey slowly started to pick up the pieces and began to get her life back on track after finding a new purpose.

She decided she wanted to do something to help others who have also experienced trauma or mental health struggles.

And earlier this month Tracey turned that dream into a reality by opening a new wellness centre, Serendipitay – spelled this way due to its location near the river – in Dundee.

The former teacher hopes her new venture will not only help others who are experiencing mental health issues.

But that it will also help her come to terms with her devastating loss.

When did Tracey meet Jon?

In 2008 Tracey, who was 38 at the time, organised a fundraising abseil event at Dundee University to raise money for Maggie’s Dundee.

And this is where she met her future husband.

Tracey’s brother was also taking part and he had mentioned the event on a forum for Land Rovers.

“Jon had seen his post so he got in touch about taking part – he signed up and was on my brother’s team,” Tracey explains.

“I had been up late the night before the abseil helping the guys with the ropes, putting up gazebos and organising other things.

“It was exhausting and on the day itself I ended up passing out.

“But Jon physically caught me, sat me down and made me eat something.

“From then on he looked after me. We got together not long after that and were married in 2014 in Plockton.

“Jon was the kindest, most generous man anyone could ever hope to meet. He was also funny, witty and very loving.”

What happened the night of Jon’s accident?

Two and a half years ago, Tracey’s world shattered when Jon died suddenly in a tragic accident.

Late in the evening on November 22, 2022, the 48-year-old had been heading home to Brechin, where the couple lived, after attending a biker group meeting in Dundee.

The experienced motorcyclist had been travelling on the B961 at Monikie when he was killed by the driver of an electric car which pulled out in front of him.

Tracey says: “That morning we had both been rushing off to work so it was a quick peck on the cheek and I will see you later.

“Now I say don’t do the cursory kiss in the morning – kiss somebody goodbye properly and tell them you love them every time they leave – because seeing them again is not guaranteed.”

Tracey was overwhelmed by grief

Tracey, who has a 23-year-old son Ewan, admits that she struggled to cope for a long time after Jon’s death.

“I spent a long time just not being able to function at all.

“I stayed in bed, refusing to go anywhere or eat anything.

“On the days when I did manage I would go to the biker’s social night because I wanted to be surrounded by our friends.

“They were a massive help as well as having support from family and non-biker friends.”

She continues: “At the time I had been working as an additional support needs teacher at Brechin High.

“I tried to go back to work after Jon’s death but I just couldn’t do it.

“While I wanted to continue working with young people, it’s a really hard job.

“And I just felt I couldn’t do it anymore.

“I didn’t have my husband, didn’t have my job – I had lost everything.

“I just didn’t want to be here anymore.”

How grief counselling helped

Tracey went for private grief counselling and later saw an NHS psychologist.

She explains: “Counselling is hard work – it takes its toll on you mentally as well as physically.

“With an accident like this there are no answers.

“A therapist isn’t going to say anything that is going to make me feel better about what happened.

“But I found talking therapy – just letting it all out – made a difference.

“I talked about everything – about Jon, how unfair life is and how difficult everything was.

“Someone was just there to listen and that really helped me.”

How Tracey Marsh created a wellness centre in Dundee

After having counselling, Tracey wanted to help others experiencing difficulties with their mental health.

Initially she signed up to do a diploma in CBT hypnosis and had been looking for rooms in Dundee to practice from.

And it was when she came across a property (formerly RSB Lindsays estate agency) for lease in Crichton Street that she had a lightbulb moment.

She explains: “I saw the premises had rooms above it.

“That’s when I came up with the idea to create a wellness centre.

A ‘one-stop shop’ in Dundee

“I wanted to offer a one stop shop for people suffering with poor mental health, for whatever reason.”

Tracey is looking to have various practitioners offering their services in the upstairs rooms at Serendipitay.

“I have people coming in doing private counselling as well as therapists offering holistic treatments like reiki and massage.

“I am also looking to provide women’s circles so groups for women where they can do activities like crafts, meditation, Shamanic drumming and sound baths.”

On the ground floor Tracey has set up a shop.

It offers various wellbeing gifts for sale including aromatherapy oils, candles, art-work and jewellery.

She is also collaborating with Dundee College for their HND art students to display their work too.

“A lot of people are looking for things to help their mental health.

“And if they can’t get it via the NHS, they will look for something else – that is what I want to provide.”

She adds: “Having this wellness centre has given me a purpose again.

“Now I just want to develop it so I can have my rooms full of people who are looking for help so they can get the support they need.”

On Thursday, March 27, from 5.30 to 8pm, Tracey is hosting a launch event at Serendipitay

It will give people the opportunity to find out more about the services on offer.