“You can choose your care”: Discover TayCare At Home

Looking for home care services in Dundee? TayCare At Home provides quality of care that adds to quality of life.

As our loved ones age, their needs may change. It’s possible they may find it difficult to manage daily tasks independently.

Whether it’s physical assistance due to health issues or the emotional support that comes from companionship, home care can address their needs while allowing them to stay in the comfort of their own homes.

While some families may choose to provide this care themselves, others may opt to seek professional help.

Choosing the right care provider can deeply affect the quality of life of your loved one.

TayCare At Home offers personalised home care services in Dundee

TayCare At Home has been providing quality home care services to the elderly in Dundee and the surrounding areas for more than a decade now.

It understands that a one-size-fits-all solution doesn’t work because every individual has unique needs.

That’s why it creates care plans tailored to each client’s health requirements, routines and preferences.

Whether your family member needs assistance with daily activities like medication management, meal preparation, or simply companionship, TayCare At Home offers a broad spectrum of services.

Jill Buchan, director of TayCare at Home, says: “There’s no level that’s too small for us to go in. We’ve gone to people who just wanted somebody there as a bit of reassurance while they got washed in the morning and dressed.

“There’s not really anybody that we wouldn’t consider taking on as a client.”

Families can also choose from short- or long-term care based on their unique situations.

This bespoke approach ensures that clients receive the specific support they need while promoting a sense of dignity and respect.

TayCare At Home genuinely cares

For Jill, it’s their distinctly personal approach that truly sets them apart.

She says: “It was very important to me to set up TayCare with that commitment to good quality care.

“I want our staff to find their own ‘touchstone person’, their own loved one that they can think of in their heads, somebody they really care about in their hearts, who may find themselves in the position of needing care, whether in the future or now or even in the past. That can unlock the kind of experience we want each and every one of our clients to get.

“It’s about thinking to ourselves: what would we want for our loved one? That’s the bit that I can put my hand on my heart and say we are able to deliver.”

Jill shares: “When I was going out and delivering care, I was always using my dear departed Gran as my touchstone. If I thought that the service that I was providing would be good enough for my Gran, then I was probably hitting all the right marks for the individual that we’re looking after at that point in time.

“That’s something that we still carry through to this day. Knowing that people who are coming to you actually want to be there and do seem to care about how you are on any given day makes a big difference to people.

“We’re not there ticking off a list and being very prescriptive with it. It’s about the care relationship that we build with that individual person.”

How TayCare At Home delivers ethical care

TayCare At Home’s ethical approach is rooted in how the company is set up.

Jill explains: “Being a private limited company goes back to our aim of delivering care ethically.

“People may look at private companies and think they’re in it for the money and not for the right reasons. But I know specific instances when we’ve absolutely blown that out of the water.

“Being private allows us to morally make decisions that no board would ever sign off on. We’re not working for shareholders. Anything that we make pays wages or gets reinvested in the service. There is no surplus. We can focus on the outcomes for our clients.

“We are sometimes ethical to the point of not acting with accepted ‘business sense’. But it means we can go home and sleep at night, knowing we do the best we possibly can.”

Your care, your choice

Jill points out: “We work with people who have their services fully funded by Dundee City Council. But we also work with people who privately pay for their services fully.

“We’ve also got quite a lot of people who do a mix of both. So they get funding from the Council and they also pay for the care they want for the things that are important to them. That can be the best of both worlds.

“Unfortunately, people don’t always know that’s even an option for them. You can exercise more choice and control over your own care arrangements. Choose who provides your care and have the very best care available.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, respected and cherished. Make the choice that prioritises quality care while empowering your loved ones to live their best lives.”

Visit TayCare At Home’s website to learn more about their home care services in Dundee or to schedule a consultation.