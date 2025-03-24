Dundee dad’s anger as autistic son left to suffer ‘for months on end’ with rotting tooth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee dad’s anger as autistic son left to suffer ‘for months on end’ with rotting tooth

Ian Simpson says his son has been on a waiting list since last June and is being discriminated against because he has additional support needs.

Ian Simpson, from Dundee, has expressed his anger at his autistic son's nearly year-long wait to have a tooth taken out.
Ian Simpson, from Dundee, has expressed his anger at his autistic son's nearly year-long wait to have a tooth taken out. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When NHS Tayside bosses put Ian Simpson’s autistic son on a waiting list to have a decaying tooth removed he didn’t think he would still be waiting for treatment 10 months later.

The Dundee dad of one and sales manager is angry at managers at the health board, claiming they have discriminated against his 23-year-old son because he has additional support needs.

Ian has asked us not to name his son, who requires specialist dental care due to his condition.

The man, who is non-verbal, went for a dental check-up in June last year when a hole in his tooth was discovered.

As a result the tooth needed removed.

He has been on the waiting list ever since.

Ian told us his son’s condition started getting worse last month.

“I view this as completely barbaric,” Ian told The Courier during a telephone interview.

Ian has now been told the earliest his son can get the treatment he needs will be in early May.

There are no appointments of the kind the young man needs scheduled in April due to planned theatre maintenance.

“It is discrimination,” Ian added.

Dundee Dad Ian frustrated and angry

Ian, 59, said it is “a breach of my son’s human rights as he can’t gain access to healthcare like everybody else does.

“Just because he has a disability, doesn’t mean he doesn’t exist.”

Ian’s son is unable to get his tooth extracted in a traditional dentist setting due to his autism and additional support needs.

He needs to go under general anaesthetic to have the tooth removed.

The Dundee dad's autistic son has been on a waiting list to have a tooth removed since June last year.
Ian’s autistic son has been on a waiting list since June last year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“My son isn’t able to tell us he is in pain because he is autistic and has additional support needs.

“But last month we noticed a deterioration in how he has been feeling.

“And when we are trying to brush his teeth, he isn’t keen to have it done.

“So we are pretty sure it is down to his tooth.

“I had a meeting with staff at the Kings Cross Health and Community Care Centre . “This was to see if he could have his tooth removed sooner.

Kings Cross Health and Community Care Centre in Dundee.
Kings Cross Health and Community Care Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And that’s when I found out it can take up to two years for someone with a disability to get dental treatment.

“If you have had toothache you know how it can affect you.

“Not only can it be uncomfortable but it can be very painful too.

“So to be told you could be waiting up to two years to have treatment is completely unacceptable.”

‘One clinic a month’ providing dental treatment

NHS dental service staff told Ian there is just one clinic a month for people with complex needs who require dental procedures.

“I was told this clinic can only see a maximum of three people in a day.

“And there is in excess of 80 people on the same waiting list as my son needing dental treatment.

“When I told them my son’s condition had deteriorated their strategy was to prescribe up to two lots of antibiotics and then see where we are after that.

“But that is just a sticking plaster and doesn’t deal with the problem properly.”

No private dental treatment offering specialist support

Ian told us he has been unable to find anyone in Scotland offering private dental treatment for people needing specialist support like his son.

Ian Simpson.
Ian Simpson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We also can’t take him to Dundee dental hospital.

“They don’t provide the service for people with additional support needs.

“So we are dependent on NHS Tayside. After waiting nine months my son now has an appointment on May 2.

“But he has only been moved up the list because of the hassle staff have been getting from me.

“It is pretty appalling that someone can just be left to suffer for months on end.”

What is the response from NHS Tayside?

We sent a number of questions to NHS Tayside concerning the case.

There are two monthly theatre lists for patients with complex care needs requiring dental treatment under general anaesthetic held at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) and Stracathro Hospital.

But the surgical theatre timetable for patients across NHS Tayside is based on clinical urgency and patient need across all different kinds of conditions.

There are currently 96 patients waiting for complex care dental treatment under general anaesthetic in the region.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual cases.

“The Surgical Division Clinical Care Group Manager has been in touch directly with Mr Simpson regarding his son’s care and treatment.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Kri, shown with his, parents highlights speech and language therapy waiting times in Tayside.
Kri could start Brechin school unable to speak to teacher after speech and language…
Tracey Marsh, from Dundee, is coming to terms with the tragic loss of her husband and is opening a new wellness centre to help others.
How Dundee's Tracey is putting her life back together after husband's death in Angus…
Kirsty Ross and families having fun with a bubble machine at Baby Sensory Stirling
Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors
Valencia,España - APRIL 24 2023 Assessment of children's mental development. Unidentified professional psychologist observing young child playing with logic game, assessing her readiness for school.; Shutterstock ID 2293862119; purchase_order: ; job:
Parents hit out as NHS Tayside refuses most new CAMHS referrals
woman cycles on a tree-lined path as part of active travel in Fife
Step into a healthier, greener future with Active Travel in Fife!
Feature writers Debbie Clarke and Cheryl Peebles visiting the new Fife Float Fire and Ice wellness centre in Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Is Fife 'Float-Fire-Ice' wellness facility in Glenrothes worth £90 a session?
Four kids dive off an aqua park obstacle.
The thrilling new attraction set to make a splash at Monikie
Sue Connolly from Stirling reveals how she was diagnosed with breast cancer after her first mammogram.
Stirling mum Sue praises routine cancer tests after life-saving scan: 'I couldn't feel a…
Curaleaf Clinic in Stirling. Image: Curaleaf Clinic
Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’
5
Michael Welsh with his wife Alison and their daughter Rachel (24), at home in Broughty Ferry. Alison and Rachel helped to save Michael's life when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
How Broughty Ferry dad Michael's children saved his life
3

Conversation