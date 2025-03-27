Fife sportsman on swapping Kirkcaldy beach for Sahara Desert as he prepares for ‘toughest race on earth’

With its cold sand and chilling coastal wind Kirkcaldy beach is a long way away from the Sahara desert.

But this is where Gordon Hannah, who is from the town, has been training in preparation for the experience of a lifetime.

The Marathon des Sables is no easy feat.

In fact the ultra-marathon – billed as the toughest foot race on earth – will be one of the most gruelling physical and mental challenges the 56-year-old will ever take on.

From April 4, over seven brutal days, the former Kirkcaldy Rugby Club player will run about 160 miles (250km) – approximately the distance of six regular marathons.

And as if that wasn’t tough enough, the race will take place across the scorching dunes of the Sahara desert.

So how has Gordon prepared for running in blistering daytime heat of up to 60°C?

“A lot of people have been going to a heat chamber to train,” he tells me as I meet up with him on a windy Friday afternoon on Kirkcaldy prom.

“But I haven’t managed to do anything like that because I’m so busy with work.

“I have been running with a lot of layers on though and I put the heater on when I run on the treadmill in my garage.

“I’m not too bad with the heat though so it should be ok hopefully.”

What will be involved in the Sahara race?

Each day Gordon will run on sand in extreme heat covering distances ranging from 13 to 53 miles.

And he will do this all while carrying his own food, sleeping bag and supplies.

One of the race’s hardest stages – an ultra-marathon of 85km – will also see participants run through the night, navigating the vast desert by headtorch.

The mental health struggles that led Kirkcaldy’s Gordon to running

Gordon works as a subsea pipelay engineer in countries abroad and has his own pipe fabrication company.

“With work I get sent to Holland, Germany and last week I was in Spain. So I train where I can and try to run everywhere I go.

“The hard bit is fitting a training schedule into a 12 hour working day.”

Gordon tells me he is running the Marathon des Sables for causes close to his heart.

Two of them are mental health charities – SAMH and Andy’s Man Club.

And the reason why men’s mental health is very important to the former rugby player is because he has experienced his own struggles.

“I started running when I was 49-50 years old for my mental health, ” he says.

“For me it’s a release and it’s good for my head.

“I started having issues with depression when I was in my mid 20s.

“But it was at a time when you wouldn’t speak to your mum and dad about it.

“You wouldn’t speak to your mates either.

“You would never admit there was something wrong because it was a show of weakness.

“I served my time in the shipyards where men didn’t show their feelings.

“That was the way I was brought up and how it was back then.”

Lifestyle changes transformed his outlook

Gordon told me that while struggling with depression and anxiety over the years he has tried to take his own life on two occasions, a month apart.

He was in his late 40s at the time.

He says issues with his family and lifestyle contributed to problems with his mental health.

“I played rugby at Watsonians Football Club (a rugby union club based in Edinburgh).

“This was after playing for my home town team, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

“But once I stopped playing rugby in my early 30s due to a knee injury, I lost connection with the club,” he explains.

“And when I was working away the first thing I would do after finishing a 12-hour shift was go to the pub.

“I wasn’t exercising, looking after myself or eating right and it all just built up.

“It just got to the point where I thought what am I doing here? What is my purpose?”

Gordon sought help by going to his GP. He was prescribed anti-depressants and has also had counselling.

But he realised that he also needed to make some lifestyle changes.

“That’s when I started running. I found it really helped to clear my head.

“As well as exercising, I also started eating and sleeping better.”

Finding support at Andy’s Man Club

The dad-of-one has also found support by attending Andy’s Man Club at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy.

“Andy’s Man Club is great because you can go and you don’t have to say a word – you can just listen to everyone else who is there,” he says.

“It just makes you realise you aren’t alone.

“There is still a massive stigma around mental health.

“So it’s important to raise awareness and get the message out there that it’s good to talk.”

Gordon is also supporting the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“I was fortunate to play against Doddie many years ago at Watsonians.

“And to say he was one of the good guys is an understatement. He was a hard but fair player on the pitch and great fun in the bar afterwards.

“The whole rugby community has come together for MND and it is fantastic to be able to help raise money for research into the disease.”

Sahara race toughest challenge yet

While Gordon has ran marathons and half-marathons before, he knows this race will be his toughest challenge yet.

He says: “The physical side of the race will be fine.

“However, mentally… it will be incredibly challenging.

“But people who have done it have said you come out the desert a different person, a better person.”

He adds: “I need to have something to focus on so I am doing this race for me.

“But if I can raise awareness and money for good causes at the same time, all the better.”

To support Gordon’s fundraiser you can visit his justgiving page here

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, Samaritans provide a safe place to talk 24 hours a day. Contact them for free on 116 123.