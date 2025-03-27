I tried a sauna yoga experience at Kingsbarns Beach – are the huts worth the hype?

Sea saunas have been all the rage for a while now.

And if you live anywhere near the Scottish coast, you’ll know they have been popping up like mushrooms after rain.

Hot and cold therapy – the wellness trend of a hot sauna contrasted with a cold water dip – offers a range of potential benefits, including improved circulation, reduced muscle soreness, and boosted mood through endorphin release.

As a fan of the occasional sea swim (or at least a wee bob about), I’ve been keen to give it a try for a while now.

Why I booked the Sea, Sauna and Yoga experience at Kingsbarns Beach

Plus, sometimes my usual hot chocolate from the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews is just not enough to stop the post-swim jitters.

One popular sauna host is Wild Scottish Saunas, which has traditional Scandinavian huts in three Fife locations: West Sands in St Andrews, Eden Springs in Cupar and Kingsbarns Beach.

They will also open a new location at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort in Dundee soon.

A quick browse of their website told me they offered multiple wellness experiences – from the relaxing-sounding Wild Spa to the not-so-relaxing-sounding Bootcamp.

Another was the Sea, Sauna and Yoga session.

This “dreamy” two-and-a-half-hour class led by Fife yoga instructor Jana Greig promised to leave participants feeling “relaxed and happy”.

I signed up for the next available session, which costs £45.

Pulling into the Kingsbarns Beach car park a few weeks later, it didn’t take me long to settle into a “dreamy” mood.

It was my first time visiting the East Neuk location and I quickly understood why it has such a great reputation.

Bustling with surfers, sea swimmers and dog walkers, it was hard to believe it was only 9.30am on a Sunday.

With a foamy shoreline that goes on for miles, sloping sand dunes and natural rock pools, I think I might have discovered my new favourite swim spot.

Conveniently, there was also free parking for up to two hours, a sheltered hut for getting changed and public toilets.

Who else signed up to Wild Scottish Sauna experience at Kingsbarns beach?

And of course – the sauna.

The pretty wooden hut, emblazoned with the words ‘Let go and breathe’, blended nicely into its surroundings.

But before we could get in the sauna, we had to get in the sea.

I met my new companions outside the hut and Jana, who runs private and group sessions across Fife at Jana Yoga, ran through introductions.

There were eight of us, all women, who mostly came in pairs.

Jana then led us through a five-minute meditation to prepare us to enter the water, which I stared at with dread. It looked cold.

Then it was time. We dropped our towels and headed for the sea.

With one last longing look at the warm sauna (it looked so very warm) I waded in.

It was Baltic. Like millions of tiny knives stabbing my feet. Then my calves. And so and so forth.

We continued, squealing and wincing, until we were shoulder deep.

Jana then invited us to embrace a quality or a feeling we want to embody more of.

One seasoned swimmer I spoke to through chattering teeth told me that the sea temperature is coldest in March (it was about six degrees this day), while temperatures reach their warmest peak in September.

It’s something to do with a “seasonal lag”. This made me feel very hardcore.

The dry heat felt sublime after the icy dip

A few minutes later, thank goodness, Jana suggested we head back to shore.

No one needed cajoling. We ran to that sauna.

Relief and elation coursed through my body as I entered the hut and parked myself down on a wooden bench.

The dry heat from the wood-burning stove felt sublime after the icy dip.

Situated atop a sand dune with a giant window, the sauna also offered stunning views over the North Sea.

Jana then squeezed a few drops of essential oil into the palms of our hands and invited us to massage this into our necks and arms, which made for a therapeutic experience.

Our senses were awakened further when she poured scented water onto the hot coals and a gorgeous wave of warmth rolled across the small room.

I could have stayed in my new sanctuary forever, but I knew I only had 15 minutes to savour it before our second sea dip.

While we revelled in the warmth, Jana explained why the spring equinox – the astronomical start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere – is the perfect time to set goals.

Why spring is the perfect time to work on goals

The season is one of high energy and new beginnings, she said.

But before I could think of a goal I would like to work on, it was time to jump back in the sea.

It was probably more difficult the second time around – going from hot to cold was quite a shock to the system – but equally exhilarating.

Then we had another 15 minutes in the sauna before wrapping up for our yoga class.

Following Jana’s Mini Cooper in our cars, convoy-style, the group headed to the nearby Kingsbarns village hall.

It had been lovingly prepared for our arrival, with the heaters on, mats and blankets laid out, and incense burning.

Importantly, there was also a table of hot drinks and homemade energy balls.

We got cosy on our mats (I moved mine next to a radiator) and munched on our snacks before beginning the slow yoga flow.

Is yoga the perfect way to unwind after sea and sauna?

Jana’s thoughtful teaching style made it accessible and enjoyable for everyone as we warmed up from the inside out after our dooks.

It was the perfect way to unwind as the experience came to an end.

I headed home with a strong sense of what my goal should be this spring.

More wild swims. And definitely more saunas.