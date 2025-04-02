5 ways to get fit without the gym – with Dundee personal trainer Megan Osborne

With the arrival of spring, many of us will be thinking more about health and fitness and how we can get in shape in time for holidays and warmer weather.

But the only problem is that sometimes life can be very busy making it difficult to find the time to exercise.

Family and work commitments have a habit of scuppering the best-laid plans.

So what can we do if we want to get fit but don’t have time to go to the gym?

Dundee personal trainer Megan Osborne, The Female’s Fitness Coach, has spent the last few years helping women make healthy lifestyle choices, both inside and outside the gym.

Megan, 29, works at women-only gym PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry.

And while she is a big fan of indoor fitness equipment and exercise classes, Megan believes they’re not the only way to stay active.

“The gym is often the first thing people think of when they want to lose weight for a holiday, ” she says.

“When I tell people I am a personal trainer they have said to me ‘oh I must get myself to the gym’.

“But you don’t need to go to a gym to be active – there are lots of other things you can do to get fit.”

Here she reveals her top 5 tips for getting into shape in Dundee – even when life gets busy.

1. Embrace Dundee’s great outdoors when there’s no gym

Dundee has many parks and trails, making outdoor exercise a fantastic alternative to the gym.

A brisk walk or jog along the promenade at Broughty Ferry not only burns calories but it also gives your mental health a boost.

“As we go into spring with lighter mornings and evenings it’s the perfect time to make the most of the outdoors,” Megan says.

“Being outside is really good for your mental health as well as your physical health.

“Even if you just go outside for half an hour in the morning it sets you up for the day and makes you more productive.”

You can turn a casual stroll into a power walk through Balgay Park or Camperdown Park.

Or use park benches for step-ups and press-ups.

And there are also some green spaces like Baxter Park and Lochee Park which feature outdoor gym equipment – so you can get some fresh air while exercising at the same time.

Prefer cycling? Dundee’s waterfront offers scenic views over the Tay while you ride.

“Cycling from the V&A museum at Riverside along to the airport is roughly about 5km so you can do a 10km cycle – there and back.

“And looking onto the waterfront while you do it is so nice.”

2. Build fitness into your day

When your schedule is packed, small bursts of activity throughout the day can make a big difference.

Megan suggests making little changes like taking the stairs instead of the lift, do squats while the kettle is boiling or even while brushing your teeth.

She explains: “Even doing some cleaning gets your body moving.

“And you can put some music on which helps you to move a bit more!

“You would be amazed at how many calories you can burn just by doing that.

“Also instead of taking the car, you can walk or cycle to work.

“Or if you are getting the bus, why not get off a few stops earlier to get more steps in so you are being just a bit more active?”

She also suggests lunchtime walks around the garden or to the shops to get some exercise into the day.

3. Working out at home

Home workouts are another time-efficient way to stay fit.

You can buy a set of small dumbbells fairly cheaply to use or resistance bands.

But there are also things you can use around the house if you don’t have any gym equipment.

“For instance you can use water bottles or tins of beans to do reps with instead of weights,” Megan says.

“You also get lots of free fitness videos on YouTube you can do at home and there are fitness companies like Les Mills which might offer free 30-day trials.”

4. Turn playtime into a workout

If you’ve got children, Megan recommends using family time as an opportunity to stay active.

One of the biggest challenges for parents is finding time to exercise.

But there are so many ways to combine fitness with spending time with your children including going for family walks.

Megan says: “If you are lucky enough to have a garden you can grab a ball and kick it around with your kids.

“I have a ball in the boot of my car which I use with my niece whenever we are going out anywhere.

“She loves being outdoors and it’s great to use it for exercise.

“If your kids see you getting involved in exercising with them it sets a good example so it’s not a chore but something fun to do.

“It also helps strengthen bonds with them too.”

5. Focus on nutrition

Staying fit isn’t just about exercise — nutrition plays a huge role.

“Exercise is 100 per cent important but to me nutrition is the foundation of fitness,” Megan says.

“Eating healthy foods will boost energy, support your muscles and aid recovery as well as helping aid weight-loss.

“It’s important to eat a balanced diet and hitting your protein goal by having chicken, meats, fish and dairy and not cutting out carbohydrates.

“Eating plenty of protein will stop you wanting to snack between meals and keep you fuller for longer.”

Megan also suggests trying meal-kits which provide fresh ingredients and recipes as well as preparing meals at the weekend which you can put in the fridge or freezer to use during the week.

The key to long-term success

Ultimately, Megan believes fitness is about consistency and balance.

“It’s all about consistency. This is key to making fitness part of your daily routine.

“It doesn’t matter how busy your schedule gets, it’s the smallest changes that make the biggest difference.

“They will help build a healthy, strong body which you are going to maintain.”