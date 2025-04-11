Leven mum ‘recovering well’ after bloated stomach turned out to be bowel cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leven mum ‘recovering well’ after bloated stomach turned out to be bowel cancer

Doctors caught Tina Ramzi's bowel cancer early and now the Fife mum of three wants to bust the taboo around talking poo.

Leven mum Tina has been talking about her battle with bowel cancer
Leven mum Tina has been talking about her battle with bowel cancer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Tina Ramzi started to notice her tummy was getting bloated she just put it down to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

But when it grew bigger and she was getting more uncomfortable, the mum-of-three from Leven knew something was wrong.

“There was one night it got so bad that it looked as if I was six or seven months pregnant,” Tina, 41, says.

“I showed my tummy to a friend who works in a maternity ward and her reaction gave me a fright.

“She was like: ‘Oh my goodness, can I feel it?’ And then when she did she said: ‘Are you sure you aren’t pregnant?’

“I said absolutely not.

“Then she said ‘please go to the doctor’s and get that checked out. That’s not right’.”

A few months earlier Tina had seen her GP after experiencing some blood spotting after bowel movements.

This resulted in her having an operation to have haemorrhoids removed.

But this time, as well as having some spotting again, she was also feeling very tired and experiencing unusual bloating.

Leven mum Tina was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August last year.
Leven mum Tina was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August last year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She went back to her GP again who gave her a stool sample test to do at home.

After further tests, Tina was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Now Tina is keen to share her story to raise awareness of the symptoms during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month – as catching the disease early significantly increases the chances of treating it successfully.

When did Tina first show symptoms?

In February 2023 Tina first went to her GP after noticing blood spotting after going to the toilet.

“My doctor did an examination and saw I had haemorrhoids,” Tina explains.

“Since having kids they have always just came and gone but I asked her if I could get them removed.”

So that April she had an operation at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

But then a few months later, she started having spotting again.

So her GP referred her back to the same surgeon at Queen Margaret Hospital to remove more haemorrhoids.

After that she was kept busy after launching new respite service Inspired Breaks for adults with disabilities in September 2023.

Tina started experiencing extreme fatigue and bloating

However, early the following year, in February 2024 the former social worker went back to her GP.

And this time it was because she had been struggling with extreme fatigue.

“Initially I just put the tiredness down to running a business and being a single mum with three kids,” Tina says.

“But I thought I might be anaemic so wanted to get my GP to check my bloods.

“They came back ok so I thought maybe I just needed to slow down for a while.”

Tina started noticing changes in her tummy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Then two months later Tina noticed changes in her tummy.

“It started to become bloated really quickly – my tummy was like a football,” she says.

“I just diagnosed myself as having IBS.

“I didn’t have any pain though it was just uncomfortable.

“But I looked as if I was six or seven months pregnant.”

When was Tina given a stool sample test?

In June 2024 Tina made another appointment with her GP.

Tina pictured at home in Leven.
Tina  at home in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I told her I was still feeling very tired, bloated and I had some spotting again.

“So she gave me a stool sample test to do at home.”

Tina was called back in to get the results.

Due to her numbers being very high from the test, her GP wanted to refer her and said she would get an appointment within four weeks.

“But I didn’t want to wait.

“I have private healthcare so I asked her to refer me privately instead to the Spire Hospital in Edinburgh.”

Leven’s Tina diagnosed with bowel cancer

In August last year Tina had a meeting with a consultant at the Spire Hospital.

But the week before the meeting the Leven mum noticed a change in her symptoms.

“I started to get more bleeding from my back passage – it wasn’t even spotting anymore, the toilet was full of blood.

“My stools had also changed. They were darker and the shape was different.”

Her consultant sent her for a scan and she also had a colonoscopy.

She was then invited back for the results and went with a friend.

“My consultant had the results up on a screen when we went in. I just knew something wasn’t right,” Tina continues.

“He moved down to the bowel area on the scan and said: ‘That bit there isn’t good. I believe that’s a tumour.

“I asked him if it was cancer and he said: ‘I believe it is bowel cancer you have got’.

“You could have knocked me down with a feather. It was a shock.

“But my first question was – what do we do and how do we fix it?

“When we left the hospital and got back to the car I phoned my sister Tamara, who lives in Australia, and my partner Mark.

“I was crying and had an emotional meltdown. I just couldn’t believe I had bowel cancer.”

What treatment did the Leven mum have for bowel cancer?

A few days later Tina had a biopsy done which confirmed her bowel cancer diagnosis.

It was then decided she would have an operation to remove the tumour.

Tina pictured with her twin sister Tamara and daughter Amira.
Tina pictured with her twin sister Tamara and daughter Amira. Image: Tina Ramzi

“As soon as I got the date I phoned my sister. She came over two days before the surgery.

“The worst bit was the waiting – knowing what I had and then waiting to get it removed.

“All in all it was seven weeks between getting diagnosed and having the operation.

“It felt like a lifetime.”

Tina had her operation at the Spire Hospital in November last year.

It involved the tumour being removed along with 19 surrounding lymph nodes.

“When I woke up I remember seeing my sister’s face. She was smiling and said it had gone really well.

“I was just glad they caught it as early as they did.”

No further cancer treatment

Due to a complication after surgery, Tina developed sepsis which was treated with antibiotics.

Leven mum Tina pictured after her surgery following her bowel cancer diagnosis.
Leven mum Tina pictured after her surgery for bowel cancer. Image: Tina Ramzi.

This meant she needed to spend a few more days in hospital.

But during this time she was given good news.

“My consultant told me no cancer cells had been detected in my lymph nodes.

“So I didn’t need further cancer treatment which I was really pleased about.”

Support from friends and family

Since her operation Tina has been recovering at home with her three children Alee, 17, Ameer, 14,  Amira, 10.

Leven mum Tina pictured with her three children before she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Tina with her three children. Image: Tina Ramzi

And she has been grateful to her friends, sister Tamara and partner Mark who have all rallied round to offer support.

“When I got home from hospital I couldn’t do anything. I had no energy.

“Both my parents have passed away and my sister lives in Australia so my friends are my family.

“For weeks they helped by cooking meals, doing shopping and cleaning for me and taking the kids to activities.

“They have been amazing.”

Importance of raising awareness

Tina is passionate about raising awareness of bowel cancer symptoms.

“It is important to make health a priority. You can never be too busy to make time for your health.

“People might feel embarrassed talking about their bowel movements but there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

“I would encourage anyone who notices any changes in their body to get it checked out straight away.

“If my story can help just one other person it will be a positive thing. It could save a life.”

Conversation